Sports Emmys: Super Bowl & ‘Toy Story Funday Football’ Lead The League

CBS’ Super Bowl LVIII and Disney+/ESPN+ animated Toy Story Funday Football were the top scorers with three wins each at the 45th annual Sports Emmy Awards, which were handed out tonight at Frederick P. Rose Hall in Manhattan.

Four other programs tied with two statuettes apiece at the ceremony hosted by The Kid Mero: NFL Networks’ perennial trophy hog NFL 360, Apple TV+’s Super League: The War for Football, Golf Channel’s Unredeemable and HBO’s now-wrapped Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

See the full list of winners recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences below.

Longtime NFL studio host James Brown received the Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as “a significant influence and a consistent presence in sports broadcasting,” Sharp said. He has anchored pro football pregame shows including The NFL Today, NFL on Fox and Inside the NFL and has hosted the Super Bowl a record 12 times.

Here are the winners at of 2024 Sports Emmy winners:

Sports Emmy Awards

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL

Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

CBS

Executive Producers

David Berson, Harold Bryant, Sean McManus

Senior Coordinating Producer

Stephen Karasik

Coordinating Producer

James C.Rikhoff

Supervising Producer

Jon Paul LoMonaco

Producers

Ryan Galvin, Tyler Hale, Drew Kaliski, Linda Malino Coppola, Peter Radovich Jr.

Segment Producer

Todd Keryc

Coordinating Director

Michael Arnold

Director

Robert Matina

Associate Producers

Thomas Boorstein, Tom Brewer, Josh Cohen, Ethan Cooperson, Oise Ohiwerei,

Jared Roberson, Amy Salmanson, Tom Spencer, Brooke Weiss

Operations Producers

Jason Cohen, Scott Davis, Krissi Florian, Michael Francis, Patty Power

Associate Directors

Ade Ellis, Cory Fishman, G. Justin Haley, Brian Jagoda, Katie Keane, Brian Maher, Jason Melnick, Stephen J. Murphy, Eric Spitzer, Kidje Theano

Replay Director

Suzanne Smith

Replay Producers

Steve McKee, Jason Ross

Play-by-Play Announcer

Jim Nantz

Event Analysts

Tony Romo, Gene Steratore

Sideline Reporter

Jay Feely, Tracy Wolfson

OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES

Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli

ESPN2

[Omaha Productions]

Executive Producers

Mark Gross, Jamie Horowitz, Peyton Manning, Seth Markman, Michael Szykowny,

Norby Williamson

Senior Coordinating Producer

Julie McGlone

Coordinating Producers

Stephen Ackels, Lucas Nickerson

Senior Producer

Joshua Hoffman

Producers

Jennifer Aiello, Brianna Beciri, Tim Brown, David Chamberlin, Ryan Condon, DJ

Gallo, Sam Pepper, Kelly Rafferty, Nicole Solomowitz

Coordinating Directors

Thomas Lucas, Timothy O’Shaughnessy

Director

Alex Tyner

Associate Producers

Tessa Diestel, Jeremy Drummond, Joseph Durante, Catherine Ellis, Johnny

Gutierrez, Jessica Kraus, Timothy Langlois, Brian Meek, John Parolin, Erin Rickel,

Jacob Roen, Corey Taylor, Dominick Vargas

Associate Directors

Madeline Kassel, Jonathan Weaver

Stage Manager

Michael Black

Editors

Kyle Curran, Lia Griffin, Carlos Rivera, Beth Ross, Anthony Tyson

Researcher

Henry Buggy

Content Associates

Michael Logan, Caitlyn Logsdon, Khalil Nelson

Event Analyst

Eli Manning

Senior Coordinating Director

Lorenzo Lamadrid

Senior Directors

Derek Mobley, Jeffrey Nelson

Senior Associate Producer

Richard Chmela

OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

American League Championship Series

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

FOX | FS1

Executive Producers

Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Brad Zager

Senior Coordinating Producers

Judy H. Body, Kent Camera

Coordinating Producers

Pete Macheska, Bardia Shah-Rais

Producers

Bryan Colucci, Jon Kaplan, Stephen Monte, Scott Riddell, Aaron Stojkov

Coordinating Directors

Matt Gangl, Geordie Wimmer

Associate Producers

Sam Demartinis, Wayne Fidelman, Jake Fuller, Phil Guidry, Zack Handy, Brad

Hayes, Brandon Henson, Eron Iki, Craig Jacobson, Natalia King, Dave Korus, Scott

Laubacher, Mark Mason, Anthony Masterson, Ty Mikan, Tyler Orrantia, Milton

Palomo, Vincent Paolella, Devin Reiners, Daisy Reynoso, Lebraun Robinson,

Arianna Takis, Wendy Villarreal, Sam Vovsi, Jeff Willson

Field Producer

Dan Frank

Highlight Producer

Travis Almeida

Operations Producers

Brad Cheney, Lindsay Czarnecki, Mike Davies, Scott Lembke, PT Navarro, Juan-

Carlos Ortiz, Jason Toth

Associate Director

Mark Maxham

Stage Manager

Dom Tringali

Editors

Josh Barajas, Keyhan Bayegan, Duncan Bochicchio, Marty Cramer, Elijah

Galarza, Jantzen Gianfrancesco, Dave Goss, Tyson Graham, Adam Greenberg,

Vu Hoang, Jesse Hong, Neal Houska, Evan Jones, Michael Landon, Jeff Levitt,

Jordan Litman, Ryan Little, Todd Mole, Jason Myers, Mike Oliver, Mark Potter, Dino

Rivera, Luis Sanchez, Mike Shaw, Brett Shirley, Grady Shon, Barrak Sitty, Aaron

Snyder, Matt Tan, Marc Van Osdale

Content Associate

Rick Krajewski

Play-by-Play Announcers

Joe Davis

Event Analyst

John Smoltz

Sideline Reporters

Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

Videotape Producers

Brian Alexander, Brandon Savory

Feature Producers

Erin Hoskins, Etienne Materre, Amada Materre, Rick Thomas

Senior Director

David Faller

Senior Associate Director

Larry Lancaster

Senior Associate Producers

Chris Contreras, Scott Diener, Matt Larussa, Cameron Mertens, Tyler Mustin, Ryan

Sheehy, Tamer Tartir

OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE

NFL Game Day All Access

Super Bowl LVIII

YouTube

[NFL Films]

Executive Producers

Patrick Kelleher, Ross Ketover, Brian Rolapp, Hans Schroeder

Producers

Tom Brant, Kevin Bushman, Jeff Larsen, Micaela Powers, Eric Reed, Brian

Rosenfeld, Chip Swain

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL

You Are Looking Live!

CBS

[NFL Films]

Executive Producers

Patrick Kelleher , Ross Ketover

Coordinating Producer

Peter Radovich, Jr.

Directors

Erik Powers, Chip Swain

Associate Producers

Melissa Collins, Angelica Martinez Servigna, Brigitte Rogers

Operations Producer

Jared Hilbert

Editors

Bill Garvey, Jason Zuccarelli

Cinematographer

Steve Andrich

OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

HBO | Max

Executive Producer

Joe Perskie

Senior Coordinating Producer

Nick Dolin

Coordinating Producer

Tim Walker

Producers

Maggie Burbank, Chapman Downes, Josh Fine, Max Gershberg, Nisreen Habbal,

Jordan Kronick, Katie Melone, Beret Remak, Jake Rosenwasser

Director

Rick Beczynski

Associate Producers

Evan Burgos, Daniel Litke, Stephen Lorenzo, Ryan Polukord, Hannah Vicente-Kliot

Operations Producers

Erica Fegely, Alberto Palacios

Editors

Stuart Ash, Tres Driscoll

Host

Bryant Gumbel

Correspondents

Mary Carillo, Jon Frankel, Andrea Kremer, Soledad O’Brien, David Scott

Content Associates

Avery HaydenPierce, Molly Vossler

OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

League of Legends Worlds 2023 Final

T1 vs. Weibo Gaming

LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube

[Riot Games]

Executive Producers

Naz Aletaha, Carrie Dunn, Marc Hilko, Leanne McGowan, John Needham, Dirk

Niestadtkötter, Juliet Reason, Stefan Richardson, Whalen Rozelle, Dave Stewart,

Nick Troop

World Feed Producers

Lunar Bae, Brett Bielling, Suk Jun Hong, Jeesun Park, Jk Ryu

Observers

Eva Mortensen, Victor Pothikan, Tyler Stack, Martin Szarnas

World Feed Director

Charlie Anderson

Senior Coordinating Producers

Kendall Ginsbach, Allyson Gormley, Chris Greeley

Coordinating Producers

Lisa De La Vega, Hyungmin Kim

Supervising Producer

Benjamin Vignola

Producers

Kerry Brown, Ryan Chung, John Depa, Jonathan Lock, Anna Robinson

Replay Producer

Bas Van Oosten

Coordinating Directors

Randall Quick

Director

Yung Seung Ham

Associate Producers

Marcus Jacob, Breanne Oliver, Even BorgRodahl, Kelsy Salazar

Operations Producers

Langston Antosek, Michael Brennan, Callum Burns, Michael Caal,

Jonathan Daly, Cem Dilektasli, Ezell Jordan, Hs Kim, Mark Kim,

Anthony Lee, Lazaros Markou, Bruno Mateus Vaz Condez,

Anthony Moss, Jaehyun Park, Monique MolinaPaterra, Peter Quain,

Alex Rybalko, David Talavera, Maxwell Trauss, Stephanie Ura, Lucy Vignola

Associate Directors

Nicholas Oliver, Liah Starmann, Cortlan Vitz

Stage Managers

Billy Drummed, Sooyeuon Kim, Sebastian Leathlean







Editors

Minh Bui, Peter Dean, Angel Franco, Aaron Greenbaum

Play-by-Play Announcer

Maxwell Anderson

Event Analysts

Isaac Cummings-Bentley, Eefje Depoortere, Samuel Hartman-Kenzler,

Maurits Jan Meeusen, Robert Price, Emily Rand

Sideline Reporter

Laure Valee

World Feed Executive Producer

Samuel Frederic Kordower Chaimson

Videotape Producer

Anthony Wastella

Feature Producers

Patrick Cho, Phil Choi, Douglas Kerr, Kelsey Velazquez, Daniel Williams,

David Yeamen

Senior Feature Producers

Nick Brown , Nick Brown, Joshua Frackleton

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Extraordinary Stories

One-Armed Wonder: The Extraordinary Story of

Jimmy Hasty

UEFA.tv

[Noah Media Group]

Executive Producers

Alex Ingham, John McKenna, Chris Peilow, Phil Williams

Senior Coordinating Producers

Elaine Nankervis, Claire Tyler

Producer

Kara Johnston

Director

Richard Milway

Editors

Paul Foster, Danny Searle

Cinematographers

Kess Bohan, Ricardo Sanchez, Chris Tyndall

Post Production Supervisor

James Moore

OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY

The Deepest Breath

Netflix

[A24 | Motive Films | Ventureland]

Executive Producers

Adriana Banta, Ali Brown, Ben Cotner, Kerstin Emhoff, Bart Layton, Emily Osbourne

Producers

John Battsek, Jamie D’Alton, Anne McLoughlin, Sarah Thomson

Co-Producer

Robert Ford

Director

Laura McGann

Editor

Julian Hart

Cinematographer

Tim Cragg

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Super League: The War for Football

Apple TV+

[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]

Executive Producers

Connor Schell

Supervising Producers

Shawna Brakefield-Haase, Erin Leyden

Producers

Libby Geis

Co-Producers

Logan Combest-Friedman, Alana Saad

Director

Jeff Zimbalist

Associate Producers

Coby Becker, Hannah Beir, Allana De Guzman, Erika Narváez

Editors

Jeredy Cruchaga, Luis Dechtiar, Judah-Lev Dickstein, Greg O’Toole, Frederick

Shanahan

Cinematographers

Adam Booher, Cristóbal De Alba, Colby Gottert, Guy Livneh, Anthony Oberst,

Federico Pardo, Benjamin Soto Ferraris, Jeff Zimbalist







Story Producers

Aaron Cohen, Judah-Lev Dickstein, Glen Freyer, Mark Meatto

Researchers

Kelly Andersen, Diego Barcala Perez, Haidy Kancler, Carolina Torres

Archival Producers

Meghan Geier, Tanna Tarpley

Post Producer

Carolyn Laveglia

Post Production Supervisor

Soren Martin

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED

Football Must Go On

Paramount+

Executive Producer

Jeff Gerttula

Directors

Alex Gale, Peter Radovich, Jr.

Editor

Andrew Hewitt

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

College GameDay

ESPN

Executive Producers

Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, Scott Favalora, Burke Magnus, Seth Markman, Jimmy Pitaro,

Tina Thornton, Norby Williamson

Senior Coordinating Producer

José Morales

Coordinating Producers

Matthew Garrett, Benjamin Webber

Senior Producers

Jeremy Anderson, Jeremy Edney

Producers

James Gaiero, Michelle Rosenhouse, Jonathan Whyley

Coordinating Directors

Lorenzo Lamadrid, Thomas Lucas

Directors

Joseph Iuliano, Melissa Saucedo

Associate Producers

Rachel Baselj, Eric Feinstein, Zachary Feldman, John Fornaro, Eric Freiler, Ethan

Gaines, Dale Harney, Harry Hawkings, Aliyyah Jackson, Alan McDonald, Ryan

Miller, James Morgan, Mario Myles, Alexandra Nolen, Kelsey Puckett, Brandon

Radcliffe, Jonathan Roscio, Christine Taylor, Paige Washington, Ryan Witt,

Quinton Zielke

Associate Directors

Brooke Robinson, Sierra Sanders

Stage Managers

Michael Ruhlman, Nickol Scott

Editors

Michael Anderson, Bryan Barkas, Robert Berman, Rollie Boone, Thomas Brushway,

Lisette Cameron, Michael Carbone, Daniel De Malas Andreu, James Dockery,

Byron Ellis, Devon Farquharson, Jason Finberg, Joseph Frady, Toby Garvin, Daniel

Halloran, John Hanlon, Ronald Hill, Nathaniel Klein, Tawney Luna, Jason Morris,

Joshua Ouellette, Jason Sanchez, Andrew Sharp, Adam Shepherd, Vyck Stanley,

Erik Swanson, Nicolas Sweatt, Terese NToledo, Amanda Winkler, Jara Zerull

Host

Rece Davis

Studio Analysts

Lee Corso, Steven Coughlin, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee

Correspondent

Jessica Sims

Reporters

Jennifer Lada Reti, Ryan McGee, Pete Thamel

Booking Producers

Dee Bosa, Katie Hennessey

Researcher

Marisa Dowling

News Editor

Michael Allan

Content Associates

Melissa Braun, Madison Hilimire, Kyle Taylor

Feature Producers

Barry Abrams, Danny Arruda, Jennifer Chafitz, Michael O’Connor, Kris Schwartz

Senior Director

Christopher Mantzaris

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

MLB Tonight

MLB Network

Executive Producers

Josh Bernstein, Marc Caiafa, Bill Morningstar

Senior Coordinating Producers

Mark Capalbo, William Cope, Bruce Cornblatt, Douglas Jaclin, Elsa Mimmo,

Martin Montalto

Coordinating Producers

Matthew Ciancimino, Daniel Coldwell, Will Folger, Ben Friedfeld, Mitch Green,

Dan Komyati, Nate Purinton, Chris Roenbeck, Adam Schlackman, Jed

Tuminaro, Todd Werwa, Justin White

Senior Producers

Matt Anderton, Andrew Brenner, Chris Collins, Micah Karg, Richard Savino,

Steve Tronzano

Supervising Producers

Marc Adelberg, Erik Altano, Matt Appel, Chris Arnowich, Haley Costello, Jennifer

Folger, Adam Helfgott, Daniel Krieg, Casey Kulik

Producers

Brianna Adams, Ashley Allen, Sanford Appell, James Broyd, Justin Daniels, Brian

Farrell, Tony Ferraiolo, James Glynn, Devin Kragh, Billy Lee, JD Lindberg, Jeremy

McCarthy, John McVey, James Potocki, Jason Roy, Jim Serratore, Paul Solga,

Ian Theodoridis, James Urban, Robert Wass, Sam Wild, Michael Wolan

Segment Producers

Jacob Bader, Matthew Baker, Michael Benjamin, Christopher Bonetti, Colin

Cannata, Kyle Casey, Sande Charles, Michael Cortez, Keith Costas, Daniel

Cronin, John Daly, Lindsey Delaney, Connor Fortier, Kathryn Gorman, Patrick

Guthrie, Nicole Hansen, Ian Harmand, Nick Hesketh, Sean Hyland, Christian

Kouroupakis, Jonathan Kudzmas, Topher Lane, Jake Lapin, Jonathon

Laureano, Zachary Lecky, Mike Maffei, Emily Mastrobuoni, Marc Matcham,

David Matz, Eric Nehs, Michael Nobile, Craig Nordquist, John O’Malley,

Dominique Patrick, Peter Petrosino, Andrew Rohlin, Jack Ross, Benjamin Roth,

Matt Rzodkiewicz, Tim Schulze, Kristin Smith, Scott Spinelli, Alex Taglieri, Carley

Thomas, Heidi Torregroza, Nick Troiano, Jenna Van De Ryt, Michael Villani

Directors

Lucas Altman, Bryan Fennessey, Dan Gentile, Keith Kielty, Lisa Smith, Greg Stern

Associate Producers

Jared Alvarez, Jennie Antonucci, Aidan Bitterman, Will Bjarnar, Stephen Bologna,

Lily Caffrey-Levine, Michael Cafiero, Jennifer Cardillo, Vincent Coccia, Tim

Conaughton, Cal Cullinan, Michael Cullison, Justin Damiano, Skylar Darel, Chip

Defalco, David Deskins, Matt Dzenawager, Reagan Germain, Luke Gray, Colin

Holmes, Emma Houghton, Stephen Hudock, Robert Hutchins, Anthony Iannizzi,

Shannon Imbornoni, Dylan Kanner, Brendan Kennedy, Tommy Koide, Mike

Korongy, Shawn Latham, Daniel A. Lopez, John Macce, Alex Moore,

Meaghan O’Donoghue, Lucas Ortega, John Padovano, Jordan Pensabene,

Jimmy Pirolli, Shen-Li Pomposello, Tommy Rinaldi, Samory Rose, Joseph Sciancalepore,

Ben Solnick, Tyler Soso, Michael Steitz, Jack Thomas, Trevor

Thompson, Grace Tomlinson, Justin Valentovic, John Welch, Mae Whitesides,

Matthew Wieselthier, Ben Wolf, Mike Zawisza

Operations Producers

Nicole Ciarkowski, Karen Ganjamie, David Maybrown, Caron Scott, Anna

Marie Scotti

Associate Directors

Erin Cassidy, Carol Larson, Brian Sales, Ryan Upperman

Stage Managers

Jourdan Chiavaro, Jeff Goldberg, Shaun M. Regan

Hosts

Greg Amsinger, Robert Flores, Brian Kenny, Matt Vasgersian, Adnan Virk, Matt

Yallof

Studio Analysts

Yonder Alonso, Alex Avila, Sean Casey, Ron Darling, Mark Derosa, Cliff Floyd,

Peter Gammons, Jon Heyman, Al Leiter, Mike Lowell, Pedro Martinez, Cameron

Maybin, Jon Morosi, Dan O’Dowd, Jake Peavy, Carlos Pena, Bo Porter, Albert

Pujols, Anthony Recker, Harold Reynolds, Billy Ripken, Joel Sherman, Tom

Verducci, Chris Young

Researchers

Elijah Ackerman, Jessica Brand, Kevin Dillon, Adam Feldfogel, Lawrence

Goldstein, Bryce Kerr, Matthew Orso, Anthony Orza, Kyle O’Sullivan, Mark Sales,

Don Schick, Lee Sinins, Max Wildstein

Senior Coordinating Director

Mike J. Martin

Senior Directors

Tom Healy, Jason Lobb

Senior Associate Directors

Joelle Ciampaglia, Margaret Murphy

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN

Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT

TNT

Executive Producer

Craig Barry

Senior Coordinating Producers

Tim Kiely, Nate Smeltz, Albert Vertino

Supervising Producers

Deaton Bell, Matt Mosteller, Sarah Phillips, Tyler Price, Jordan Shorthouse, Drew

Watkins

Producers

Jeremy Levin, Keith Robinson







Segment Producers

Morgan Allison, Michael Kaplan, Lawrence Lacksen, Audrey Martin, Victoria

McBryde, Olivia Scarlett, Ben Spitalnick, Abby Stolz, Chandler Traub, Michele

Zarzaca

Highlight Producers

Marcel Bouie, Marisa Collier, Heath McEachin

Directors

Lee Mabry, Morgan Thomas

Associate Producers

Matt Dagostino, Charlie Fox, Mark Garcia, Alex Houvouras, Brady Jennings, Jerry

Ma, Lynda Maraia, Chase Oliver, Charlie Owens, Andrew Prezioso, Kelly Troilo,

Jesse Vogel, Tyler Wheeler

Operations Producers

Joanie Barry, Daniel Chi, Kendrick Crittendon, Mike Lovetro, Sean McManus,

Brooke Scarpelli, Jennie Sharp, Tony Tam, Kimberly Titone

Associate Directors

Donzell Floyd, Salim Sobers

Stage Manager

Nicole Monet

Editors

Benjamin Alden, Alex Bailey, John Cherok, Lauren Dills, Cameron Etheridge, Max

Fucci, Matt Gaynes, Samantha Glazier, Ameen Hall, Chloe Harrison, Jajuan

Holloway, Mark Jackson, Lesroy Louard, Brad McBrayer, Ryan Theisen, Jonathan

Wendell, Leroy Williams, Cody Yoder

Host

Ernie Johnson

Studio Analysts

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith

Researchers

Chris Jastzembski, Michael Kvam, Joe Underhill

Videotape Producers

Phil Barker, Eric Benda, Mike Winslow

Senior Coordinating Director

Steve Fiorello

Feature Producers

James Glenn, Danilo Lobo Dias, Kyle Wells

Senior Feature Producers

Tyler Lassiter, Craig Murray, Chris Perkins

OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Call of Duty: How War is Destroying Ukrainian Sport

HBO | Max

Executive Producer

Joe Perskie

Senior Coordinating Producer

Nick Dolin

Coordinating Producer

Tim Walker

Producer

Evan Burgos

Correspondent

Isobel Yeung

Editors

Tres Driscoll, Jason Schmidt

Co-Producer

Hannah Vicente-Kliot

OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

NFL 360

Heroes

NFL Network

Executive Producers

Angela Ellis, David Jurenka, Brian Rolapp

Senior Coordinating Producer

Dallas Hitchcock

Coordinating Producers

Trent Cooper, Mike Derouin, Lya Vallat

Senior Producers

Phil Guidry, Staci Strickland, Shelley Tabor

Producers

Rose Garcia, Andrew Hufford, Claire Phillippi, Amanda Remy

Segment Producers

Mark Baca, Alec Mahon

Directors

Trent Cooper, Addison Neville

Associate Producers

Kayla Asencio, Nicole Kaplan, Bryan Smaller

Associate Director

Joey Northup

Editors

Adam Greenstein, John Orfanopoulos

Cinematographers

Dakota Diel, Addison Neville

Researcher

Anderson Molzon

Post Production Supervisor

Efrain Lozano

OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE

Unredeemable

Golf Channel

Executive Producers

Sam Flood, Molly Solomon

Senior Producer

Jarrod Ficklin

Supervising Producer

Israel Deherrera

Director

Todd Kapostasy

Associate Producer

Joey Freebairn

Editors

Matthew Durham, Michael Sanabria

Cinematographers

Pedro Bringas, Logan Fulton, Laura Kulik

OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE

Super Bowl LVIII

My Way

CBS

Executive Producers

David Berson, Harold Bryant, Sean McManus

Senior Coordinating Producer

Stephen Karasik

Producer

James C.Rikhoff

Director

Peter Radovich, Jr.

Associate Producers

Kate Brantley, Jason Cohen, Kayona Ebony Brown, Jen Eun, Dale Goldberg,

Alex Loschiavo, Taylor Ralph, Heidi Ruen, Courtney Schultz, Helmut Von

Lichten, Ellis Williams, Cecilia Xin Sun, Laurie Zelnick

Editors

Anthony J. Cortese, Gabriella Loutfi, Chris Mole, Andrew Stern

Cinematographers

Eric Cannon, Daniel Erbeck, Michael Izquierdo, Paul Kremer, Kyle Meek, Majd

Mohammad , Jon Roche, John Tipton, Joyce Tsang

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Thursday Night Football

Event Coverage Optionality/Customization

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios]

Executive Producers

Marie Donoghue, Fred Gaudelli, Mike Hopkins, Jay Marine, Mike Muriano, Jared

Stacy

Sideline Producer

Mike Eisenstein

Senior Coordinating Producers

Spandan Daftary, Betsy Riley

Coordinating Producers

Amina Hussein, Alex Strand

Supervising Producers

Ken Miller, John Ward







Producers

Jorge Bustamante, Philip Byron, Josh Freedenberg, Jamal Henderson, Jeff

Kaiser, Bobby Kortright, Brandon Lowe, Chris Pizzi, Mark Teitelman

Segment Producers

Mike Carey, Ben Fennell, Ken Hirdt, Steve Hirdt, Scott Karpen, Mitch McIntire,

Emily Mitchell, Mike Ryan, Sam Schwartzstein, Colin Sherman, Cam Widerman,

Alex Wolochuk

Field Producer

Rick Morales

Replay Producer

Josh Veltrie

Directors

Kelly Atkinson, Geoff Butler, Patrick McManus, Pierre Moossa , Tim Nelson

Associate Producers

Renzo Benavente, Ikeem Boyd, Deron Brown, Alyssa Chrisope, Gigi Clark, Kevin

Cottrell, Dave Dare, Elizabeth Eng, Reid Esocoff, Sivert Glarum, Tony Granieri,

Josh Green, Adrian Hasenmayer, Kelly Hayes, George Hill, Ryan Irwin, Wade

Junco, Kit Karzen, Jade Martin, Michael Morrell, Ryan Pavlicek, Guillermo

Quintero, Nickol Scott, Sean Simmons, Kevin Soldani, Sara Straus, Patricia Surber,

Avery Watlington, Emily Winter

Operations Producers

Cody Bland, Linda Calabrese-Kane, Chad Coleman, Laura Cronin, Tim Dekime,

Bjorn Estlund, Eric Falkner, Marcus Grice, Joseph Humphrey, Tenley Kokich,

Stephen Leotta, Garrett Little, Danny Lopez, Catherine MacLeod, Matthew

McBrayer, Sarah Meneely, Lynn Mignani, Luke Milik, JP Palmer, Khalid Patterson,

Phil Peggs, Alex Rabbetts, Cole Rummelsburg, Heather Sokolow, Le An Soto,

Scott Swim, Chad Terrell, AJ Wainwright, Sydney Walsh

Associate Directors

Brigette Boginis, Jeff Burriesci, Tyler Dare, Dick Ellis, Franklin Kao, Liz Sacks, Matt

Salvatore, Bettina Shore

Software Engineers

Kareem Abbasi, Boris Alves, Naveen Balakrishnan, James Bellotti, Shivam Bhalla,

Sujoy Biswas, Nicholas Chang, Ahir Chatterjee, Alexa Coffman, Michael Cooney,

Christian Damole, Sumit Dass, Job Davis, Kevin Delaney, Naveen KumarDevaraj,

Richard Dong, David Durairaj, Jon East, Muhamad Elassar, Nick Eng, Yuriy Favi,

Marcus Finney, Dragosh Georgescu, Faniel Ghirmay, Giovanni Gobbi, Harold

Gonzalez, Ramasamy Gopalan, Gregory Grigoryan, Maykel Hanna, Daniel Hays,

Aldair Hernandez, Clover Hong, Hayden Ives, Satya Kalanu, Oren Kaminer, Mike

Kellsy, Michael Kelsey, Manikanta Kotthapalli, Jeff Lee, Sam Leiber, Mike Lentini,

Michelle Li, Ying Ma, AJj Marson, Haitham Mazen Daana, Phoebe McAllister, Elad

Mezuman, Brady Murphy, Deepthi Nynaru, Sapan Patel, Nimit Patel, Ludivine

Patoux, Padma PriyaPatta, Zaver Rabadiya, Ilan Rackover, Shreyas Raut,

Samantha Robertson, Ronny Roktel, Holly Schultz, Matt Schwartz, Brian Sebben,

Paul Serby, Kaushal Shah, Sheetal Sharma, Alex Sibilev, Hemanshu Sondhi,

Connor Sorrells, Umesh Tiwari, Alexei Truhin, Jake Vines, Chris Whitman, Chris

Yasumura

Software Designers

Eric Orme, Abhishek Pandey







UX Designers

Adrienne Allen, Rushika Deshpande, Christine Kim, Cesar Munoz

Editors

Matt Epstein, Zach Graber, Chris Jeffrey, John Rizzo

Product Managers

Ali Bakabas, Anthony Da Cruz, Cameron Felix, Eszter Herendi, Tara Jacobson,

Simon Jaeger, Bekey Kettering, Lowell Kirkwood, Courtney Levering, Varun

Mohankumar, Vamsi Namburi, Suleiman Ndiaye, Dan Pawlowski, Wade

Wakashige, Olivier Wellmann, Nate Wilhite, Ba Winston

Graphics Producers

Matt Diamond, Emilio Frenk, Mike Lopez, Nick Zacharczuk

Researchers

Chris Estrada, Jake Gourwitz, James Kaminsky, Kyle Lynch, Jonathan

Quartuccio, Matt Rosenfeld, Megan Santaniello

Senior Software Engineers

Sujan Akella, Ryan Becker, Nik Bruyev, Michelle Gong, Bid Marenco, Pat

Margherio, Claudia Ohashi, John Peck, Miki Richmond, Daniel Roper

Stage Managers

Rachael Dollar, Trish McNutt, Duncan Morgan, Tony Rose

News Editor

Ron Vaccaro

Content Associates

Andrew Bacigalupo, Nishant Kondepudi, Thomas Kourebanas, Gillian Nadler,

Ryan Nelson, Tyler Pickle, Nicole Simeone

Play-by-Play Announcers

Miguel Gurwitz, Al Michaels

Event Analysts

Rolando Cantu, Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Kirk Herbstreit, Garrett Hilbert, Cody

Jones, Terry McAuley, Kevin Sparkman, Tyler Toney

Sideline Reporter

Kaylee Hartung

Videotape Producers

Sam Fitzsimons, Jake Wisniewski

Feature Producers

Valerie Fischler, Michael Hughes, Greg Lake, Matt Schlef, Ross Tiernan, Charles

Whitcher

Product Developers

Ashish AJjwani, Olga Hall, Chris Mitchell, Megan Murphy, Steve Penney, Max

Schlesinger, Renee Van Fleet, Buck Williams

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION

Dreamcaster

MSG Network | MSG+

[Weber Shandwick | Helo]

Executive Producers

Alexandre Abrantes, Michael Aimette, Talita Andrade, Danilo Boer, Diana

GonzalezCash, Matthew Kahn, Brendan Kiernan, Max Knies, Ricardo Marques,

Justin Moore-Lewy, Miles Ritenour, Daniel Roversi, Jamie Rutherford, Gabriel

Schmitt, Todd Sussman, Nick Williams

UX Designers

Eric Benitez, Pieter Claeys

Senior Coordinating Producer

Sy-Jenq Cheng

Coordinating Producers

Connor Bland, Logan Butler, Abby Keifer, Lilly Sessions

Senior Producer

Roxane Schneider

Supervising Producers

Pim Leeuwenkamp, Dylan Ruby, Leah Saccoccio, Elisa Tanganelli, Jessica

Thorpe, Alexis Unwalla, Ashley Williams

Producers

Clint Calury, Simon Dolsten, Thomas Mori, Michael Schonfeld

Director

William Maher

Editors

Stephen Jess, Breithner Monteiro, Jake Zimet

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST

Ernie Johnson

TNT | tbs

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY

Mike Breen

ABC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST

Charles Barkley

TNT

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EVENT ANALYST

Greg Olsen

FOX

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/SIDELINE REPORTER

Tracy Wolfson

CBS | TNT

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT

Noah Eagle

NBC | Peacock | Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT

Super Bowl LVIII

CBS | Nickelodeon

Senior Maintenance Engineers

Jonathan Jablonski, Chuck Rockwell, Josh Thompson, Hector Victoria

Technical Supervisors

Michael Aagaard, Bryce Adair, Drew Aebischer, Ahmad Akfa, Alastair Aldous,

Joaquin Arimborgo, Dan Armstrong, Joseph Balarezo, James Bales Ii, Giancarlo

Barrera, Nicholas Barrows, Joel Bayot, Brad Bell, Komal Bhukhanwala, Alyssa

Blake, Amelia Bolton, Paul Bonar, Dillon Bonfanti, Casimir Borowski, Jose Boy,

Craig Bradbury, Craig Brammah, Lee Brinson, Susan Brown, Jennifer Bryson, Zac

Butler, Jill Calandra, James Cameron, Brendan Canavan, Nicolas Cap, Trevor

Carlson, Matthew Caron, Robert Carter, Jose Celis, William Church, Jason

Cohen, Ilan Cohen, Edward Coleman, Edward Colon, Michael Colyer, Shane

Conlon, Greg Coppa, Lauren Correa-Sikoriak, Bernie Courtney, Ben Cox, Chris

Cruz, Robert Dally, Scott Davis, Veetina Davis, Trevor Deell, Kachi Del Valle, Sara

Demauro, Tim Demers, Susan Demkowicz, Rosario Dilorenzo, George Dimotheris,

Peter Drinco, Daniel Driscoll, Clint Edwards, Laura Emerson, Dayle Etienne, Robert

Fambrough, Sean Fiorello, Kristen Florian, Steven Flynn, Les Ford, Ceon Forte,

Peter Fosso, Michael Francis, Jeffrey Frazier, Aaron Frye, Josh Goldmark, Michael

Gorra, James Graf, Marc Graziul, Keith Green, Shannon Gwara, Craig Hallas,

Sarah Hammond, Manabu Hara, Alex Harmon, Kurt Hartman, Gavin Hartman,

Amy Heiss, Shane Hibbs, Jason Hinchey, Chris Hiner, David Husney, Brian Irizarry,

Evelyn Jackson, Elizabeth Jarck, Dwight Johnson, John Jones, Pete Kallander,

Robert Kiff, Jeff Klob, Lewis Kobrin, Meredith Kolodney, Daniel Kopilnick, Emi

Koriyama, Jeanne Kramer, Quinten Lamonica, Victor Lang, Dan Laterra, Brian

Lavalle, Alan Layton, Scott Leff, Tim Lines, Jim Lockridge, JP LoMonaco,

Christopher Maass, Kevin Manuel, Keith Martin, Michael Mason, Matt Matina,

Brandon Matula, Jeff McBride, Robert McCarney, Nora McGoldrick, Jenna

McKeon, Thomas McShane, Antonio Medina, Andrew Melendez, Eric Miller, Jeff

Millet, Robert Mincieli, Desta Moe, Luke Moloznik, Bill Morris, Reid Murtaugh,

Waleed Muttar, Petro Mynch, Ishraque Nazmi, Bill Niehoff, Rodney North, Todd

Nunes, Brian Nupnau, Kate O’Brien, Cedric Oliver, Sydney Pado, Warren Palmer,

Veronica Paone, Frankie Paulino, Brian Pedersen, William Peters, Patty Power,

Frank Rafka, Brian Rahe, Chris Rahner, Andrew Reinoso, Christopher Rexrode,

Carlin Rhea, Jay Richards, John Richardson, Aaron Robinson, Nick Rollins,

Lawrence Roman, Patricia Rossello, Al Rossello, Kyle Roth, Bryan Rule, Tom Ryan,

Shoshana Salmon, Kento Sayama, Caitlyn Schiano, Gina Sgroi, Andrew Shannon,

Ross Sholder, Jeff Shook, Drew Simon, Joshua Skip Smith, Lori Sperling, Steven

Stern, Craig Stevens, Adam Stouter, Jon Suekoff, Andy Suzuki, Samuel Switkes,

Jason Taubman, Tommy Teller, Jeremy Thelen, Corey Thomas, Jeanpierre

Valencia, Alec Vaughn, Tony Vazquez, Kerry Villamil, Michael Waldron, Peter

Waldrop, Kevin Wang, Joe Ward, Cory Wege, Adam Weil, Gary Weiss, Gerard

Wetzel, Stephen Wharton, Azalia Whitlock, Derrick Whittington, Spencer Williams

Senior Technical Director

James Tiffee

Technical Directors

Mario Calero, Marc Magnotta, Theresa Rozic







Electronic Camerapersons

Peter Abercrombie, Alexander Alverado, Steve Angel, Wesley Archer, Willard

Baker, Josh Bender, Steve Bennett, Shaun Bledsoe, Luke Boden, Sean Boring,

Samuel Brattini, Mika Brown, Erik Brush, Brandon Burnworth, Christopher Byrum,

Robert Byrum, Clay Cahoon, James Chirstopher, Brent Clements, Paul Connolly,

Donald Cornelli, Jay Cox, Minas Dargakis, Chuck Denton, Caleb Descognets,

Damian Doucette, Jason Dutcher, David Dzurilla, Chase Ellison, Austin Ellsworth,

Joseph Emerson, Josh Fox, Nik Gankosky, David Geller, Jeffrey Gentile, Chuck

Goslin, Ty Goss, Joseph Griffith, Michael Hally, Joseph Patrick Hally, Michael

Harvath, Alina Havandjian, Steve Heinz, Timothy Heinzel, Kirby Hilderbrand,

Charles Hill, Austin Hittel, Jochen Hopf, Steve Hoss, Michael Iizquierdo, Andy

Italiano, Michael Jackson, Phil Jacques, Justin Jemison, Gert Kappes, Hector

Keeling, Jordan Keen, Keith Keller, Christopher Kelly, Igor Klobas, Thomas

Kozrowski, Josh Kuzo, Matt Lassandro, Robert Lawton, Jong Lee, Jason Leick, Eric

Leick, Jarrod Ligrani, Joe Link, Marcel Lopez, Clayton Patrick Lowe, Michael

Mancini, Garrett Mann, Jon Mantak, Logan Massaro, Christopher McCullough,

Scott Milinkov, Kurt Miller, Charles Miller, James Alex Milton, Cedric Milton, Majd

Mohammad, Tim Mueller, Janis Murray, Isaac Musgrave, Sean O’Halloran,

Hudson Packman, Michael Pagan, Kevin Paschal, Jonathan Pope, John Pry,

Jason Radke, Keith Rees, Kal Reifsnyder, Duane Rodriguez, Kevin Rogers, Patrick

Rondou, Jenny Ross, Frank Scacciaferro, Monte Seaborn, Michael Serio, Dana

Sherman, Robert Smith, Corey Smith, Terry Song, Marc Sotiropoulos, Nate

Spearman, Michael Stahl, Joshua Stoner, Matt Sweet, Stephen Szot, Cody Taylor,

Jon Tomer, Antonio Toste, Evan Turner, Sam Walker, Steve Webster, Rian Weigart,

Lamont Williams, James Willis, Scott Winer, Jeremy Wright, Santiago Yniguez, Rich

York, James Zurich

Graphics Operators

Chris Adamson, Jeremy Allen, Carter Allison, Daniel Baker, Matko Borsic, Ryan

Brown, Melissa Canavan, Shannon Cary, John Chiarelli, Chris Clatterbuck, Peter

Collazo, Charles Contreras, Warren Drones, Susan Fisher, Andrew Galvin, Jeremy

Goldenberg, Douglas Gordon, Katherine Grimme, Jonas Grosserhode, Christian

Hadjigeorgiou, Callie Hanau, Isabella Heron, Laura Herzing, Matthew Houstle,

Nikola Huzjan, Hasani Jones, Tara Kafer, Alex Katz, Brandon Kurtz, Axel

Lambrecht, Colin Lepore, Regina Mae Libunao, Bianca Lopez, Taso Mastorakis,

Ian McCarthy, Mark McCullum, John McDonald, Luis Montijo, Kenji Nakajima,

Daniel Evan Pack, Asa Palmer, Yash Patel, Peter Rizzo, Paul Sap, Andrew

Sherman, Matthew Ward, Eric Wright

Senior Audio Engineer

Lee Pfannerstill

Audio Engineers

Michael Bartlett, Jeffrey Barwise, Paul Briggs, Darrin Davis, Carl Feasel, Linal

Getchell, Jason Kabrich, John Martin, Joshua Miller, Ryan Miller, Ryan O’Gorman,

Karen Pearce, Andrew Sharkey, Loren Sherman, Wendel Stevens, Clark Stewart,

Ryan Stotts, Abby Worsfold, Aaron Young

Audio Assistants

Trey Baker, Benjamin Banik, Kyle Beck, Jeffrey Bullard, Kevin Delaney, Devin

Doutt, Martin Gilhousen, Kenneth Hanley, Rodney Hill, Scott Hill, Robert Horne, Eric

Kallander, Nick Maloney, Eric Martinez, Mark Martinez, Kevin McHale, Antony

Miller, Brian Ready, Adam Rodenberg, Chris Ross, Edward Verstraete, Alexander Wieloszynski

Digital Replay Operators

Vin Accardi, Gregory Albrecht, Jason Alperti, Pat Ball, Daniela Bell, Isaac

Bennetch, William Blakely, Brett Blau, Barrett Brenner, Dajuan Brown, Chuck

Burke, Stephanie Cavaco, Matthew Christian, Chuck Cirelli, Willie Cochran,

Christopher Couell, James Dean, Dan Denkovic, Paul Devlin, Anthony Earley, Jon

Epstein, Rex Flores, Jordan Ford, Ryan Francini, Robert Gallo, Thomas Grigely,

William Grittinger, Andre Harris, Tom Hazelton, Michael Head, Matthew Janke,

Terrence Johnson, Scott Jones, Brady Jones, Leslie Katz, Jonathan Katz, Timothy

Koenig, Michael Kramer, Ryan Magee, Tom Mayahara, Fred McGraw, Thomas

Meegan, Lisa Menzies, Thomas Merry, Monica Mitchell, Chris Mole, Marian

Murray, Christopher Nealon, Mark Pokedoff, Jim Rea, Stephen Reeves, Jonathan

Sauer, Amanda Smerage, Kristen Smith, Steven Soliani, Sean Sperry, David

Valentin, Hans Waters, Justin Worsley, Lavaughn Wright, Michael Zissis

Video Engineers

Jody Alquist, Michael Brown, Nicole Chacos, Sean Ellia, Bernard Gancarz,

Christopher Halloran, John Halsey, Filino AlbertHutagalung, Daniel Landers, Brian

Neher, Kevin Norris, Bruce Rittenhouse, Thomas Ruth, Edward Schuster, Charles

Slie, Paul Smith, Myron Treber, Daniel Williams

Broadcast Network Engineers

Dennis Aspinwall, Joe Bartolotta, Jared Bunder, Pat Capperis, Daniel Chee, Nick

Dell’omo, Brad Eisele, Glenn Emery, Chad Erwin, Josh Flower, Dawson Fritz,

Anthony Fumo, David Goodman, Austin Hall, Shawn Hehl, Eric Hendon, Lorenzo

Herrera, Russ Heston, John Hunt, Peterson Jerome, Dan Johnson, Jason Kepner,

Matthew Kruse, James Kucel, Ray Laird, Zach Lueder, Jeffrey Martin, Mike

Moravec, Dan Murphy, Robert Ormaas, Logan Parker, Harold Pierce, Robert

Poser, Keith Rechtorik, Michael Ribas, Duncan Richards, Solon Robbins, John

Robledo, Paul Saffell, Kenny Shotyk, Jak Silver, Ryan Smith, Neil Smith, Stephen

Sontag, Mark Streapy, Dan Turk, Eric Van Gorp, David Williams, Edwin Wlasiuk,

Grant Woodford

Production Managers

Alan Barnett, Phil Demaddalena, Greg Frias, Chad Granieri, Gigi Healey, Taj

Lewis, Katey Maguire, Lori Migliaro, Leiza Palpant, Anna Preston, Emily Sandor,

James Schroeder, Michael Van Duyne, Kristie Williams, Briana Yow

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

NFL Draft

ESPN | ABC

Technical Supervisors

Rex Arends, Kevin Burroughs, Shea Byram, Chris Calcinari, Steven Carter, Dennis

Cleary, Kevin Cleary, Jack Coffey, Terry Cook, Marc Desy, Kevin Dooley, Dean

Ellington, Brian Ellis, Dustin Epstein, Luther Fisher, Michael Foss, Michael Helfer,

Nanci Hyburg, Keith Jackson, John Lachance, Kat Laise, Daniel Lannon, Francis

Legros, Scott McCarty, Mo McMeekin, Mark Mignini, Marcus Patton, Joseph

Rainey, Daniel Reifert, Domingo Sarmiento, Brent Smith, Christopher Strong,

Marybeth Westlund, Jose Zillich







Technical Directors

Francis Beauvois, Kendra Bowman, Jennifer Casey, Michael Cieslewski, Howard

Hillman, Steve Howard, Chris Matusow, Meghan McCormick, Carrie Mecklem,

Kennedy Plieth, Nicholas Potzka, Bipan Vij

Electronic Camerapersons

Justin Amash, David Arnold, David Barnes, Nick Bee, Patrick Bennett, Henry

Caron, Jay Clarke, Scott Combel, Thomas Crescenzo, Brie Fletcher, Randy

French, Jeff Gentile, John Graham, Ryan Humble, Phil Jacques, Jason Kay, Chris

Kelley, Nathan Kelley, Tom Landsmann, Brian Lavalle, Greg Logan, Rachel

Mainville, Mark Medaglia, Quinton Moore, Adam Morlan, Amanda Nolan, Danny

O’Brien, Chris O’Dowd, Sean O’Halloran, Michael Pacheco, Scott Patterson,

Adam Pearson, Erick Reyes, Chris Ritchie, Steve Ritchie, Evan Roehm, Elaine Rom,

Darren Sanders, Michael Shea, Jacob Smauder, Edward Stachulski, Timothy

Stevens, Sam Tamaz, Tim Tew, Josh Therriault, Malcolm Thomas, Greg Thomas,

Duke Thorne, Brian Thorne, Michael Vechesky, Michael Williams, David Wojcik,

Graphics Operators

Eric Arcisz, Bryant Burney, Condra Carter, Samantha Gamez, Bradford Griswold,

Taylor Huseth, Kristal Nadeau, Samantha Pratt, Joshua Smith, Christopher Volski,

MacKenzie Winters

Lighting Directors

Joshua Bero, Rasheen Crawley, Paul Draher, Louis Gisone, Timothy Juengel, Andy

McCann, Dave McDonald, Chris Murray, Richard Williams, Jeffrey Wong

Audio Assistants

John Bernier, Chris Boler, Joel Cook, DJ Cormier, Michael Duke, Chase Hayes,

Jon Hooper, Jerry Hooper, Olivia Jones, Steve Koubridis, Matt Leshner, Jason

Levin, Derek Maslin, Todd Paluszak, Kurt Ritshie, Steve Shipman, Clark Stewart

Digital Replay Operators

Phil Andrews, Carl Baker, Jim Bolton, Brian Clark, Susie D’Amico, Babacar Diop,

Dan Fiedler, David Gallatin, Ryan Gemmel, John Grabowski, Chad Hanna, Greg

Janik, Megan Laychak, Dylan Lierz, Scott Mulvihill, Rafael Muntion, John O’Neal,

Michael Petrowski, Kacie Rich, Shae Sau, Jason Shusteric, Johnmark Stewart, Jodi

Vescovi

Video Engineers

Robert Anderson, Anthony Avila, Mike Azzalini, Alden Bittrick, Brent Boyens, Jeffrey

Brown, Joshua Cartagena, Zachary Chambers, Kyle Conrad, Ryan Cummings,

Darius Dancer, Arnold Davis, Gary Demarco, Steven Emminizer, Jordan Flawd,

Darryl Gregory, Shawn Harmon, Dennis Hernandez, Filino AlbertHutagalung,

Thomas Kleppinger, Thomas Miller, John Richardson, Parker Ruttan, Calvin

Savage, Peter Shicko, Troy Stephens, Martin Thomas, Michael Todd, Jason Tuska,

Robert Tyson, Roger Ulbrich, Ethan Underwood, Scott Vander Linden

Broadcast Network Engineers

Chris Baylis, Andrew Been, Brian Burney, Robert Hess, William GerardMickens,

Zachary Moline, Richard Steinau, Adam Whitlock

Production Managers

Colleen Berggren, Elizabeth Cole-McGovern, Antwuan Dance, Jason Dorsey,

Jennifer Kinney, Stefanie Lang, Eileen Lauer, Samantha Majewski, Leah

Morgenstern, Laurie Niziolek, Marlon Pointer, Jennifer Solomon, Evan Swain,

Martin Vilem

Support Engineers

Dennis Aspinwall, Ryan Bastek, Christopher Braun, Brian Fass, Randall Hawthorne,

Bruce Hogenboom, Timothy Macy, Nicole Patalsky, Riley Puglin, Edgar Scott,

David Van Rassen, Mark Walleman

Senior Audio Engineer

Florian Brown

Audio Engineers

Justin Blackwood, Thomas Davino, John Farruggio, Steve Hanks, Tyler Konvent,

Vincent Marcoccia, Doug Paradore, Jason Severance, Steve Yoder

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM

The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII

Just Win Baby!

CBS

Camerapersons

Oliver Anderson, Dakota Diel, Zachary Etzel, Robert McClelland, Jon Roche,

Chris Vasquez

Director of Photography

Joyce Tsang

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM

Descendance

YouTube

[Legs of Steel]

Cinematographers

Michael Haunschmidt, Matthias Kögel

OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM

NHL on TNT

Show and Tell

TNT

Editor

Brett Langefels

OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

Unredeemable

Golf Channel

Editors

Matthew Durham, Todd Kapostasy, Michael Sanabria

THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD –

SHORT FORM

NFL 360

Still Here

NFL Network

Writer

Jillian Hanesworth

OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM

The World According to Football

Showtime

[SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | Religion of Sports |

Day Zero Productions | Mainstay Entertainment]

Writer

Joe Opio

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

NBA on TNT

50 Years of Hip Hop

TNT

Music Directors

Brittany Hardy, Craig Murray

Music Supervisor

Drew Watkins

Arranger

Jeffrey Townes

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT

FOX NASCAR

FOX | FS1

Audio Engineers

Jeff Bratta, Jeff Feltz, Linal Getchel, Barb Hanford, Craig Lenox, Anthony

Lomastro, Dan Masters, Jamie McCombs, Shawn Peacock, Andy Rostron, Harry

Weaver, Doug Wilson

Senior Audio Engineer

Kevin McCloskey

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED

Vamos Vegas

Red Bull TV | YouTube

[Red Bull Media House]

Sound Recordists

John Fasal, Travis Prater, Ryan Ray

Sound Editors

Landen Belardes, Nick Spradlin

Sound Designers

Charles Deenen, James Evans

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW

Toy Story Funday Football

DISNEY+ | ESPN+

[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]

Graphic Designers

Melissa Canavan, Bianca Lopez, Farid Salah

Senior Graphic Designer

Mark McCallum

Senior Animators

Isabel Bristol, Joris Eertink, Jorge Gonzalez, Jordan Greenstein, Richard

Harrington, Randy Knott, Adam Konyndyk, Robert McNicholas, Umair Mohsin,

Colin Moore, Jonathan Nagle, Preyas Naik, Liem Nguyen, Sung Sohn, Jessica Yong

Animators

Alison Cellana, Scott Dickens, Daan Eertink, Madeline Goldberg, Tara Howard,

AJj Irish, Steven Jase, Daniel Karavolos, Michael Kataja, Gabriel Meza, Mildred

Ochoa-Reyes, Myka Rodriguez

Senior Creative Directors

Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, Peter Collazo, Jocelyne Meinert, Sander Schouten, Michael

Szykowny, Tina Thornton, Chin Wang, Jay Ward, Nicolaas Westerhof

Creative Directors

Edsart Boelens, Marco Castellanos, Michael Chiplock, Alan Halls, Scott Lodge,

Brian Tanaka

Art Directors

Sarah Atwood, Javier Castellanos, Charles Collin, Joseph Durante, Amy Nelson,

Kynna Randall

Associate Art Directors

Catalina Hosokawa, Tysen Potter

Director of Animations

David Sparrgrove, Richard Suchy

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY

Super League: The War for Football

Apple TV+

[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]

Senior Graphic Designer

Nick Woythaler

Senior Animator

Casey Drogin

Animator

Brian Landisman

Senior Creative Director

Josh Norton

Creative Director

Jeff Zimbalist

Art Directors

Ross Henderson, Mark Thompson

Associate Art Director

Ivan Viaranchyk

OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION

Toy Story Funday Football

DISNEY+ | ESPN+

[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]

Creative Directors

Edsart Boelens, Michael Chiplock, Alan Halls, Richard Suchy, Brian Tanaka

Senior Creative Directors

Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, Peter Collazo, Sander Schouten, David Sparrgrove, Michael

Szykowny, Tina Thornton, Chin Wang, Jay Ward, Nicolaas Westerhof

Production Designers

Melissa Canavan, Bianca Lopez, Mark McCallum, Farid Salah

Art Directors

Sarah Atwood, Charles Collin, Catalina Hosokawa, Amy Nelson, Kynna Randall

THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Toy Story Funday Football

DragonFly Tech

DISNEY+ | ESPN+

[NFL | Next Gen Stats | Beyond Sports | Hawk-Eye]

Innovators

Edsart Boelens, Michael Chi, Daan Eertink, Josh Helmrich, Jeff Nelson, Sander

Schouten, Matt Swensson, Michael Szykowny, Matthew Taylor, Nicolaas Westerhof

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN

Battle of the Baddest | Rumble

ESPN | ESPN+

[Park Pictures | Droga5 | Accenture Song]

Executive Producers

Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Scott Howard, Jenn Mann, Ruben Mercadal, Dave

Stephenson, Fran Thompson

Senior Producer

Roger Moran

Producers

Laurie Boccaccio, Jane Lloyd

Director

Seb Edwards

Associate Producer

Madeleine Wilkinson

Associate Directors

Maddy Bell, Sharif El Rabiey, Melanie Fougeres, Anthony Gavranic, Sean Lackey,

Nichole Murdock, Nivie Roberts, Brendan Woeppel

Creative Directors

Scott Bell, Tres Colacion, David Droga, Jason Kreher, Giancarlo Rodas, Alex

Romans, Matt Sorrell

Art Director

Gavin Finch

Director of Photography

Adam Arkapaw

Editor

Tom Lindsay







Music Supervisors

Mike Ladman, Mara Techam

Audio Engineer

Olivia Ray

Sound Mixer

Sam Ashwell

Production Designer

Maria Djurkovic

Colorist

Simone Grattarola

Post Producers

Tom Johnson, Tom Manton

OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT

Notre Dame Football

What Would You Fight For?

NBC

Executive Producer

Sam Flood

Camerapersons

Robert Campbell, Chris Suchorsky, Michaela Twyman

Sound Recordists

Joel Barham, David Curtin, Stephen McDowell, Reid Miller, Dana Mroczek, Erik

Rasmussen

Sound Mixer

Billy Gardner

Senior Coordinating Producers

Beth Grisoli, Lindsay Schanzer

Coordinating Producers

Jack Felling, Tara Hunt

Senior Producer

Michael Cloonan

Producers

Maria Harutunian, David Picker, Max Rahamin, Julie Schwarz, Ben Tishler

Associate Producers

Sam Sagreto, Emily Small, Christina Tanaka, Molly Zampano, Soslan Zangiev

Cinematographers

Eric Girgash, Jason Jobes, Andres Vasquez

Editors

Kevin Carcich, Ryan Yeager

Post Production Supervisor

Brian Longenecker

Senior Associate Producer

Rachel Goodman

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Telemundo

Executive Producers

Roberto Pardo, Christopher Suarez-Meyers, Eli Velazquez

Coordinating Producers

Ivel Alfaro-Calvo, Enrique Bertran, Adrian Costas, Igino Mancini

Senior Producer

Juan Sebastian Fernandez

Producers

Pablo Aguabella Ferreiro, Javier Alvarez Alvarez, Victor Bermudez Bermudez,

Enrique Castillo Castillo, Jose LuisEspinosa, Felix Fariñas, Alejandro Flores, Jesus

Gonzalez, Susana Loor, Eduardo Malarria, Damaris Palma, Jaime Peñalosa

Chapaprieta, Diego Reyes, Tatiana Rodriguez, Adriano Roig

Field Producers

Juan Báez, Carlos Garcia, Armando Riviere, Ivan Rodriguez, Arturo Trejo

Directors

Andy Garcia, Gilberto Rivera, Eduardo Suarez

Associate Producers

Marvin Chavarría, Denise Contreras, Graciela Galvez, Ian Guinzburg, Cassandra

Lazo, Michael Lopez-Merlos, Carolina Maggi, Pedro Ortiz, Omar Padilla, Gabriel

Pirille, Fabio Pizzo, Pedro Pontillo, Duber Quintero, Emilio EstebanRodriguez, Ariel

Tellez, Edgar Yañez, Humberto Zarco

Operations Producers

Aldo Benitez, Alexis Sweeting, Tania Torrez, Bettina Vecchi

Editors

Javier Castro, Joe Garcia, Maria Garcia, Brandon Glass, Pablo Lopez Rivas,

Martin Lujan, Alejandro Palomo, Ramiro Pardo, Ruben Rosado, Enrique Sanchez,

Mario Venegas

Hosts

Miguel Gurwitz, Ana Jurka, Carlota Vizmanos, Carlos Yustis

Studio Analysts

Copan Alvarez, Natalia Astrain, Eduardo Biscayart, Jorge Calvo, Andres Cantor,

Deyna Castellanos, Isabella Echeverri, Janelly Farias, Jaime Herrera, Daniela

Lopez Guajardo, Diana Rincon, Kenti Robles, Maxi Rodriguez, Sammy Sadovnik,

Manuel Sol, Lucila Venegas

Researchers

Patrick Meehan, Manuel JoseRodriguez, Jose Sanchez

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

Mundo NFL Originals

El Sueño de Cieneguitas

Mundo NFL

[Sway]

Executive Producers

Izamná Crail, Luis Martinez

Producers

Mervyn Bailey, Gerardo Chapa

Directors

Rubén Bañuelos, Iván López-Barba

Associate Producer

Desire Urzua

Editor

Raúl Morales

Cinematographers

Helkin RenéDíaz, Sergio Martinez

OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH

Andrés Cantor

Telemundo

