Sports Illustrated ranks SEC quarterbacks ahead of fall camp

SEC football in 2023 will feature a healthy mix of returning stars, incoming transfers, and quarterbacks who will gain control of their respective offenses for the first time.

At Auburn, there will be a compelling quarterback battle between incumbent starter Robby Ashford and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne. Thorne brings experience to the table, but Ashford has much more experience against SEC defenses. The competition will be a fierce one that Auburn fans will follow closely until a starter is named.

Ahead of fall camp, Sports Illustrated’s Chrissy Froyd revealed her SEC quarterback rankings. Due to Auburn having yet to announce a starter, Froyd listed Ashford as Auburn’s representative. Ashford checks into the list at No. 11, leading Missouri’s Brady Cook, Florida‘s Graham Mertz, and Vanderbilt’s AJ Swann.

Ashford took over the starting quarterback role during Auburn’s loss to Penn State following the injury to former quarterback T.J. Finley. Ashford appeared in all 12 of Auburn’s games in 2022, ending the season with 1,613 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns. On his feet, he rushed for an additional 710 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ashford went through spring practice with Auburn, which is something that Thorne can not say. Thorne does have nearly three seasons of starting experience, however, which will play a huge role in the quarterback competition this summer.

Here’s a full look at Froyd’s QB rankings ahead of this fall’s schedule.

