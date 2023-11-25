Sports Illustrated expects staff changes for Florida football program

Florida football is on the verge of logging its third-straight losing season after facing one of the toughest schedules in the nation this fall. Much of the blame falls on the coaching staff as the team has made numerous errors along the way that had a significant outcome in at least two of the losses.

As such, the Gator Nation has once again grown impatient with second-year head coach Billy Napier, who took over a deeply flawed program that was run into the ground by his predecessor. However, for the time being, his job appears to be relatively safe — but the same cannot be said for his coaching staff.

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson recently took a look at the situation in his college football coaching carousel article, in which he listed the Orange and Blue as a place where staff changes are expected.

“While head coach Billy Napier is too expensive to move so early in his tenure to the tune of $31 million, an assistant shuffle may be in the cards here, especially due to lackluster special teams play without an on-field special teams coach and procedural penalties that plague the Gators every week.”

Next up for Florida is the final game of the regular season against the Florida State Seminoles inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, with the kickoff slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game broadcasted on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire