Sports fans flocked to Twitter after Cowboys upset Saints

The Dallas Cowboys shocked the football world on Thursday night, snapping the New Orleans Saints’ 10-game win streak with their 13-10 win at AT&T Stadium.

Despite multiple late-game penalties against Dallas — and a number of crucial missed calls — the Cowboys’ defense stifled Drew Brees and the Saints, and held on for the three-point win.

The victory gave the Cowboys, who boast a 7-5 record, sole possession of the lead in the NFC East, and gave the Los Angeles Rams the edge over the Saints in the race for the top seed in the NFC.

Naturally, sports Twitter had a full range of reactions following the win.

Cowboys beat the Saints pic.twitter.com/lezcWjCVXe — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 30, 2018













The #DallasCowboys just upset the team with the best record, holding one of the better offenses in football to 10 points. pic.twitter.com/1ZmMqIFenO — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) November 30, 2018

I can't believe I'm saying this. Jason Garrett … outcoached … Sean Payton … #DALvsNO pic.twitter.com/8qfdXdtpBC — Chris Strub (@ChrisStrub) November 30, 2018









This defense is no joke. To hold the Saints under their avg by 27 pts… & put that kind of pressure on Brees… & get a game winning INT… & overcome penalties/setbacks… & snap a 10-game W streak… UNBELIEVABLE. This boat is real. I credit @TankLawrence for setting the tone pic.twitter.com/O8pPdXMFXj — Ben Rogers (@BenRogers) November 30, 2018





EVERYONE THREE WEEKS AGO: Jason Garrett is surely toast because his team has not been good in what seems like years JASON GARRETT: pic.twitter.com/d2nBkPENzC — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) November 30, 2018





The #DallasCowboys just beat the #Saints … seriously!

I don't know what to do – I need people to hug!! #DALvsNO pic.twitter.com/pJkJ9qvQPe — Kevin Hageland (@OThankKevin) November 30, 2018









Tonight's game for #FantasyFootball owners with the Saints … pic.twitter.com/2C29TD5NHT — Jamey Eisenberg (@JameyEisenberg) November 30, 2018













The most common reaction across Twitter — from Cowboys fans, Saints fans and anyone in between — was perhaps best depicted by JoJo Wright.





