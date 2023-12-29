Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde gives Texas vs. Washington prediction as 'On Second Thought' guest
SI.com college football columnist Pat Forde joins Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls for a special On Second Thought Sugar Bowl podcast.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back from the holiday weekend to dissect the latest from the ongoing saga in Tallahassee as FSU has sued the ACC over their grant of rights deal in order to leave the conference.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year’s Bowl Bonanza.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
In a Sugar Bowl loaded with weapons, it'll be the big boys that'll decide the outcome.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals important findings that could lead to victory in championship week matchups.
We'll need all the lineup help we can get in fantasy football championship week. Let Dalton Del Don show you the way.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Gary Washburn from The Boston Globe to talk about the Celtics and LeBron James’ longevity.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
From scandal and scorn to Big Ten triumph, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan tenure has been anything but boring.
Need to dig deep in Week 17, the championships for many leagues? Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleepers at every position.
The Chiefs haven't been the most trust-worthy team for fantasy managers this season, but our analysts believe that will change in Week 17.
This is way better than a mayo bath.