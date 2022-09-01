Sports Illustrated predicts six wins for Jets in 2022

It’s that time of year when game predictions, Super Bowl predictions, all that good stuff come flying out the window, only to be completely blown up within the first few weeks of the season.

Nonetheless, we all try to put our thinking caps on and gaze into our crystal ball to see how the season will play out. That’s what Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr recently did, predicting all 272 games of the regular season. And his prediction for the Jets may make some folks a little upset.

Orr has the Jets finishing 6-11 this season, last in the AFC East. That includes a predicted five-game losing streak through their Weeks 5 through 9 stretch against the Dolphins, Packers, Broncos, Patriots and Bills, putting the Jets at 2-7 going into their Week 10 bye.

Orr does have New York winning three straight at the end of the season against the Lions, Jaguars and Seahawks before finishing the season with a loss to the Dolphins.

The Jets, last but not least, should be judged this year as they were last season. This isn’t necessarily about wins and losses yet. Their schedule is unforgivable, with the Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Broncos and Bills all before the bye week. The question is whether these games will be close or not. After the Jets notched wins against the playoff-bound Titans and Bengals last year, we’ve built in room to be surprised.

The full game-by-game predictions from Orr:

Loss Week 1 vs. Ravens

Win Week 2 at Browns

Loss Week 3 vs. Bengals

Win Week 4 at Steelers

Loss Week 5 vs. Dolphins

Loss Week 6 at Packers

Loss Week 7 at Broncos

Loss Week 8 vs. Patriots

Loss Week 9 vs. Bills

Bye Week 10

Loss Week 11 at Patriots

Win Week 12 vs. Bears

Loss Week 13 at Vikings

Loss Week 14 at Bills

Win Week 15 vs. Lions

Win Week 16 vs. Jaguars

Win Week 17 at Seahawks

Loss Week 18 at Dolphins

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire