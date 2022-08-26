Sports Illustrated projects all bowl games, including where Notre Dame is projected

Week zero is here. College Football is finally set to being with multiple games this weekend and although the season is just starting, Sports Illustrated has come out with their projections of all 41 bowl games. We won’t go over all of them, just the New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff matchups. Find out below where Notre Dame could be headed during bowl season.

Orange Bowl - NC State vs. Texas A&M

Us today knowing that there is college football this weekend: pic.twitter.com/6fhlRXtJl9 — Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) August 22, 2022

Sugar Bowl - Georgia vs. Baylor

The #AllstateLouisianaKickoff is only 3⃣ weeks away! Will you be indulging in NOLA's famous beignets on your trip to the Big Easy? @Allstate @FSUFootball @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/QNDnyrPSQr — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) August 14, 2022

Cotton Bowl - Houston vs. Oklahoma

Rose Bowl - Michigan vs. Oregon

Peach Bowl (CFP) - Alabama vs. Ohio State

The @CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship is coming back to the Capital of College Football 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/y7YsDXvGce — Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) August 16, 2022

Fiesta Bowl (CFP) - Utah vs. Clemson

𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐖: 🔒 in your seats for the 2022 @vrbo #FiestaBowl, where two of the top ranked teams in the country will compete in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal on New Year’s Eve! 🏈 https://t.co/7eHPTJaFum#VrboFB pic.twitter.com/j2KXHHTwGB — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) August 3, 2022

ReliaQuest Bowl - Notre Dame vs. Tennessee

We’re so excited to announce Tampa-based @ReliaQuest as our title sponsor!! A global company doing amazing things. The perfect partner for us! Welcome to the @ReliaQuestBowl!🏈 Read release here: https://t.co/QdxkIc6tTg#ReliaQuestBowl #ReliaQuest #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/DqG51sCb23 — ReliaQuest Bowl (@ReliaQuestBowl) June 9, 2022

