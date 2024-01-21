Advertisement

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Supermodel Petra Nemcova in images

Barry Werner
·2 min read

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. The Czech supermodel also is a television host and philanthropist. She speaks six languages.

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequila)
(Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequila)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)
(Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)
(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Ray Amati/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ray Amati/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)
(Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
(Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)
(Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)
(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Elizabeth Pantaleo/AFP via Getty Images)
(Elizabeth Pantaleo/AFP via Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)
(Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images)
(Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
(Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Badgley Mischka)
(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Badgley Mischka)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

Petra Nemcova

(VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
(VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
(LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Mathis Wienand/Getty Images for Intouch)
(Photo by Mathis Wienand/Getty Images for Intouch)

Petra Nemcova

(ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
(ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(hoto by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(hoto by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP via Getty Images)
(TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for All Hands & Hearts )
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for All Hands & Hearts )

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)
(Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)
(GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Petra Nemcova

(Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequila)
(Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequila)

Story originally appeared on List Wire