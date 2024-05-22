Sports Emmys: Super Bowl & ‘Toy Story Funday Football’ Lead The League
CBS’ Super Bowl LVIII and Disney+/ESPN+ animated Toy Story Funday Football were the top scorers with three wins each at the 45th annual Sports Emmy Awards, which were handed out tonight at Frederick P. Rose Hall in Manhattan.
Four other programs tied with two statuettes apiece at the ceremony hosted by The Kid Mero: NFL Networks’ perennial trophy hog NFL 360, Apple TV+’s Super League: The War for Football, Golf Channel’s Unredeemable and HBO’s now-wrapped Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.
See the full list of winners recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences below.
Longtime NFL studio host James Brown received the Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as “a significant influence and a consistent presence in sports broadcasting,” Sharp said. He has anchored pro football pregame shows including The NFL Today, NFL on Fox and Inside the NFL and has hosted the Super Bowl a record 12 times.
Here are the winners at of 2024 Sports Emmy winners:
Sports Emmy Awards
OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL
Super Bowl LVIII
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
CBS
Executive Producers
David Berson, Harold Bryant, Sean McManus
Senior Coordinating Producer
Stephen Karasik
Coordinating Producer
James C.Rikhoff
Supervising Producer
Jon Paul LoMonaco
Producers
Ryan Galvin, Tyler Hale, Drew Kaliski, Linda Malino Coppola, Peter Radovich Jr.
Segment Producer
Todd Keryc
Coordinating Director
Michael Arnold
Director
Robert Matina
Associate Producers
Thomas Boorstein, Tom Brewer, Josh Cohen, Ethan Cooperson, Oise Ohiwerei,
Jared Roberson, Amy Salmanson, Tom Spencer, Brooke Weiss
Operations Producers
Jason Cohen, Scott Davis, Krissi Florian, Michael Francis, Patty Power
Associate Directors
Ade Ellis, Cory Fishman, G. Justin Haley, Brian Jagoda, Katie Keane, Brian Maher, Jason Melnick, Stephen J. Murphy, Eric Spitzer, Kidje Theano
Replay Director
Suzanne Smith
Replay Producers
Steve McKee, Jason Ross
Play-by-Play Announcer
Jim Nantz
Event Analysts
Tony Romo, Gene Steratore
Sideline Reporter
Jay Feely, Tracy Wolfson
OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES
Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
ESPN2
[Omaha Productions]
Executive Producers
Mark Gross, Jamie Horowitz, Peyton Manning, Seth Markman, Michael Szykowny,
Norby Williamson
Senior Coordinating Producer
Julie McGlone
Coordinating Producers
Stephen Ackels, Lucas Nickerson
Senior Producer
Joshua Hoffman
Producers
Jennifer Aiello, Brianna Beciri, Tim Brown, David Chamberlin, Ryan Condon, DJ
Gallo, Sam Pepper, Kelly Rafferty, Nicole Solomowitz
Coordinating Directors
Thomas Lucas, Timothy O’Shaughnessy
Director
Alex Tyner
Associate Producers
Tessa Diestel, Jeremy Drummond, Joseph Durante, Catherine Ellis, Johnny
Gutierrez, Jessica Kraus, Timothy Langlois, Brian Meek, John Parolin, Erin Rickel,
Jacob Roen, Corey Taylor, Dominick Vargas
Associate Directors
Madeline Kassel, Jonathan Weaver
Stage Manager
Michael Black
Editors
Kyle Curran, Lia Griffin, Carlos Rivera, Beth Ross, Anthony Tyson
Researcher
Henry Buggy
Content Associates
Michael Logan, Caitlyn Logsdon, Khalil Nelson
Event Analyst
Eli Manning
Senior Coordinating Director
Lorenzo Lamadrid
Senior Directors
Derek Mobley, Jeffrey Nelson
Senior Associate Producer
Richard Chmela
OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE
American League Championship Series
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers
FOX | FS1
Executive Producers
Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Brad Zager
Senior Coordinating Producers
Judy H. Body, Kent Camera
Coordinating Producers
Pete Macheska, Bardia Shah-Rais
Producers
Bryan Colucci, Jon Kaplan, Stephen Monte, Scott Riddell, Aaron Stojkov
Coordinating Directors
Matt Gangl, Geordie Wimmer
Associate Producers
Sam Demartinis, Wayne Fidelman, Jake Fuller, Phil Guidry, Zack Handy, Brad
Hayes, Brandon Henson, Eron Iki, Craig Jacobson, Natalia King, Dave Korus, Scott
Laubacher, Mark Mason, Anthony Masterson, Ty Mikan, Tyler Orrantia, Milton
Palomo, Vincent Paolella, Devin Reiners, Daisy Reynoso, Lebraun Robinson,
Arianna Takis, Wendy Villarreal, Sam Vovsi, Jeff Willson
Field Producer
Dan Frank
Highlight Producer
Travis Almeida
Operations Producers
Brad Cheney, Lindsay Czarnecki, Mike Davies, Scott Lembke, PT Navarro, Juan-
Carlos Ortiz, Jason Toth
Associate Director
Mark Maxham
Stage Manager
Dom Tringali
Editors
Josh Barajas, Keyhan Bayegan, Duncan Bochicchio, Marty Cramer, Elijah
Galarza, Jantzen Gianfrancesco, Dave Goss, Tyson Graham, Adam Greenberg,
Vu Hoang, Jesse Hong, Neal Houska, Evan Jones, Michael Landon, Jeff Levitt,
Jordan Litman, Ryan Little, Todd Mole, Jason Myers, Mike Oliver, Mark Potter, Dino
Rivera, Luis Sanchez, Mike Shaw, Brett Shirley, Grady Shon, Barrak Sitty, Aaron
Snyder, Matt Tan, Marc Van Osdale
Content Associate
Rick Krajewski
Play-by-Play Announcers
Joe Davis
Event Analyst
John Smoltz
Sideline Reporters
Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
Videotape Producers
Brian Alexander, Brandon Savory
Feature Producers
Erin Hoskins, Etienne Materre, Amada Materre, Rick Thomas
Senior Director
David Faller
Senior Associate Director
Larry Lancaster
Senior Associate Producers
Chris Contreras, Scott Diener, Matt Larussa, Cameron Mertens, Tyler Mustin, Ryan
Sheehy, Tamer Tartir
OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE
NFL Game Day All Access
Super Bowl LVIII
YouTube
[NFL Films]
Executive Producers
Patrick Kelleher, Ross Ketover, Brian Rolapp, Hans Schroeder
Producers
Tom Brant, Kevin Bushman, Jeff Larsen, Micaela Powers, Eric Reed, Brian
Rosenfeld, Chip Swain
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL
You Are Looking Live!
CBS
[NFL Films]
Executive Producers
Patrick Kelleher , Ross Ketover
Coordinating Producer
Peter Radovich, Jr.
Directors
Erik Powers, Chip Swain
Associate Producers
Melissa Collins, Angelica Martinez Servigna, Brigitte Rogers
Operations Producer
Jared Hilbert
Editors
Bill Garvey, Jason Zuccarelli
Cinematographer
Steve Andrich
OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
HBO | Max
Executive Producer
Joe Perskie
Senior Coordinating Producer
Nick Dolin
Coordinating Producer
Tim Walker
Producers
Maggie Burbank, Chapman Downes, Josh Fine, Max Gershberg, Nisreen Habbal,
Jordan Kronick, Katie Melone, Beret Remak, Jake Rosenwasser
Director
Rick Beczynski
Associate Producers
Evan Burgos, Daniel Litke, Stephen Lorenzo, Ryan Polukord, Hannah Vicente-Kliot
Operations Producers
Erica Fegely, Alberto Palacios
Editors
Stuart Ash, Tres Driscoll
Host
Bryant Gumbel
Correspondents
Mary Carillo, Jon Frankel, Andrea Kremer, Soledad O’Brien, David Scott
Content Associates
Avery HaydenPierce, Molly Vossler
OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE
League of Legends Worlds 2023 Final
T1 vs. Weibo Gaming
LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube
[Riot Games]
Executive Producers
Naz Aletaha, Carrie Dunn, Marc Hilko, Leanne McGowan, John Needham, Dirk
Niestadtkötter, Juliet Reason, Stefan Richardson, Whalen Rozelle, Dave Stewart,
Nick Troop
World Feed Producers
Lunar Bae, Brett Bielling, Suk Jun Hong, Jeesun Park, Jk Ryu
Observers
Eva Mortensen, Victor Pothikan, Tyler Stack, Martin Szarnas
World Feed Director
Charlie Anderson
Senior Coordinating Producers
Kendall Ginsbach, Allyson Gormley, Chris Greeley
Coordinating Producers
Lisa De La Vega, Hyungmin Kim
Supervising Producer
Benjamin Vignola
Producers
Kerry Brown, Ryan Chung, John Depa, Jonathan Lock, Anna Robinson
Replay Producer
Bas Van Oosten
Coordinating Directors
Randall Quick
Director
Yung Seung Ham
Associate Producers
Marcus Jacob, Breanne Oliver, Even BorgRodahl, Kelsy Salazar
Operations Producers
Langston Antosek, Michael Brennan, Callum Burns, Michael Caal,
Jonathan Daly, Cem Dilektasli, Ezell Jordan, Hs Kim, Mark Kim,
Anthony Lee, Lazaros Markou, Bruno Mateus Vaz Condez,
Anthony Moss, Jaehyun Park, Monique MolinaPaterra, Peter Quain,
Alex Rybalko, David Talavera, Maxwell Trauss, Stephanie Ura, Lucy Vignola
Associate Directors
Nicholas Oliver, Liah Starmann, Cortlan Vitz
Stage Managers
Billy Drummed, Sooyeuon Kim, Sebastian Leathlean
Editors
Minh Bui, Peter Dean, Angel Franco, Aaron Greenbaum
Play-by-Play Announcer
Maxwell Anderson
Event Analysts
Isaac Cummings-Bentley, Eefje Depoortere, Samuel Hartman-Kenzler,
Maurits Jan Meeusen, Robert Price, Emily Rand
Sideline Reporter
Laure Valee
World Feed Executive Producer
Samuel Frederic Kordower Chaimson
Videotape Producer
Anthony Wastella
Feature Producers
Patrick Cho, Phil Choi, Douglas Kerr, Kelsey Velazquez, Daniel Williams,
David Yeamen
Senior Feature Producers
Nick Brown , Nick Brown, Joshua Frackleton
OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY
Extraordinary Stories
One-Armed Wonder: The Extraordinary Story of
Jimmy Hasty
UEFA.tv
[Noah Media Group]
Executive Producers
Alex Ingham, John McKenna, Chris Peilow, Phil Williams
Senior Coordinating Producers
Elaine Nankervis, Claire Tyler
Producer
Kara Johnston
Director
Richard Milway
Editors
Paul Foster, Danny Searle
Cinematographers
Kess Bohan, Ricardo Sanchez, Chris Tyndall
Post Production Supervisor
James Moore
OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY
The Deepest Breath
Netflix
[A24 | Motive Films | Ventureland]
Executive Producers
Adriana Banta, Ali Brown, Ben Cotner, Kerstin Emhoff, Bart Layton, Emily Osbourne
Producers
John Battsek, Jamie D’Alton, Anne McLoughlin, Sarah Thomson
Co-Producer
Robert Ford
Director
Laura McGann
Editor
Julian Hart
Cinematographer
Tim Cragg
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Super League: The War for Football
Apple TV+
[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]
Executive Producers
Connor Schell
Supervising Producers
Shawna Brakefield-Haase, Erin Leyden
Producers
Libby Geis
Co-Producers
Logan Combest-Friedman, Alana Saad
Director
Jeff Zimbalist
Associate Producers
Coby Becker, Hannah Beir, Allana De Guzman, Erika Narváez
Editors
Jeredy Cruchaga, Luis Dechtiar, Judah-Lev Dickstein, Greg O’Toole, Frederick
Shanahan
Cinematographers
Adam Booher, Cristóbal De Alba, Colby Gottert, Guy Livneh, Anthony Oberst,
Federico Pardo, Benjamin Soto Ferraris, Jeff Zimbalist
Story Producers
Aaron Cohen, Judah-Lev Dickstein, Glen Freyer, Mark Meatto
Researchers
Kelly Andersen, Diego Barcala Perez, Haidy Kancler, Carolina Torres
Archival Producers
Meghan Geier, Tanna Tarpley
Post Producer
Carolyn Laveglia
Post Production Supervisor
Soren Martin
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED
Football Must Go On
Paramount+
Executive Producer
Jeff Gerttula
Directors
Alex Gale, Peter Radovich, Jr.
Editor
Andrew Hewitt
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY
College GameDay
ESPN
Executive Producers
Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, Scott Favalora, Burke Magnus, Seth Markman, Jimmy Pitaro,
Tina Thornton, Norby Williamson
Senior Coordinating Producer
José Morales
Coordinating Producers
Matthew Garrett, Benjamin Webber
Senior Producers
Jeremy Anderson, Jeremy Edney
Producers
James Gaiero, Michelle Rosenhouse, Jonathan Whyley
Coordinating Directors
Lorenzo Lamadrid, Thomas Lucas
Directors
Joseph Iuliano, Melissa Saucedo
Associate Producers
Rachel Baselj, Eric Feinstein, Zachary Feldman, John Fornaro, Eric Freiler, Ethan
Gaines, Dale Harney, Harry Hawkings, Aliyyah Jackson, Alan McDonald, Ryan
Miller, James Morgan, Mario Myles, Alexandra Nolen, Kelsey Puckett, Brandon
Radcliffe, Jonathan Roscio, Christine Taylor, Paige Washington, Ryan Witt,
Quinton Zielke
Associate Directors
Brooke Robinson, Sierra Sanders
Stage Managers
Michael Ruhlman, Nickol Scott
Editors
Michael Anderson, Bryan Barkas, Robert Berman, Rollie Boone, Thomas Brushway,
Lisette Cameron, Michael Carbone, Daniel De Malas Andreu, James Dockery,
Byron Ellis, Devon Farquharson, Jason Finberg, Joseph Frady, Toby Garvin, Daniel
Halloran, John Hanlon, Ronald Hill, Nathaniel Klein, Tawney Luna, Jason Morris,
Joshua Ouellette, Jason Sanchez, Andrew Sharp, Adam Shepherd, Vyck Stanley,
Erik Swanson, Nicolas Sweatt, Terese NToledo, Amanda Winkler, Jara Zerull
Host
Rece Davis
Studio Analysts
Lee Corso, Steven Coughlin, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee
Correspondent
Jessica Sims
Reporters
Jennifer Lada Reti, Ryan McGee, Pete Thamel
Booking Producers
Dee Bosa, Katie Hennessey
Researcher
Marisa Dowling
News Editor
Michael Allan
Content Associates
Melissa Braun, Madison Hilimire, Kyle Taylor
Feature Producers
Barry Abrams, Danny Arruda, Jennifer Chafitz, Michael O’Connor, Kris Schwartz
Senior Director
Christopher Mantzaris
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY
MLB Tonight
MLB Network
Executive Producers
Josh Bernstein, Marc Caiafa, Bill Morningstar
Senior Coordinating Producers
Mark Capalbo, William Cope, Bruce Cornblatt, Douglas Jaclin, Elsa Mimmo,
Martin Montalto
Coordinating Producers
Matthew Ciancimino, Daniel Coldwell, Will Folger, Ben Friedfeld, Mitch Green,
Dan Komyati, Nate Purinton, Chris Roenbeck, Adam Schlackman, Jed
Tuminaro, Todd Werwa, Justin White
Senior Producers
Matt Anderton, Andrew Brenner, Chris Collins, Micah Karg, Richard Savino,
Steve Tronzano
Supervising Producers
Marc Adelberg, Erik Altano, Matt Appel, Chris Arnowich, Haley Costello, Jennifer
Folger, Adam Helfgott, Daniel Krieg, Casey Kulik
Producers
Brianna Adams, Ashley Allen, Sanford Appell, James Broyd, Justin Daniels, Brian
Farrell, Tony Ferraiolo, James Glynn, Devin Kragh, Billy Lee, JD Lindberg, Jeremy
McCarthy, John McVey, James Potocki, Jason Roy, Jim Serratore, Paul Solga,
Ian Theodoridis, James Urban, Robert Wass, Sam Wild, Michael Wolan
Segment Producers
Jacob Bader, Matthew Baker, Michael Benjamin, Christopher Bonetti, Colin
Cannata, Kyle Casey, Sande Charles, Michael Cortez, Keith Costas, Daniel
Cronin, John Daly, Lindsey Delaney, Connor Fortier, Kathryn Gorman, Patrick
Guthrie, Nicole Hansen, Ian Harmand, Nick Hesketh, Sean Hyland, Christian
Kouroupakis, Jonathan Kudzmas, Topher Lane, Jake Lapin, Jonathon
Laureano, Zachary Lecky, Mike Maffei, Emily Mastrobuoni, Marc Matcham,
David Matz, Eric Nehs, Michael Nobile, Craig Nordquist, John O’Malley,
Dominique Patrick, Peter Petrosino, Andrew Rohlin, Jack Ross, Benjamin Roth,
Matt Rzodkiewicz, Tim Schulze, Kristin Smith, Scott Spinelli, Alex Taglieri, Carley
Thomas, Heidi Torregroza, Nick Troiano, Jenna Van De Ryt, Michael Villani
Directors
Lucas Altman, Bryan Fennessey, Dan Gentile, Keith Kielty, Lisa Smith, Greg Stern
Associate Producers
Jared Alvarez, Jennie Antonucci, Aidan Bitterman, Will Bjarnar, Stephen Bologna,
Lily Caffrey-Levine, Michael Cafiero, Jennifer Cardillo, Vincent Coccia, Tim
Conaughton, Cal Cullinan, Michael Cullison, Justin Damiano, Skylar Darel, Chip
Defalco, David Deskins, Matt Dzenawager, Reagan Germain, Luke Gray, Colin
Holmes, Emma Houghton, Stephen Hudock, Robert Hutchins, Anthony Iannizzi,
Shannon Imbornoni, Dylan Kanner, Brendan Kennedy, Tommy Koide, Mike
Korongy, Shawn Latham, Daniel A. Lopez, John Macce, Alex Moore,
Meaghan O’Donoghue, Lucas Ortega, John Padovano, Jordan Pensabene,
Jimmy Pirolli, Shen-Li Pomposello, Tommy Rinaldi, Samory Rose, Joseph Sciancalepore,
Ben Solnick, Tyler Soso, Michael Steitz, Jack Thomas, Trevor
Thompson, Grace Tomlinson, Justin Valentovic, John Welch, Mae Whitesides,
Matthew Wieselthier, Ben Wolf, Mike Zawisza
Operations Producers
Nicole Ciarkowski, Karen Ganjamie, David Maybrown, Caron Scott, Anna
Marie Scotti
Associate Directors
Erin Cassidy, Carol Larson, Brian Sales, Ryan Upperman
Stage Managers
Jourdan Chiavaro, Jeff Goldberg, Shaun M. Regan
Hosts
Greg Amsinger, Robert Flores, Brian Kenny, Matt Vasgersian, Adnan Virk, Matt
Yallof
Studio Analysts
Yonder Alonso, Alex Avila, Sean Casey, Ron Darling, Mark Derosa, Cliff Floyd,
Peter Gammons, Jon Heyman, Al Leiter, Mike Lowell, Pedro Martinez, Cameron
Maybin, Jon Morosi, Dan O’Dowd, Jake Peavy, Carlos Pena, Bo Porter, Albert
Pujols, Anthony Recker, Harold Reynolds, Billy Ripken, Joel Sherman, Tom
Verducci, Chris Young
Researchers
Elijah Ackerman, Jessica Brand, Kevin Dillon, Adam Feldfogel, Lawrence
Goldstein, Bryce Kerr, Matthew Orso, Anthony Orza, Kyle O’Sullivan, Mark Sales,
Don Schick, Lee Sinins, Max Wildstein
Senior Coordinating Director
Mike J. Martin
Senior Directors
Tom Healy, Jason Lobb
Senior Associate Directors
Joelle Ciampaglia, Margaret Murphy
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN
Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT
TNT
Executive Producer
Craig Barry
Senior Coordinating Producers
Tim Kiely, Nate Smeltz, Albert Vertino
Supervising Producers
Deaton Bell, Matt Mosteller, Sarah Phillips, Tyler Price, Jordan Shorthouse, Drew
Watkins
Producers
Jeremy Levin, Keith Robinson
Segment Producers
Morgan Allison, Michael Kaplan, Lawrence Lacksen, Audrey Martin, Victoria
McBryde, Olivia Scarlett, Ben Spitalnick, Abby Stolz, Chandler Traub, Michele
Zarzaca
Highlight Producers
Marcel Bouie, Marisa Collier, Heath McEachin
Directors
Lee Mabry, Morgan Thomas
Associate Producers
Matt Dagostino, Charlie Fox, Mark Garcia, Alex Houvouras, Brady Jennings, Jerry
Ma, Lynda Maraia, Chase Oliver, Charlie Owens, Andrew Prezioso, Kelly Troilo,
Jesse Vogel, Tyler Wheeler
Operations Producers
Joanie Barry, Daniel Chi, Kendrick Crittendon, Mike Lovetro, Sean McManus,
Brooke Scarpelli, Jennie Sharp, Tony Tam, Kimberly Titone
Associate Directors
Donzell Floyd, Salim Sobers
Stage Manager
Nicole Monet
Editors
Benjamin Alden, Alex Bailey, John Cherok, Lauren Dills, Cameron Etheridge, Max
Fucci, Matt Gaynes, Samantha Glazier, Ameen Hall, Chloe Harrison, Jajuan
Holloway, Mark Jackson, Lesroy Louard, Brad McBrayer, Ryan Theisen, Jonathan
Wendell, Leroy Williams, Cody Yoder
Host
Ernie Johnson
Studio Analysts
Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith
Researchers
Chris Jastzembski, Michael Kvam, Joe Underhill
Videotape Producers
Phil Barker, Eric Benda, Mike Winslow
Senior Coordinating Director
Steve Fiorello
Feature Producers
James Glenn, Danilo Lobo Dias, Kyle Wells
Senior Feature Producers
Tyler Lassiter, Craig Murray, Chris Perkins
OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
Call of Duty: How War is Destroying Ukrainian Sport
HBO | Max
Executive Producer
Joe Perskie
Senior Coordinating Producer
Nick Dolin
Coordinating Producer
Tim Walker
Producer
Evan Burgos
Correspondent
Isobel Yeung
Editors
Tres Driscoll, Jason Schmidt
Co-Producer
Hannah Vicente-Kliot
OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE
NFL 360
Heroes
NFL Network
Executive Producers
Angela Ellis, David Jurenka, Brian Rolapp
Senior Coordinating Producer
Dallas Hitchcock
Coordinating Producers
Trent Cooper, Mike Derouin, Lya Vallat
Senior Producers
Phil Guidry, Staci Strickland, Shelley Tabor
Producers
Rose Garcia, Andrew Hufford, Claire Phillippi, Amanda Remy
Segment Producers
Mark Baca, Alec Mahon
Directors
Trent Cooper, Addison Neville
Associate Producers
Kayla Asencio, Nicole Kaplan, Bryan Smaller
Associate Director
Joey Northup
Editors
Adam Greenstein, John Orfanopoulos
Cinematographers
Dakota Diel, Addison Neville
Researcher
Anderson Molzon
Post Production Supervisor
Efrain Lozano
OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE
Unredeemable
Golf Channel
Executive Producers
Sam Flood, Molly Solomon
Senior Producer
Jarrod Ficklin
Supervising Producer
Israel Deherrera
Director
Todd Kapostasy
Associate Producer
Joey Freebairn
Editors
Matthew Durham, Michael Sanabria
Cinematographers
Pedro Bringas, Logan Fulton, Laura Kulik
OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE
Super Bowl LVIII
My Way
CBS
Executive Producers
David Berson, Harold Bryant, Sean McManus
Senior Coordinating Producer
Stephen Karasik
Producer
James C.Rikhoff
Director
Peter Radovich, Jr.
Associate Producers
Kate Brantley, Jason Cohen, Kayona Ebony Brown, Jen Eun, Dale Goldberg,
Alex Loschiavo, Taylor Ralph, Heidi Ruen, Courtney Schultz, Helmut Von
Lichten, Ellis Williams, Cecilia Xin Sun, Laurie Zelnick
Editors
Anthony J. Cortese, Gabriella Loutfi, Chris Mole, Andrew Stern
Cinematographers
Eric Cannon, Daniel Erbeck, Michael Izquierdo, Paul Kremer, Kyle Meek, Majd
Mohammad , Jon Roche, John Tipton, Joyce Tsang
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Thursday Night Football
Event Coverage Optionality/Customization
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
Executive Producers
Marie Donoghue, Fred Gaudelli, Mike Hopkins, Jay Marine, Mike Muriano, Jared
Stacy
Sideline Producer
Mike Eisenstein
Senior Coordinating Producers
Spandan Daftary, Betsy Riley
Coordinating Producers
Amina Hussein, Alex Strand
Supervising Producers
Ken Miller, John Ward
Producers
Jorge Bustamante, Philip Byron, Josh Freedenberg, Jamal Henderson, Jeff
Kaiser, Bobby Kortright, Brandon Lowe, Chris Pizzi, Mark Teitelman
Segment Producers
Mike Carey, Ben Fennell, Ken Hirdt, Steve Hirdt, Scott Karpen, Mitch McIntire,
Emily Mitchell, Mike Ryan, Sam Schwartzstein, Colin Sherman, Cam Widerman,
Alex Wolochuk
Field Producer
Rick Morales
Replay Producer
Josh Veltrie
Directors
Kelly Atkinson, Geoff Butler, Patrick McManus, Pierre Moossa , Tim Nelson
Associate Producers
Renzo Benavente, Ikeem Boyd, Deron Brown, Alyssa Chrisope, Gigi Clark, Kevin
Cottrell, Dave Dare, Elizabeth Eng, Reid Esocoff, Sivert Glarum, Tony Granieri,
Josh Green, Adrian Hasenmayer, Kelly Hayes, George Hill, Ryan Irwin, Wade
Junco, Kit Karzen, Jade Martin, Michael Morrell, Ryan Pavlicek, Guillermo
Quintero, Nickol Scott, Sean Simmons, Kevin Soldani, Sara Straus, Patricia Surber,
Avery Watlington, Emily Winter
Operations Producers
Cody Bland, Linda Calabrese-Kane, Chad Coleman, Laura Cronin, Tim Dekime,
Bjorn Estlund, Eric Falkner, Marcus Grice, Joseph Humphrey, Tenley Kokich,
Stephen Leotta, Garrett Little, Danny Lopez, Catherine MacLeod, Matthew
McBrayer, Sarah Meneely, Lynn Mignani, Luke Milik, JP Palmer, Khalid Patterson,
Phil Peggs, Alex Rabbetts, Cole Rummelsburg, Heather Sokolow, Le An Soto,
Scott Swim, Chad Terrell, AJ Wainwright, Sydney Walsh
Associate Directors
Brigette Boginis, Jeff Burriesci, Tyler Dare, Dick Ellis, Franklin Kao, Liz Sacks, Matt
Salvatore, Bettina Shore
Software Engineers
Kareem Abbasi, Boris Alves, Naveen Balakrishnan, James Bellotti, Shivam Bhalla,
Sujoy Biswas, Nicholas Chang, Ahir Chatterjee, Alexa Coffman, Michael Cooney,
Christian Damole, Sumit Dass, Job Davis, Kevin Delaney, Naveen KumarDevaraj,
Richard Dong, David Durairaj, Jon East, Muhamad Elassar, Nick Eng, Yuriy Favi,
Marcus Finney, Dragosh Georgescu, Faniel Ghirmay, Giovanni Gobbi, Harold
Gonzalez, Ramasamy Gopalan, Gregory Grigoryan, Maykel Hanna, Daniel Hays,
Aldair Hernandez, Clover Hong, Hayden Ives, Satya Kalanu, Oren Kaminer, Mike
Kellsy, Michael Kelsey, Manikanta Kotthapalli, Jeff Lee, Sam Leiber, Mike Lentini,
Michelle Li, Ying Ma, AJj Marson, Haitham Mazen Daana, Phoebe McAllister, Elad
Mezuman, Brady Murphy, Deepthi Nynaru, Sapan Patel, Nimit Patel, Ludivine
Patoux, Padma PriyaPatta, Zaver Rabadiya, Ilan Rackover, Shreyas Raut,
Samantha Robertson, Ronny Roktel, Holly Schultz, Matt Schwartz, Brian Sebben,
Paul Serby, Kaushal Shah, Sheetal Sharma, Alex Sibilev, Hemanshu Sondhi,
Connor Sorrells, Umesh Tiwari, Alexei Truhin, Jake Vines, Chris Whitman, Chris
Yasumura
Software Designers
Eric Orme, Abhishek Pandey
UX Designers
Adrienne Allen, Rushika Deshpande, Christine Kim, Cesar Munoz
Editors
Matt Epstein, Zach Graber, Chris Jeffrey, John Rizzo
Product Managers
Ali Bakabas, Anthony Da Cruz, Cameron Felix, Eszter Herendi, Tara Jacobson,
Simon Jaeger, Bekey Kettering, Lowell Kirkwood, Courtney Levering, Varun
Mohankumar, Vamsi Namburi, Suleiman Ndiaye, Dan Pawlowski, Wade
Wakashige, Olivier Wellmann, Nate Wilhite, Ba Winston
Graphics Producers
Matt Diamond, Emilio Frenk, Mike Lopez, Nick Zacharczuk
Researchers
Chris Estrada, Jake Gourwitz, James Kaminsky, Kyle Lynch, Jonathan
Quartuccio, Matt Rosenfeld, Megan Santaniello
Senior Software Engineers
Sujan Akella, Ryan Becker, Nik Bruyev, Michelle Gong, Bid Marenco, Pat
Margherio, Claudia Ohashi, John Peck, Miki Richmond, Daniel Roper
Stage Managers
Rachael Dollar, Trish McNutt, Duncan Morgan, Tony Rose
News Editor
Ron Vaccaro
Content Associates
Andrew Bacigalupo, Nishant Kondepudi, Thomas Kourebanas, Gillian Nadler,
Ryan Nelson, Tyler Pickle, Nicole Simeone
Play-by-Play Announcers
Miguel Gurwitz, Al Michaels
Event Analysts
Rolando Cantu, Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Kirk Herbstreit, Garrett Hilbert, Cody
Jones, Terry McAuley, Kevin Sparkman, Tyler Toney
Sideline Reporter
Kaylee Hartung
Videotape Producers
Sam Fitzsimons, Jake Wisniewski
Feature Producers
Valerie Fischler, Michael Hughes, Greg Lake, Matt Schlef, Ross Tiernan, Charles
Whitcher
Product Developers
Ashish AJjwani, Olga Hall, Chris Mitchell, Megan Murphy, Steve Penney, Max
Schlesinger, Renee Van Fleet, Buck Williams
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION
Dreamcaster
MSG Network | MSG+
[Weber Shandwick | Helo]
Executive Producers
Alexandre Abrantes, Michael Aimette, Talita Andrade, Danilo Boer, Diana
GonzalezCash, Matthew Kahn, Brendan Kiernan, Max Knies, Ricardo Marques,
Justin Moore-Lewy, Miles Ritenour, Daniel Roversi, Jamie Rutherford, Gabriel
Schmitt, Todd Sussman, Nick Williams
UX Designers
Eric Benitez, Pieter Claeys
Senior Coordinating Producer
Sy-Jenq Cheng
Coordinating Producers
Connor Bland, Logan Butler, Abby Keifer, Lilly Sessions
Senior Producer
Roxane Schneider
Supervising Producers
Pim Leeuwenkamp, Dylan Ruby, Leah Saccoccio, Elisa Tanganelli, Jessica
Thorpe, Alexis Unwalla, Ashley Williams
Producers
Clint Calury, Simon Dolsten, Thomas Mori, Michael Schonfeld
Director
William Maher
Editors
Stephen Jess, Breithner Monteiro, Jake Zimet
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST
Ernie Johnson
TNT | tbs
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY
Mike Breen
ABC
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST
Charles Barkley
TNT
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EVENT ANALYST
Greg Olsen
FOX
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/SIDELINE REPORTER
Tracy Wolfson
CBS | TNT
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT
Noah Eagle
NBC | Peacock | Nickelodeon
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT
Super Bowl LVIII
CBS | Nickelodeon
Senior Maintenance Engineers
Jonathan Jablonski, Chuck Rockwell, Josh Thompson, Hector Victoria
Technical Supervisors
Michael Aagaard, Bryce Adair, Drew Aebischer, Ahmad Akfa, Alastair Aldous,
Joaquin Arimborgo, Dan Armstrong, Joseph Balarezo, James Bales Ii, Giancarlo
Barrera, Nicholas Barrows, Joel Bayot, Brad Bell, Komal Bhukhanwala, Alyssa
Blake, Amelia Bolton, Paul Bonar, Dillon Bonfanti, Casimir Borowski, Jose Boy,
Craig Bradbury, Craig Brammah, Lee Brinson, Susan Brown, Jennifer Bryson, Zac
Butler, Jill Calandra, James Cameron, Brendan Canavan, Nicolas Cap, Trevor
Carlson, Matthew Caron, Robert Carter, Jose Celis, William Church, Jason
Cohen, Ilan Cohen, Edward Coleman, Edward Colon, Michael Colyer, Shane
Conlon, Greg Coppa, Lauren Correa-Sikoriak, Bernie Courtney, Ben Cox, Chris
Cruz, Robert Dally, Scott Davis, Veetina Davis, Trevor Deell, Kachi Del Valle, Sara
Demauro, Tim Demers, Susan Demkowicz, Rosario Dilorenzo, George Dimotheris,
Peter Drinco, Daniel Driscoll, Clint Edwards, Laura Emerson, Dayle Etienne, Robert
Fambrough, Sean Fiorello, Kristen Florian, Steven Flynn, Les Ford, Ceon Forte,
Peter Fosso, Michael Francis, Jeffrey Frazier, Aaron Frye, Josh Goldmark, Michael
Gorra, James Graf, Marc Graziul, Keith Green, Shannon Gwara, Craig Hallas,
Sarah Hammond, Manabu Hara, Alex Harmon, Kurt Hartman, Gavin Hartman,
Amy Heiss, Shane Hibbs, Jason Hinchey, Chris Hiner, David Husney, Brian Irizarry,
Evelyn Jackson, Elizabeth Jarck, Dwight Johnson, John Jones, Pete Kallander,
Robert Kiff, Jeff Klob, Lewis Kobrin, Meredith Kolodney, Daniel Kopilnick, Emi
Koriyama, Jeanne Kramer, Quinten Lamonica, Victor Lang, Dan Laterra, Brian
Lavalle, Alan Layton, Scott Leff, Tim Lines, Jim Lockridge, JP LoMonaco,
Christopher Maass, Kevin Manuel, Keith Martin, Michael Mason, Matt Matina,
Brandon Matula, Jeff McBride, Robert McCarney, Nora McGoldrick, Jenna
McKeon, Thomas McShane, Antonio Medina, Andrew Melendez, Eric Miller, Jeff
Millet, Robert Mincieli, Desta Moe, Luke Moloznik, Bill Morris, Reid Murtaugh,
Waleed Muttar, Petro Mynch, Ishraque Nazmi, Bill Niehoff, Rodney North, Todd
Nunes, Brian Nupnau, Kate O’Brien, Cedric Oliver, Sydney Pado, Warren Palmer,
Veronica Paone, Frankie Paulino, Brian Pedersen, William Peters, Patty Power,
Frank Rafka, Brian Rahe, Chris Rahner, Andrew Reinoso, Christopher Rexrode,
Carlin Rhea, Jay Richards, John Richardson, Aaron Robinson, Nick Rollins,
Lawrence Roman, Patricia Rossello, Al Rossello, Kyle Roth, Bryan Rule, Tom Ryan,
Shoshana Salmon, Kento Sayama, Caitlyn Schiano, Gina Sgroi, Andrew Shannon,
Ross Sholder, Jeff Shook, Drew Simon, Joshua Skip Smith, Lori Sperling, Steven
Stern, Craig Stevens, Adam Stouter, Jon Suekoff, Andy Suzuki, Samuel Switkes,
Jason Taubman, Tommy Teller, Jeremy Thelen, Corey Thomas, Jeanpierre
Valencia, Alec Vaughn, Tony Vazquez, Kerry Villamil, Michael Waldron, Peter
Waldrop, Kevin Wang, Joe Ward, Cory Wege, Adam Weil, Gary Weiss, Gerard
Wetzel, Stephen Wharton, Azalia Whitlock, Derrick Whittington, Spencer Williams
Senior Technical Director
James Tiffee
Technical Directors
Mario Calero, Marc Magnotta, Theresa Rozic
Electronic Camerapersons
Peter Abercrombie, Alexander Alverado, Steve Angel, Wesley Archer, Willard
Baker, Josh Bender, Steve Bennett, Shaun Bledsoe, Luke Boden, Sean Boring,
Samuel Brattini, Mika Brown, Erik Brush, Brandon Burnworth, Christopher Byrum,
Robert Byrum, Clay Cahoon, James Chirstopher, Brent Clements, Paul Connolly,
Donald Cornelli, Jay Cox, Minas Dargakis, Chuck Denton, Caleb Descognets,
Damian Doucette, Jason Dutcher, David Dzurilla, Chase Ellison, Austin Ellsworth,
Joseph Emerson, Josh Fox, Nik Gankosky, David Geller, Jeffrey Gentile, Chuck
Goslin, Ty Goss, Joseph Griffith, Michael Hally, Joseph Patrick Hally, Michael
Harvath, Alina Havandjian, Steve Heinz, Timothy Heinzel, Kirby Hilderbrand,
Charles Hill, Austin Hittel, Jochen Hopf, Steve Hoss, Michael Iizquierdo, Andy
Italiano, Michael Jackson, Phil Jacques, Justin Jemison, Gert Kappes, Hector
Keeling, Jordan Keen, Keith Keller, Christopher Kelly, Igor Klobas, Thomas
Kozrowski, Josh Kuzo, Matt Lassandro, Robert Lawton, Jong Lee, Jason Leick, Eric
Leick, Jarrod Ligrani, Joe Link, Marcel Lopez, Clayton Patrick Lowe, Michael
Mancini, Garrett Mann, Jon Mantak, Logan Massaro, Christopher McCullough,
Scott Milinkov, Kurt Miller, Charles Miller, James Alex Milton, Cedric Milton, Majd
Mohammad, Tim Mueller, Janis Murray, Isaac Musgrave, Sean O’Halloran,
Hudson Packman, Michael Pagan, Kevin Paschal, Jonathan Pope, John Pry,
Jason Radke, Keith Rees, Kal Reifsnyder, Duane Rodriguez, Kevin Rogers, Patrick
Rondou, Jenny Ross, Frank Scacciaferro, Monte Seaborn, Michael Serio, Dana
Sherman, Robert Smith, Corey Smith, Terry Song, Marc Sotiropoulos, Nate
Spearman, Michael Stahl, Joshua Stoner, Matt Sweet, Stephen Szot, Cody Taylor,
Jon Tomer, Antonio Toste, Evan Turner, Sam Walker, Steve Webster, Rian Weigart,
Lamont Williams, James Willis, Scott Winer, Jeremy Wright, Santiago Yniguez, Rich
York, James Zurich
Graphics Operators
Chris Adamson, Jeremy Allen, Carter Allison, Daniel Baker, Matko Borsic, Ryan
Brown, Melissa Canavan, Shannon Cary, John Chiarelli, Chris Clatterbuck, Peter
Collazo, Charles Contreras, Warren Drones, Susan Fisher, Andrew Galvin, Jeremy
Goldenberg, Douglas Gordon, Katherine Grimme, Jonas Grosserhode, Christian
Hadjigeorgiou, Callie Hanau, Isabella Heron, Laura Herzing, Matthew Houstle,
Nikola Huzjan, Hasani Jones, Tara Kafer, Alex Katz, Brandon Kurtz, Axel
Lambrecht, Colin Lepore, Regina Mae Libunao, Bianca Lopez, Taso Mastorakis,
Ian McCarthy, Mark McCullum, John McDonald, Luis Montijo, Kenji Nakajima,
Daniel Evan Pack, Asa Palmer, Yash Patel, Peter Rizzo, Paul Sap, Andrew
Sherman, Matthew Ward, Eric Wright
Senior Audio Engineer
Lee Pfannerstill
Audio Engineers
Michael Bartlett, Jeffrey Barwise, Paul Briggs, Darrin Davis, Carl Feasel, Linal
Getchell, Jason Kabrich, John Martin, Joshua Miller, Ryan Miller, Ryan O’Gorman,
Karen Pearce, Andrew Sharkey, Loren Sherman, Wendel Stevens, Clark Stewart,
Ryan Stotts, Abby Worsfold, Aaron Young
Audio Assistants
Trey Baker, Benjamin Banik, Kyle Beck, Jeffrey Bullard, Kevin Delaney, Devin
Doutt, Martin Gilhousen, Kenneth Hanley, Rodney Hill, Scott Hill, Robert Horne, Eric
Kallander, Nick Maloney, Eric Martinez, Mark Martinez, Kevin McHale, Antony
Miller, Brian Ready, Adam Rodenberg, Chris Ross, Edward Verstraete, Alexander Wieloszynski
Digital Replay Operators
Vin Accardi, Gregory Albrecht, Jason Alperti, Pat Ball, Daniela Bell, Isaac
Bennetch, William Blakely, Brett Blau, Barrett Brenner, Dajuan Brown, Chuck
Burke, Stephanie Cavaco, Matthew Christian, Chuck Cirelli, Willie Cochran,
Christopher Couell, James Dean, Dan Denkovic, Paul Devlin, Anthony Earley, Jon
Epstein, Rex Flores, Jordan Ford, Ryan Francini, Robert Gallo, Thomas Grigely,
William Grittinger, Andre Harris, Tom Hazelton, Michael Head, Matthew Janke,
Terrence Johnson, Scott Jones, Brady Jones, Leslie Katz, Jonathan Katz, Timothy
Koenig, Michael Kramer, Ryan Magee, Tom Mayahara, Fred McGraw, Thomas
Meegan, Lisa Menzies, Thomas Merry, Monica Mitchell, Chris Mole, Marian
Murray, Christopher Nealon, Mark Pokedoff, Jim Rea, Stephen Reeves, Jonathan
Sauer, Amanda Smerage, Kristen Smith, Steven Soliani, Sean Sperry, David
Valentin, Hans Waters, Justin Worsley, Lavaughn Wright, Michael Zissis
Video Engineers
Jody Alquist, Michael Brown, Nicole Chacos, Sean Ellia, Bernard Gancarz,
Christopher Halloran, John Halsey, Filino AlbertHutagalung, Daniel Landers, Brian
Neher, Kevin Norris, Bruce Rittenhouse, Thomas Ruth, Edward Schuster, Charles
Slie, Paul Smith, Myron Treber, Daniel Williams
Broadcast Network Engineers
Dennis Aspinwall, Joe Bartolotta, Jared Bunder, Pat Capperis, Daniel Chee, Nick
Dell’omo, Brad Eisele, Glenn Emery, Chad Erwin, Josh Flower, Dawson Fritz,
Anthony Fumo, David Goodman, Austin Hall, Shawn Hehl, Eric Hendon, Lorenzo
Herrera, Russ Heston, John Hunt, Peterson Jerome, Dan Johnson, Jason Kepner,
Matthew Kruse, James Kucel, Ray Laird, Zach Lueder, Jeffrey Martin, Mike
Moravec, Dan Murphy, Robert Ormaas, Logan Parker, Harold Pierce, Robert
Poser, Keith Rechtorik, Michael Ribas, Duncan Richards, Solon Robbins, John
Robledo, Paul Saffell, Kenny Shotyk, Jak Silver, Ryan Smith, Neil Smith, Stephen
Sontag, Mark Streapy, Dan Turk, Eric Van Gorp, David Williams, Edwin Wlasiuk,
Grant Woodford
Production Managers
Alan Barnett, Phil Demaddalena, Greg Frias, Chad Granieri, Gigi Healey, Taj
Lewis, Katey Maguire, Lori Migliaro, Leiza Palpant, Anna Preston, Emily Sandor,
James Schroeder, Michael Van Duyne, Kristie Williams, Briana Yow
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO
NFL Draft
ESPN | ABC
Technical Supervisors
Rex Arends, Kevin Burroughs, Shea Byram, Chris Calcinari, Steven Carter, Dennis
Cleary, Kevin Cleary, Jack Coffey, Terry Cook, Marc Desy, Kevin Dooley, Dean
Ellington, Brian Ellis, Dustin Epstein, Luther Fisher, Michael Foss, Michael Helfer,
Nanci Hyburg, Keith Jackson, John Lachance, Kat Laise, Daniel Lannon, Francis
Legros, Scott McCarty, Mo McMeekin, Mark Mignini, Marcus Patton, Joseph
Rainey, Daniel Reifert, Domingo Sarmiento, Brent Smith, Christopher Strong,
Marybeth Westlund, Jose Zillich
Technical Directors
Francis Beauvois, Kendra Bowman, Jennifer Casey, Michael Cieslewski, Howard
Hillman, Steve Howard, Chris Matusow, Meghan McCormick, Carrie Mecklem,
Kennedy Plieth, Nicholas Potzka, Bipan Vij
Electronic Camerapersons
Justin Amash, David Arnold, David Barnes, Nick Bee, Patrick Bennett, Henry
Caron, Jay Clarke, Scott Combel, Thomas Crescenzo, Brie Fletcher, Randy
French, Jeff Gentile, John Graham, Ryan Humble, Phil Jacques, Jason Kay, Chris
Kelley, Nathan Kelley, Tom Landsmann, Brian Lavalle, Greg Logan, Rachel
Mainville, Mark Medaglia, Quinton Moore, Adam Morlan, Amanda Nolan, Danny
O’Brien, Chris O’Dowd, Sean O’Halloran, Michael Pacheco, Scott Patterson,
Adam Pearson, Erick Reyes, Chris Ritchie, Steve Ritchie, Evan Roehm, Elaine Rom,
Darren Sanders, Michael Shea, Jacob Smauder, Edward Stachulski, Timothy
Stevens, Sam Tamaz, Tim Tew, Josh Therriault, Malcolm Thomas, Greg Thomas,
Duke Thorne, Brian Thorne, Michael Vechesky, Michael Williams, David Wojcik,
Graphics Operators
Eric Arcisz, Bryant Burney, Condra Carter, Samantha Gamez, Bradford Griswold,
Taylor Huseth, Kristal Nadeau, Samantha Pratt, Joshua Smith, Christopher Volski,
MacKenzie Winters
Lighting Directors
Joshua Bero, Rasheen Crawley, Paul Draher, Louis Gisone, Timothy Juengel, Andy
McCann, Dave McDonald, Chris Murray, Richard Williams, Jeffrey Wong
Audio Assistants
John Bernier, Chris Boler, Joel Cook, DJ Cormier, Michael Duke, Chase Hayes,
Jon Hooper, Jerry Hooper, Olivia Jones, Steve Koubridis, Matt Leshner, Jason
Levin, Derek Maslin, Todd Paluszak, Kurt Ritshie, Steve Shipman, Clark Stewart
Digital Replay Operators
Phil Andrews, Carl Baker, Jim Bolton, Brian Clark, Susie D’Amico, Babacar Diop,
Dan Fiedler, David Gallatin, Ryan Gemmel, John Grabowski, Chad Hanna, Greg
Janik, Megan Laychak, Dylan Lierz, Scott Mulvihill, Rafael Muntion, John O’Neal,
Michael Petrowski, Kacie Rich, Shae Sau, Jason Shusteric, Johnmark Stewart, Jodi
Vescovi
Video Engineers
Robert Anderson, Anthony Avila, Mike Azzalini, Alden Bittrick, Brent Boyens, Jeffrey
Brown, Joshua Cartagena, Zachary Chambers, Kyle Conrad, Ryan Cummings,
Darius Dancer, Arnold Davis, Gary Demarco, Steven Emminizer, Jordan Flawd,
Darryl Gregory, Shawn Harmon, Dennis Hernandez, Filino AlbertHutagalung,
Thomas Kleppinger, Thomas Miller, John Richardson, Parker Ruttan, Calvin
Savage, Peter Shicko, Troy Stephens, Martin Thomas, Michael Todd, Jason Tuska,
Robert Tyson, Roger Ulbrich, Ethan Underwood, Scott Vander Linden
Broadcast Network Engineers
Chris Baylis, Andrew Been, Brian Burney, Robert Hess, William GerardMickens,
Zachary Moline, Richard Steinau, Adam Whitlock
Production Managers
Colleen Berggren, Elizabeth Cole-McGovern, Antwuan Dance, Jason Dorsey,
Jennifer Kinney, Stefanie Lang, Eileen Lauer, Samantha Majewski, Leah
Morgenstern, Laurie Niziolek, Marlon Pointer, Jennifer Solomon, Evan Swain,
Martin Vilem
Support Engineers
Dennis Aspinwall, Ryan Bastek, Christopher Braun, Brian Fass, Randall Hawthorne,
Bruce Hogenboom, Timothy Macy, Nicole Patalsky, Riley Puglin, Edgar Scott,
David Van Rassen, Mark Walleman
Senior Audio Engineer
Florian Brown
Audio Engineers
Justin Blackwood, Thomas Davino, John Farruggio, Steve Hanks, Tyler Konvent,
Vincent Marcoccia, Doug Paradore, Jason Severance, Steve Yoder
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM
The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII
Just Win Baby!
CBS
Camerapersons
Oliver Anderson, Dakota Diel, Zachary Etzel, Robert McClelland, Jon Roche,
Chris Vasquez
Director of Photography
Joyce Tsang
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM
Descendance
YouTube
[Legs of Steel]
Cinematographers
Michael Haunschmidt, Matthias Kögel
OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM
NHL on TNT
Show and Tell
TNT
Editor
Brett Langefels
OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM
Unredeemable
Golf Channel
Editors
Matthew Durham, Todd Kapostasy, Michael Sanabria
THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD –
SHORT FORM
NFL 360
Still Here
NFL Network
Writer
Jillian Hanesworth
OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM
The World According to Football
Showtime
[SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | Religion of Sports |
Day Zero Productions | Mainstay Entertainment]
Writer
Joe Opio
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
NBA on TNT
50 Years of Hip Hop
TNT
Music Directors
Brittany Hardy, Craig Murray
Music Supervisor
Drew Watkins
Arranger
Jeffrey Townes
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT
FOX NASCAR
FOX | FS1
Audio Engineers
Jeff Bratta, Jeff Feltz, Linal Getchel, Barb Hanford, Craig Lenox, Anthony
Lomastro, Dan Masters, Jamie McCombs, Shawn Peacock, Andy Rostron, Harry
Weaver, Doug Wilson
Senior Audio Engineer
Kevin McCloskey
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED
Vamos Vegas
Red Bull TV | YouTube
[Red Bull Media House]
Sound Recordists
John Fasal, Travis Prater, Ryan Ray
Sound Editors
Landen Belardes, Nick Spradlin
Sound Designers
Charles Deenen, James Evans
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW
Toy Story Funday Football
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]
Graphic Designers
Melissa Canavan, Bianca Lopez, Farid Salah
Senior Graphic Designer
Mark McCallum
Senior Animators
Isabel Bristol, Joris Eertink, Jorge Gonzalez, Jordan Greenstein, Richard
Harrington, Randy Knott, Adam Konyndyk, Robert McNicholas, Umair Mohsin,
Colin Moore, Jonathan Nagle, Preyas Naik, Liem Nguyen, Sung Sohn, Jessica Yong
Animators
Alison Cellana, Scott Dickens, Daan Eertink, Madeline Goldberg, Tara Howard,
AJj Irish, Steven Jase, Daniel Karavolos, Michael Kataja, Gabriel Meza, Mildred
Ochoa-Reyes, Myka Rodriguez
Senior Creative Directors
Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, Peter Collazo, Jocelyne Meinert, Sander Schouten, Michael
Szykowny, Tina Thornton, Chin Wang, Jay Ward, Nicolaas Westerhof
Creative Directors
Edsart Boelens, Marco Castellanos, Michael Chiplock, Alan Halls, Scott Lodge,
Brian Tanaka
Art Directors
Sarah Atwood, Javier Castellanos, Charles Collin, Joseph Durante, Amy Nelson,
Kynna Randall
Associate Art Directors
Catalina Hosokawa, Tysen Potter
Director of Animations
David Sparrgrove, Richard Suchy
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY
Super League: The War for Football
Apple TV+
[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]
Senior Graphic Designer
Nick Woythaler
Senior Animator
Casey Drogin
Animator
Brian Landisman
Senior Creative Director
Josh Norton
Creative Director
Jeff Zimbalist
Art Directors
Ross Henderson, Mark Thompson
Associate Art Director
Ivan Viaranchyk
OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION
Toy Story Funday Football
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]
Creative Directors
Edsart Boelens, Michael Chiplock, Alan Halls, Richard Suchy, Brian Tanaka
Senior Creative Directors
Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, Peter Collazo, Sander Schouten, David Sparrgrove, Michael
Szykowny, Tina Thornton, Chin Wang, Jay Ward, Nicolaas Westerhof
Production Designers
Melissa Canavan, Bianca Lopez, Mark McCallum, Farid Salah
Art Directors
Sarah Atwood, Charles Collin, Catalina Hosokawa, Amy Nelson, Kynna Randall
THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Toy Story Funday Football
DragonFly Tech
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
[NFL | Next Gen Stats | Beyond Sports | Hawk-Eye]
Innovators
Edsart Boelens, Michael Chi, Daan Eertink, Josh Helmrich, Jeff Nelson, Sander
Schouten, Matt Swensson, Michael Szykowny, Matthew Taylor, Nicolaas Westerhof
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN
Battle of the Baddest | Rumble
ESPN | ESPN+
[Park Pictures | Droga5 | Accenture Song]
Executive Producers
Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Scott Howard, Jenn Mann, Ruben Mercadal, Dave
Stephenson, Fran Thompson
Senior Producer
Roger Moran
Producers
Laurie Boccaccio, Jane Lloyd
Director
Seb Edwards
Associate Producer
Madeleine Wilkinson
Associate Directors
Maddy Bell, Sharif El Rabiey, Melanie Fougeres, Anthony Gavranic, Sean Lackey,
Nichole Murdock, Nivie Roberts, Brendan Woeppel
Creative Directors
Scott Bell, Tres Colacion, David Droga, Jason Kreher, Giancarlo Rodas, Alex
Romans, Matt Sorrell
Art Director
Gavin Finch
Director of Photography
Adam Arkapaw
Editor
Tom Lindsay
Music Supervisors
Mike Ladman, Mara Techam
Audio Engineer
Olivia Ray
Sound Mixer
Sam Ashwell
Production Designer
Maria Djurkovic
Colorist
Simone Grattarola
Post Producers
Tom Johnson, Tom Manton
OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT
Notre Dame Football
What Would You Fight For?
NBC
Executive Producer
Sam Flood
Camerapersons
Robert Campbell, Chris Suchorsky, Michaela Twyman
Sound Recordists
Joel Barham, David Curtin, Stephen McDowell, Reid Miller, Dana Mroczek, Erik
Rasmussen
Sound Mixer
Billy Gardner
Senior Coordinating Producers
Beth Grisoli, Lindsay Schanzer
Coordinating Producers
Jack Felling, Tara Hunt
Senior Producer
Michael Cloonan
Producers
Maria Harutunian, David Picker, Max Rahamin, Julie Schwarz, Ben Tishler
Associate Producers
Sam Sagreto, Emily Small, Christina Tanaka, Molly Zampano, Soslan Zangiev
Cinematographers
Eric Girgash, Jason Jobes, Andres Vasquez
Editors
Kevin Carcich, Ryan Yeager
Post Production Supervisor
Brian Longenecker
Senior Associate Producer
Rachel Goodman
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Telemundo
Executive Producers
Roberto Pardo, Christopher Suarez-Meyers, Eli Velazquez
Coordinating Producers
Ivel Alfaro-Calvo, Enrique Bertran, Adrian Costas, Igino Mancini
Senior Producer
Juan Sebastian Fernandez
Producers
Pablo Aguabella Ferreiro, Javier Alvarez Alvarez, Victor Bermudez Bermudez,
Enrique Castillo Castillo, Jose LuisEspinosa, Felix Fariñas, Alejandro Flores, Jesus
Gonzalez, Susana Loor, Eduardo Malarria, Damaris Palma, Jaime Peñalosa
Chapaprieta, Diego Reyes, Tatiana Rodriguez, Adriano Roig
Field Producers
Juan Báez, Carlos Garcia, Armando Riviere, Ivan Rodriguez, Arturo Trejo
Directors
Andy Garcia, Gilberto Rivera, Eduardo Suarez
Associate Producers
Marvin Chavarría, Denise Contreras, Graciela Galvez, Ian Guinzburg, Cassandra
Lazo, Michael Lopez-Merlos, Carolina Maggi, Pedro Ortiz, Omar Padilla, Gabriel
Pirille, Fabio Pizzo, Pedro Pontillo, Duber Quintero, Emilio EstebanRodriguez, Ariel
Tellez, Edgar Yañez, Humberto Zarco
Operations Producers
Aldo Benitez, Alexis Sweeting, Tania Torrez, Bettina Vecchi
Editors
Javier Castro, Joe Garcia, Maria Garcia, Brandon Glass, Pablo Lopez Rivas,
Martin Lujan, Alejandro Palomo, Ramiro Pardo, Ruben Rosado, Enrique Sanchez,
Mario Venegas
Hosts
Miguel Gurwitz, Ana Jurka, Carlota Vizmanos, Carlos Yustis
Studio Analysts
Copan Alvarez, Natalia Astrain, Eduardo Biscayart, Jorge Calvo, Andres Cantor,
Deyna Castellanos, Isabella Echeverri, Janelly Farias, Jaime Herrera, Daniela
Lopez Guajardo, Diana Rincon, Kenti Robles, Maxi Rodriguez, Sammy Sadovnik,
Manuel Sol, Lucila Venegas
Researchers
Patrick Meehan, Manuel JoseRodriguez, Jose Sanchez
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
Mundo NFL Originals
El Sueño de Cieneguitas
Mundo NFL
[Sway]
Executive Producers
Izamná Crail, Luis Martinez
Producers
Mervyn Bailey, Gerardo Chapa
Directors
Rubén Bañuelos, Iván López-Barba
Associate Producer
Desire Urzua
Editor
Raúl Morales
Cinematographers
Helkin RenéDíaz, Sergio Martinez
OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH
Andrés Cantor
Telemundo
