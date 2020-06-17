Sports Illustrated says tight end remains Bears' biggest problem

The Chicago Bears invested the first of their two second-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft on Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet after signing veteran Jimmy Graham in free agency, all in an effort to improve what was arguably the team's biggest weakness on offense in 2019.

The combination of Kmet and Graham should result in a marked uptick in production from what free-agent bust Trey Burton offered over his two years with the Bears, but according to Sports Illustrated, it's still not enough of an upgrade to move tight end from a weakness to a strength. In fact, SI dubbed the team's biggest problem area entering the 2020 season.

Without knowledge of how the position will work at the moment, we have to assume that, for the most part, the struggles of 2019 still remain. I would not be surprised if the Bears drastically altered their formation usage from a year ago (they were in 11-personnel with three wide receivers 64% of the time and 12-personnel with two tight ends just 10% of the time). At the moment, GM Ryan Pace has adopted the fire hose approach to solving this issue by signing a 33-year-old Jimmy Graham, drafting Cole Kmet and then signing enough backups and camp bodies to field a full indoor soccer team (the Bears have nine tight ends on the roster currently). While this will likely lead to a significant improvement, we don't know what will happen yet.

It's a strange assessment of the position, one that acknowledges little understanding of how the Bears plan to deploy their tight ends in 2020. And, for some reason, that lack of understanding was a big part of the position group's evaluation. Interesting, to say the least.

One thing is undeniable when it comes to the Bears' tight ends: they're better than last year. Sure, Graham isn't the kind of player he once was and he's probably nothing more than an average -- at best -- player at this point in his career, and Kmet is an unproven rookie. But the reality is even average play from the position will be a step forward from what Chicago's offense received from the Burton-led group.

There is, of course, a quarterback angle too. It doesn't really matter who the Bears line up at tight end if the quarterback can't get them the ball. Whether that's Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky, one of them has to be at least competent in 2020 to take advantage of the big-bodied skill set this year's Bears tight ends offer.

The good news for the Bears is that it's pretty difficult to find a glaring weakness on this roster aside from the obvious quarterback dilemma. Tight end is an easy target considering how the offseason started when the Graham signing wasn't met with much fanfare.

