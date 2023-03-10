Sports fans can now place online bets on their favorite local teams - when do they play?

Telegram & Gazette Staff

With Friday being the first day residents 21 or older can participate in online sports betting in Massachusetts, fans now have a chance to legally bet on their favorite Boston professional sports teams.

If you're looking to wager on the locals, here's a look at when they play over the next few days.

Boston's David Pastrnak skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
Boston Bruins

Saturday vs. Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m.

Sunday at Detroit Red Wings, 1:30 p.m.

Boston's Jayson Tatum celebrates during Wednesday's game against Portland.
Boston Celtics

Saturday at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Monday at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

