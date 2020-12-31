What will sports look like in 2021?

The Associated Press

Lincoln Riley will remember this Oklahoma season for a long time. The No. 8 Sooners navigated through the season played under the cloud of a pandemic, and their first 0-2 start in Big 12 play since 1998, to win their sixth conference title in a row, then wrapped it up with an overwhelming 55-20 win over 10th-ranked SEC runner-up Florida on Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl - the first New Year's Six game played. ''It's very meaningful to us with the way the year has gone for everybody to be able to look at the tough things and not see obstacles, but see opportunities,'' Riley said.