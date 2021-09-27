Sports Illustrated: MSU in 12-team version of College Football Playoff after Week 4
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
If there was a 12-team College Football Playoff this season, Michigan State would be in it after Week 4 of the season.
Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is putting out a fictitious 12-team College Football Playoff bracket after each week, and this week included the Spartans. Dellenger listed the Spartans as a No. 3 seed after their 23-20 overtime victory over Nebraska.
Check out the complete bracket below:
How would a 12-team playoff look this week?
Our @SINow Fake Selection Committee has weighed in and, uh, the weekend's craziness means (1) a G5 getting a bye, (2) Wake Forest – WAKE FOREST – dancing and (3) Hogville welcoming in an old rival.https://t.co/ZfjGT4jDC0 pic.twitter.com/H8efCazcYR
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 27, 2021
I understand this is all for fun and games, but you got to admit it’s pretty cool to see the Spartans even mentioned in this type of conversation. I personally don’t think Michigan State is a true College Football Playoff contender, but I suppose anything is possible right now.
Michigan State returns to the field this Saturday against Western Kentucky. Kickoff for that matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT.
List
Big Ten Power Rankings: Minnesota, Wisconsin drop following tough losses
More Football!
Sports Illustrated: MSU in 12-team version of College Football Playoff after Week 4
Game time announced for Michigan State football, Rutgers game on Oct. 9
Michigan State football WR Jayden Reed wins Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week