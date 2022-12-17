Sports Illustrated breaks down Gators-Beavers matchup in Las Vegas Bowl

Kickoff for the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl between the Florida Gators and Oregon State Beavers is just hours away as the battle between the SEC and Pac-12 quickly approaches. The two programs had very different seasons this fall with the Orange and Blue limping across the finish line while OSU wrapped things up on a high note.

Saturday’s matchup will be the first time the two schools have ever faced each other on the football field as well as the first game ever played in Nevada for the Gators; it also represents the first time Florida has faced two Pac-12 teams in the same season.

Take a look below at how Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde broke down the Saturday afternoon matchup in Sin City along with his final score prediction.

Chaos Meter:

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

High. Gators quarterback [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag] has turned pro and will miss the bowl game, and he has company from offensive lineman [autotag]O’Cyrus Torrence[/autotag] and linebacker [autotag]Ventrell Miller[/autotag]. Backup QB [autotag]Jalen Kitna[/autotag] was dismissed from the team after being arrested on child pornography charges. [autotag]Jack Miller III[/autotag], a former Ohio State transfer who has not thrown a pass this season, is the next man up. But keep this in mind: Last year Oregon State faced a backup QB in a bowl game who had never thrown a collegiate pass and wound up losing.

Better Helmet:

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State. Florida’s refusal to put an actual alligator on its helmet remains an abiding disappointment. OSU’s beaver has appropriately prominent buck teeth.

Historic Note:

Mike Powell/Getty Images

If you take the College Football Playoff and BCS championship games out of the mix, this is the first SEC vs. Pac-12 bowl game since the 1989 Freedom Bowl, in which Washington routed Florida 34–7. The two leagues are tied 7-7-1 against each other in bowls, with the first meeting in the ’35 Rose Bowl (Alabama 29, Stanford 13).

Dash Pick:

Story continues

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

Oregon State 30, Florida 17. The Beavers are a productive running team that ended the season on a three-game winning streak, including an upset of Oregon. The Gators lost their last two games and have been vulnerable against the run. Combine that matchup with Florida’s current quarterback desert, and this sets up extremely well for Oregon State to get a 10th win for just the third time in program history.

Read more

[lawrence-related id=98008,98002,97994,97974,97958]

[listicle id=97856]

[listicle id=97814]

[listicle id=97770]

[listicle id=97500]

[listicle id=97984]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire