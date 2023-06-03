Sports Illustrated has some bold predictions for Bears in 2023

The Chicago Bears are coming off a three-win season, but you wouldn’t know it given the high expectations for the team in 2023.

While no one’s guaranteeing a playoff spot at this point, this is a team that has the potential to go from worst to first in the NFC North given the overhauled roster — and assuming quarterback Justin Fields takes a step forward in the passing game.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr shared 100 bold predictions for the 2023 NFL season, including a few that involved the Bears. Whether it’s Fields’ massive scoring season or the emergence of offensive weapons like receiver Chase Claypool and rookie running back Roschon Johnson.

Here’s a look at SI’s bold predictions involving the Bears in 2023:

Justin Fields will have more than 40 total touchdowns

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where he’s expected to take a step forward in his development. Orr boldly predicts that Fields will account for more than 40 touchdowns in 2023, including both through the air and on the ground.

I don’t think this is a brave prediction by any stretch, even if Fields scored only 25 total touchdowns last year (17 passing and eight rushing) in 15 games. The Bears got better everywhere offensively, and, at the very minimum, it’s going to further stress a defense that still has to account for Fields leaving the pocket. Luke Getsy, who will get a head coaching job after this year, gets to keep a supported Fields with a year of the scheme under his belt.

Neither Bijan Robinson nor Jahmyr Gibbs will lead all rookies in rushing

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

While this bold prediction isn’t focused exclusively on the Bears, Roschon Johnson was mentioned among those rookie running backs who could surprise as the leading rusher among rookies.

Looking beyond the two first-round picks, I think there are truly some boom candidates, especially in the second-through-fourth-round group that includes Devon Achane, Roschon Johnson and Zach Charbonnet. Hell, now that Pete Carroll has been freed and emboldened after the Russell Wilson ouster, he may have two 1,000-yard rushers. He may never pass again! No cooking!

Chase Claypool will score the longest nonkickoff return touchdown of the season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While Chase Claypool didn’t find immediate success after being traded to Chicago last November, an entire offseason in this offense and working with Fields should be beneficial. Orr believes Claypool will score the longest non-kickoff return touchdown of the season.

On a bootleg throwback dangerously—brilliantly?—called inside the Bears’ 2-yard line.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire