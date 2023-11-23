Sports Illustrated’s prediction for Florida-Florida State game

The final game of the college football regular-season schedule is this weekend and the annual rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles in the Swamp looks to be a good one.

Before the Week 13 action, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde took a look at the rivalry matchups lined up this Saturday with the UF-FSU game headlining the cohort.

“The Seminoles (11–0), thrust into unexpected adversity with the season-ending injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis, are suddenly the most vulnerable of the five undefeated College Football Playoff contenders,” Forde began.

“The Gators (5–6) are trying to stop the bleeding after four straight losses, earn a bowl bid and ruin a rival’s season. In terms of building some goodwill with the fans, second-year coach Billy Napier could sure use this one.”

He then continued, “Is backup FSU QB Tate Rodemaker good enough to exploit a Florida defense that has collapsed over the last month? Rodemaker led Florida State to a win at Louisville last year coming off the bench, so there is reason to think he can do it.”

Forde ultimately chose the ‘Noles to prevail on the road, 28-21.

The Florida-Florida State game will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, with the kickoff slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game broadcasted on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire