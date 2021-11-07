Sports Illustrated updates Dan Mullen’s status after South Carolina loss

Saturday night’s 40-17 beatdown at the hands of South Carolina was one of the lowest points that Florida’s program has hit in a long time. It raised a lot of questions about the long-term outlook under coach Dan Mullen, and the vocal minority of fans that want Mullen gone isn’t such a minority anymore.

However, for fans hoping for a change at the head coaching spot, Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson has some bad news. Johnson, a UF alum who is fairly well-connected within the program, reported that a change is unlikely if the team can avoid another slipup.

Barring the Gators stubbing their toe on the field in their remaining four games, it is not expected as of now that Florida will move on from coach Dan Mullen. It is, though, evident that Mullen will need to make changes on the defensive side of the ball and with his recruiting infrastructure as UF looks toward 2022.

It’s clear that changes need to be made, likely at several positions on staff, and Mullen needs to reevaluate a lot about the recruiting strategy. But pressure from the fanbase continues to mount, and another loss could be all it takes for things to come to a head.

We’ll keep you posted on the rumors regarding the future of Florida’s program as the story unfolds.

