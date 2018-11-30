Sports fans flocked to Twitter after Cowboys upset Saints

Ryan Young
Yahoo Sports

The Dallas Cowboys shocked the football world on Thursday night, snapping the New Orleans Saints’ 10-game win streak with their 13-10 win at AT&T Stadium.

Despite multiple late-game penalties against Dallasand a number of crucial missed calls — the Cowboys’ defense stifled Drew Brees and the Saints, and held on for the three-point win.

The victory gave the Cowboys, who boast a 7-5 record, sole possession of the lead in the NFC East, and gave the Los Angeles Rams the edge over the Saints in the race for the top seed in the NFC.

Naturally, sports Twitter had a full range of reactions following the win.














The most common reaction across Twitter — from Cowboys fans, Saints fans and anyone in between — was perhaps best depicted by JoJo Wright.


Fans rushed to social media after the Cowboys upset the Saints on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Fans rushed to social media after the Cowboys upset the Saints on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

More from Yahoo Sports:
Curry writes perfect response to little girl’s letter
Redskins VP: Foster’s allegations are ‘small potatoes’
Hall of Famer says he’s ‘with’ Kaepernick, takes jab at Trump
Why Bucs’ plan to give away tickets might be brilliant

What to Read Next