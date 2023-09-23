Sports: Football memories. Goodbye Bears and Horns

Sep. 23—I was reading a preview of this week's college football games and ran across a comment that gave me a bit of a jolt.

The article said Saturday might be the last time Texas ever plays Baylor. With Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC next year, the Bears won't be on the Horns' schedule for the foreseeable future and without Ann Richards to look out for her alma mater, it could be the end of a century old clash.

Some may say, "So what." Baylor wasn't the decades long Thanksgiving Day rival, like A&M or the Big Red the Horns meet each year at the Cotton Bowl. They didn't even snatch Texas' dreams of a national title like Tech did in 2008. But there they were, a member of the conference that Texas played in for decades and a team they had to get by to accomplish their goals.

The truth is for many of those years, Baylor was bearly an afterthought. Texas won 78 times, while the Bears took 28. Still, they were woven in to the fabric of my college football memories and it's sad to see that fall tradition go by the wayside.

In 1963, my brother was a Baylor fan, while I was locked in on the Horns, who were riding high in the rankings. Baylor was just more exciting, he said. They had this quarterback named Don Trull who could really whip the ball around. Trull was fourth in the Heisman voting that year. As recall, some Navy guy won it who couldn't even beat SMU.

Trull was not just a great quarterback, but a stellar student as well and certainly the Bears' most heralded quarterback until RG 3 came along.

On Nov. 9, 1963, Trull'a green and gold rolled into Austin to meet the unbeaten Horns hoping to snatch a win and Southwest Conference title. What would unravel on that day was Trull often moving the ball down the field only to be turned away at the Texas goal. The Horns defense held Baylor to 6 yards rushing on 18 attempts. They also kept after Trull as well, holding him to 19-39 passing and picking him off twice.

In the fourth quarter, with Texas on top, 7-0, Trull mounted a last ditch effort to rescue the game. As the Bears marched that Austin afternoon,I listened intently to the game on the old Humble Oil and Refining Company Network, which was populated by great announcers that few of the chatty broadcasts of today can match. As the play-by-play man clicked off down and distance, I became more and more concerned that the Bears might punch it in.

Finally, Trull threw it into the end-zone where a Texas defensive back named Duke Carlisle pilfered it and preserved the win. That's the same Carlisle who had quarterbacked the Athens Hornets just a few years before.

In addition to his defensive effort, Duke hit five of six passes that day. He also ran for 93 yards. Of all my memories of Texas and Baylor games, that one 60 years ago stands out.

Of course, a Baylor fan might wish to reflect on the 1974 game in Waco when the Bears erased a 24-7 Texas lead and won 34-24. The win gave Baylor their first SWC title after competing for 50 years.

So the battle, Saturday, between these rivals from 100 miles apart will stir up remembrances for longtime fans of both schools. Like so many things in college football over the last few years, left behind in the pursuit of dollars, it's sad to see it go.