Sports fans can now place online bets on their favorite local teams - when do they play?
With Friday being the first day residents 21 or older can participate in online sports betting in Massachusetts, fans now have a chance to legally bet on their favorite Boston professional sports teams.
If you're looking to wager on the locals, here's a look at when they play over the next few days.
Boston Bruins
Saturday vs. Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m.
Sunday at Detroit Red Wings, 1:30 p.m.
Boston Celtics
Saturday at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Monday at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.
