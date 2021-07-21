Sports lawyer does not believe Bryce Young has earned seven figures in NIL deals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AJ Spurr
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke with high school coaches at a Texas convention, and while he was discussing the newly-passed NIL policy, he mentioned that sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has done very well and is nearing seven figures worth of deals.

Darren Heitner, who is a prominent sports attorney and creator of the “Sports Agent Blog,” took to Twitter to explain that, while Young will likely make a considerable amount of money, it’s probably not near where Saban was.

Heitner is under the impression that this was a recruiting tactic by Saban to show recruits and potential transfers that Alabama is the place to be to benefit from your name, image and likeness.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.

Recommended Stories