Sports in Kansas Announces their 2024 All-State Baseball Teams
JOPLIN, MO — Sports in Kansas released their 2024 All-State Baseball Teams with many of our local area athletes leading the way!
SIK Class 2-1A All-State —
Pitcher Kysen Bennett (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– 1st Team
Infielder Cooper Simmons (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– SIK Class 2-1A Player of the Year and 1st Team
Outfielder Gus Keller (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– 1st Team
Pitcher Tristan Voss (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– 2nd Team
Infielder Carston Simmons (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– 2nd Team
Outfielder Spencer Wade (Northeast)– 2nd Team
Jonah Sparks (Northeast)– Honorable Mention
John Potusek (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– Honorable Mention
Brock Radell (St. Mary’s-Colgan)– Honorable Mention
Blayke Logan (Southeast)– Honorable Mention
Lucas Snyder (Uniontown)– Honorable Mention
Riley Vitt (St. Paul)– Honorable Mention
Braden Young (Northeast)– Honorable Mention
SIK Class 3A All-State —
Pitcher Bryant Kitchen (Frontenac)– 1st Team
Pitcher Kam Smith (Girard)– 1st Team
Pitcher Noah Harper (Riverton)– 1st Team
Catcher Kal Terlip (Frontenac)– 1st Team
Infielder Payton Gaines (Baxter Springs)– 1st Team
Infielder Brock Wiemers (Frontenac)– 1st Team
Outfielder Sam Hull (Humboldt)– 1st Team
Designated Hitter Korbin Niegsch (Frontenac)– 1st Team
Utility Jack Vilela (Columbus)– 1st Team
Pitcher Carter Snow (Frontenac)– 2nd Team
Infielder Zane Turner (Galena)– 2nd Team
Infielder Peyton McDonald (Frontenac)– 2nd Team
Outfielder Jack Capehart (Frontenac)– 2nd Team
Outfielder Marshall Potter (Riverton)– 2nd Team
Outfielder Ben Major (Columbus)– 2nd Team
Utility Abram Frankenberry (Frontenac)– 2nd Team
Jarrett Lawson (Baxter Springs)– Honorable Mention
Will Mann (Riverton)– Honorable Mention
Jace Midgett (Columbus)– Honorable Mention
Ryder Phillips (Riverton)– Honorable Mention
Payton Grube (Riverton)– Honorable Mention
Jayden Rodriguez (Columbus)– Honorable Mention
Blake Brokob (Girard)– Honorable Mention
Garrett Babcock (Neodesha)– Honorable Mention
Blake Ellis (Humboldt)– Honorable Mention
Kyler Isbel (Humboldt)– Honorable Mention
Nate Kaminska (Caney Valley)– Honorable Mention
Ben Matthews (Caney Valley)– Honorable Mention
Logan Page (Humboldt)– Honorable Mention
Wyatt Songer (Neodesha)– Honorable Mention
Garrett Wilson (Caney Valley)– Honorable Mention
Eli Hargis (Caney Valley)– Honorable Mention
Peyton Modich (Cherryvale)– Honorable Mention
SIK Class 4A All-State —
Pitcher Dub Chipman (Fort Scott)– 1st Team
Infielder Lars Koester (Chanute)– 1st Team
Infielder Rhett Smith (Chanute)– 1st Team
Utility Rocco Loffredo (Fort Scott)– 1st Team
Pitcher Landon Rowland (Parsons)– 2nd Team
Infielder Hudson Baker (Labette County)– 2nd Team
Outfielder Spencer Goldston (Fort Scott)– 2nd Team
Mike Ramsey (Parsons)– Honorable Mention
Kris Harding (Chanute)– Honorable Mention
Brody Ross (Parsons)– Honorable Mention
Kamen Sprague (Independence)– Honorable Mention
Jimmy Bunyard (Independence)– Honorable Mention
Tate Phillips (Parsons)– Honorable Mention
Ian Harlow (Labette County)– Honorable Mention
Cedrick Martin (Fort Scott)– Honorable Mention
Cal Cosens (Fort Scott)– Honorable Mention
Lennox Vann (Fort Scott)– Honorable Mention
SIK Class 5A All-State —
Infielder Beau Pasteur (Pittsburg)– 1st Team
Utility Webb Fern (Pittsburg)– 1st Team
Catcher Tucker Akins (Pittsburg)– 1st Team
Carsen Nickelson (Pittsburg)– Honorable Mention
Jayden Brown (Pittsburg)– Honorable Mention
Quentin Fears (Pittsburg)– Honorable Mention
