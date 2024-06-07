Sports fan gear for busy weekend, including UFL playoff game

ST. LOUIS – It’s a busy sports weekend in downtown St. Louis as the Cardinals are back home at Busch Stadium, City SC is returning to CITYPARK, and playoff football is making its comeback in St. Louis for the first time since 2004 inside The Dome at America’s Center.

The Cardinals begin their must-win series against the Rockies starting Friday evening. Both the Cardinals and City SC will host fans Saturday.

Additionally, the anticipation is building for fans expected to attend and watch Sunday’s UFL playoff game.

“Now with this being our second season with soccer, we’ve built up a fanbase that loves coming back to Maggie’s,” Hunter Ricks, Maggie O’Brien’s manager, said. “We’ve seen them every home soccer game and it’s a good time. They really enjoy all the tents outside too, so they kind of keep coming back for them.”

Chief Marketing Officer of Explore St. Louis Brian Hall says downtown can anticipate around 35,000 fans.

“Count on the atmosphere to be off the charts, this place will be rocking,” he said. “We haven’t had playoff football in downtown St. Louis at The Dome in 20 years. It’s high time we bring it back.”

The Battlehawks game will be on FOX 2 Sunday at 6 p.m.

