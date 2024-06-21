Sports Illustrated predicts Aaron Jones to be involved in passing game

A unique blend exists when hearing something about a player and thinking two things. This is great for both my fantasy teams and the team I root for. Aaron Jones checks both boxes, and that should have fans of every sort excited.

In a recent list of bold predictions for the season, Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated gave Aaron Jones catching 35 passes as one for the Vikings.

He believes “The former Packers running back will excel in Kevin O’Connell’s offense, serving as a trusty safety valve for both Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, whenever McCarthy assumes the full-time starting role.”

He would be a safety valve option and a fun fantasy target for Vikings fans. He would also be the first Viking running back to have 35+ receptions since Dalvin Cook did it in his final year with the team in 2022.

Having a dual-threat running back is crucial to success in the modern-day NFL. The team experimented with in-house options last year to no avail, so they hope the former division rival can be a reliable option in their new-look offense.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire