Sports fans can now place online bets on their favorite local teams - when do they play?

With Friday being the first day residents 21 or older can participate in online sports betting in Massachusetts, fans now have a chance to legally bet on their favorite Boston professional sports teams.

If you're looking to wager on the locals, here's a look at when they play over the next few days.

Boston's David Pastrnak skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Boston Bruins

Saturday vs. Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m.

Sunday at Detroit Red Wings, 1:30 p.m.

Boston's Jayson Tatum celebrates during Wednesday's game against Portland.

Boston Celtics

Saturday at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Monday at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Looking to bet on the local pro sports teams? Here's when they play.