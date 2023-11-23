Sports Illustrated expects ‘sneaky good’ game between Gators-Seminoles

This weekend’s matchup between Florida and Florida State on the collegiate gridiron has quite a bit at stake for both programs.

For the Gators, Billy Napier and Co. are looking to avoid its third-straight losing season while also earning the elusive sixth win they need to play in a bowl game. The Seminoles, on the other hand, need a resounding victory to earn a spot among the final four teams that will comprise the College Football Playoff.

Those points, along with the fact that this is a historic rivalry game that always has something special in store, make the UF-FSU matchup one of the more intriguing ones in Week 13. Intriguing enough to be considered a “sneaky good” game according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson, who published his watchability index ahead of Saturday’s action.

“No Jordan Travis for Florida State is the gut punch of all gut punches for a Seminoles team that has national title aspirations,” Johnson notes. “They head to Gainesville to play a Gators team that has its own issues at quarterback to sort out. It could be a low-scoring game in the Swamp.”

The Florida-Florida State game will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, with the kickoff slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game broadcasted on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire