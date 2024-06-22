Sports in Kansas Announces their 2024 All-State Baseball Teams

JOPLIN, MO — Sports in Kansas released their 2024 All-State Baseball Teams with many of our local area athletes leading the way!

SIK Class 2-1A All-State —

Pitcher Kysen Bennett (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– 1st Team

Infielder Cooper Simmons (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– SIK Class 2-1A Player of the Year and 1st Team

Outfielder Gus Keller (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– 1st Team

Pitcher Tristan Voss (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– 2nd Team

Infielder Carston Simmons (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– 2nd Team

Outfielder Spencer Wade (Northeast)– 2nd Team

Jonah Sparks (Northeast)– Honorable Mention

John Potusek (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– Honorable Mention

Brock Radell (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– Honorable Mention

Blayke Logan (Southeast)– Honorable Mention

Lucas Snyder (Uniontown)– Honorable Mention

Riley Vitt (St. Paul)– Honorable Mention

Braden Young (Northeast)– Honorable Mention

SIK Class 3A All-State —

Pitcher Bryant Kitchen (Frontenac)– 1st Team

Pitcher Kam Smith (Girard)– 1st Team

Pitcher Noah Harper (Riverton)– 1st Team

Catcher Kal Terlip (Frontenac)– 1st Team

Infielder Payton Gaines (Baxter Springs)– 1st Team

Infielder Brock Wiemers (Frontenac)– 1st Team

Outfielder Sam Hull (Humboldt)– 1st Team

Designated Hitter Korbin Niegsch (Frontenac)– 1st Team

Utility Jack Vilela (Columbus)– 1st Team

Pitcher Carter Snow (Frontenac)– 2nd Team

Infielder Zane Turner (Galena)– 2nd Team

Infielder Peyton McDonald (Frontenac)– 2nd Team

Outfielder Jack Capehart (Frontenac)– 2nd Team

Outfielder Marshall Potter (Riverton)– 2nd Team

Outfielder Ben Major (Columbus)– 2nd Team

Utility Abram Frankenberry (Frontenac)– 2nd Team

Jarrett Lawson (Baxter Springs)– Honorable Mention

Will Mann (Riverton)– Honorable Mention

Jace Midgett (Columbus)– Honorable Mention

Ryder Phillips (Riverton)– Honorable Mention

Payton Grube (Riverton)– Honorable Mention

Jayden Rodriguez (Columbus)– Honorable Mention

Blake Brokob (Girard)– Honorable Mention

Garrett Babcock (Neodesha)– Honorable Mention

Blake Ellis (Humboldt)– Honorable Mention

Kyler Isbel (Humboldt)– Honorable Mention

Nate Kaminska (Caney Valley)– Honorable Mention

Ben Matthews (Caney Valley)– Honorable Mention

Logan Page (Humboldt)– Honorable Mention

Wyatt Songer (Neodesha)– Honorable Mention

Garrett Wilson (Caney Valley)– Honorable Mention

Eli Hargis (Caney Valley)– Honorable Mention

Peyton Modich (Cherryvale)– Honorable Mention

SIK Class 4A All-State —

Pitcher Dub Chipman (Fort Scott)– 1st Team

Infielder Lars Koester (Chanute)– 1st Team

Infielder Rhett Smith (Chanute)– 1st Team

Utility Rocco Loffredo (Fort Scott)– 1st Team

Pitcher Landon Rowland (Parsons)– 2nd Team

Infielder Hudson Baker (Labette County)– 2nd Team

Outfielder Spencer Goldston (Fort Scott)– 2nd Team

Mike Ramsey (Parsons)– Honorable Mention

Kris Harding (Chanute)– Honorable Mention

Brody Ross (Parsons)– Honorable Mention

Kamen Sprague (Independence)– Honorable Mention

Jimmy Bunyard (Independence)– Honorable Mention

Tate Phillips (Parsons)– Honorable Mention

Ian Harlow (Labette County)– Honorable Mention

Cedrick Martin (Fort Scott)– Honorable Mention

Cal Cosens (Fort Scott)– Honorable Mention

Lennox Vann (Fort Scott)– Honorable Mention

SIK Class 5A All-State —

Infielder Beau Pasteur (Pittsburg)– 1st Team

Utility Webb Fern (Pittsburg)– 1st Team

Catcher Tucker Akins (Pittsburg)– 1st Team

Carsen Nickelson (Pittsburg)– Honorable Mention

Jayden Brown (Pittsburg)– Honorable Mention

Quentin Fears (Pittsburg)– Honorable Mention

