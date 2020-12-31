What will sports look like in 2021?
Sports Pulse: How will 2021 look different than 2020 when it come to sports
Lincoln Riley will remember this Oklahoma season for a long time. The No. 8 Sooners navigated through the season played under the cloud of a pandemic, and their first 0-2 start in Big 12 play since 1998, to win their sixth conference title in a row, then wrapped it up with an overwhelming 55-20 win over 10th-ranked SEC runner-up Florida on Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl - the first New Year's Six game played. ''It's very meaningful to us with the way the year has gone for everybody to be able to look at the tough things and not see obstacles, but see opportunities,'' Riley said.
Ball flashed his upside as the Hornets won in yet another blowout by an NBA road team.
Jon Gruden says final play vs. Dolphins 'most horrific play I've ever been associated with"
To borrow a classic song from "Aladdin," it certainly seems like it's a whole new world for Tom Brady in Tampa.
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens called Donovan McNabb a phony on 'Untold Stories' with Master Tesfatsion and said he was drunk during Super Bowl XXXIX
As the calendar flips to 2021, which Patriots might have reached the end of their run in Foxboro. Tom E. Curran runs down 10 men who might not be back next season.
Chaim Bloom's explanation for why the Red Sox didn't target Blake Snell should tell fans all they need to know about what to expect from Boston this offseason.
You win a game, you get a trophy. And Wisconsin dropped it and it shattered.
Payton Pritchard is literally making a name for himself in Boston, where his Celtics teammates apparently have already given the rookie a nickname.
Detroit Lions are in need of a new head coach. The best fits include 49ers' Robert Saleh and Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh, according to ESPN.
Cam Newton has said all the right things this year, but the Patriots QB couldn't help but blow off some steam after Monday's brutal loss to the Bills.
Dalvin Cook's father died at age 46.
Clemson stormed back to beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl and punch a ticket to the title game last season. What will happen in the rematch?
Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich’s ejection in the first half. Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar DeRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks.
Trevor Bauer arguably is the top pitcher on the free-agent market, and he reportedly wants to be paid like it.
Has Daniel Snyder finally, actually ceded football control to someone who knows better?
The Lakers' youth movement predictably didn't enjoy constant speculation about a looming Anthony Davis trade.
The important stuff to know about the season finale between the Packers and Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Maryland Varsity previews this boy's field for the 2021 track state championship while naming our favorite, contenders,
The Chiefs, Bills and Steelers have already clinched playoff berths in the AFC. The other playoff spots will go to four of five teams: The Titans, Colts, Browns, Ravens and Dolphins. And the Dolphins are the most likely team to be left out. Based on Sunday’s Vegas lines, the Dolphins would be the team that [more]