Sports Illustrated: MSU in 12-team version of College Football Playoff after Week 4

Robert Bondy
1 min read
Sports Illustrated: MSU in 12-team version of College Football Playoff after Week 4
If there was a 12-team College Football Playoff this season, Michigan State would be in it after Week 4 of the season.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is putting out a fictitious 12-team College Football Playoff bracket after each week, and this week included the Spartans. Dellenger listed the Spartans as a No. 3 seed after their 23-20 overtime victory over Nebraska.

Check out the complete bracket below:

I understand this is all for fun and games, but you got to admit it’s pretty cool to see the Spartans even mentioned in this type of conversation. I personally don’t think Michigan State is a true College Football Playoff contender, but I suppose anything is possible right now.

Michigan State returns to the field this Saturday against Western Kentucky. Kickoff for that matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

