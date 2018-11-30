Sports fans flocked to Twitter after Cowboys upset Saints
The Dallas Cowboys shocked the football world on Thursday night, snapping the New Orleans Saints’ 10-game win streak with their 13-10 win at AT&T Stadium.
Despite multiple late-game penalties against Dallas — and a number of crucial missed calls — the Cowboys’ defense stifled Drew Brees and the Saints, and held on for the three-point win.
The victory gave the Cowboys, who boast a 7-5 record, sole possession of the lead in the NFC East, and gave the Los Angeles Rams the edge over the Saints in the race for the top seed in the NFC.
Naturally, sports Twitter had a full range of reactions following the win.
Cowboys beat the Saints pic.twitter.com/lezcWjCVXe
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 30, 2018
And that’s a Cowboys win! #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/7zfBc8cQEp
— Tim Morrow 🐾 (@MananaZoo) November 30, 2018
FINAL: Cowboys 13 Saints 10#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/CK6lBMGISE
— 🆃🆁🅾🆈 🅷🆄🅶🅷🅴🆂 ™️ (@TommySledge) November 30, 2018
The #DallasCowboys just upset the team with the best record, holding one of the better offenses in football to 10 points. pic.twitter.com/1ZmMqIFenO
— Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) November 30, 2018
I can't believe I'm saying this.
Jason Garrett … outcoached … Sean Payton … #DALvsNO pic.twitter.com/8qfdXdtpBC
— Chris Strub (@ChrisStrub) November 30, 2018
“WhO DaT” cowboys with the dub #Dallas pic.twitter.com/oV5NpfVMzc
— Matt Brody 🇬🇷 (@elijah_kokkonis) November 30, 2018
This defense is no joke. To hold the Saints under their avg by 27 pts… & put that kind of pressure on Brees… & get a game winning INT… & overcome penalties/setbacks… & snap a 10-game W streak… UNBELIEVABLE. This boat is real. I credit @TankLawrence for setting the tone pic.twitter.com/O8pPdXMFXj
— Ben Rogers (@BenRogers) November 30, 2018
EVERYONE THREE WEEKS AGO: Jason Garrett is surely toast because his team has not been good in what seems like years
JASON GARRETT: pic.twitter.com/d2nBkPENzC
— The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) November 30, 2018
The #DallasCowboys just beat the #Saints … seriously!
I don't know what to do – I need people to hug!! #DALvsNO pic.twitter.com/pJkJ9qvQPe
— Kevin Hageland (@OThankKevin) November 30, 2018
Saints pic.twitter.com/P6TLRwWii4
— Brian J. Haddad (@BrianJHaddad) November 30, 2018
Tonight's game for #FantasyFootball owners with the Saints … pic.twitter.com/2C29TD5NHT
— Jamey Eisenberg (@JameyEisenberg) November 30, 2018
Sean Payton: Offensive genius. pic.twitter.com/5OroCWGGiC
— Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 30, 2018
Looking at you, Saints. pic.twitter.com/Vowl9HVgKZ
— Dan Franko (@danfranko) November 30, 2018
The most common reaction across Twitter — from Cowboys fans, Saints fans and anyone in between — was perhaps best depicted by JoJo Wright.
OMG!!! In Shock!!! How ‘bout them #Cowboys!!! WOW!!! You’re welcome #Rams!!! #JoJoOnTheRadio pic.twitter.com/XgXkr3tOa0
— JoJo Wright (@JoJoWright) November 30, 2018
