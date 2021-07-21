Sports lawyer does not believe Bryce Young has earned seven figures in NIL deals

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke with high school coaches at a Texas convention, and while he was discussing the newly-passed NIL policy, he mentioned that sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has done very well and is nearing seven figures worth of deals.

Darren Heitner, who is a prominent sports attorney and creator of the “Sports Agent Blog,” took to Twitter to explain that, while Young will likely make a considerable amount of money, it’s probably not near where Saban was.

Heitner is under the impression that this was a recruiting tactic by Saban to show recruits and potential transfers that Alabama is the place to be to benefit from your name, image and likeness.

Bryce Young is very marketable, but he likely hasn’t done anywhere near $1 million in #NIL deals. At least not yet. However, Nick Saban has the world talking about it and that’s 1 reason why Alabama will continue to be at the top of the recruiting game. Saban’s playing chess. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 21, 2021

