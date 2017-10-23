Sports Illustrated Predicted Astros Would Win 2017 World Series Years Ago
Pretty good for not having a crystal ball, Sports Illustrated.
For the Win pointed out Sunday that the sports magazine predicted that the Houston Astros would win the 2017 World Series ― back in 2014.
This Week's Cover: @astros— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2014
Your 2017 World Series Champshttp://t.co/ikbbeb2Cxh by @SI_BenReiter pic.twitter.com/OY1v0Yei8S
The Astros are four victories shy of making fortune tellers of S.I. after beating the New York Yankees in the American League Championship series to earn a berth in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday.
But back when the 2014 article was published that June, the Astros had lost more than 100 games in three straight seasons and were en route to a 70-92 record.
The story lauded the rebuilding strategy of the Astros’ front office and featured outfielder George Springer on the cover with the out-on-a-limb headline: “Next Big Thing ... Your 2017 World Series Champs.”
Now we want to know the magazine’s thoughts on the 2020 election ...
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.