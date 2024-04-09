Sports Emmys Nominations: ‘NFL 360’ & ‘Super Bowl LVIII’ Lead The League As Football Dominates
Pro football is king of this year’s Sports Emmy nominations.
NFL Network’s NFL 360 leads the league with 11 noms, which were announced today by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. CBS and Nickelodeon are right behind with 10 mentions for this year’s Super Bowl LVIII, and Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football is tied with ESPN’s E60 for third with nine. NBC’s Sunday Night Football scored five nominations, tying with ESPN’s SportsCenter.
More from Deadline
James Brown To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At Sports Emmys
2024 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For Writers Guild, Tonys & More
Academy Of Country Music Awards Nominations: Luke Combs Leads With 8; Morgan Wallen & Megan Moroney Nab 6 Each
See the list of noms in all 46 categories below.
Continuing the NFL dominance are Fox’s Fox NFL, HBO’s Hard Knocks and Disney’s Toy Story Funday Football, which are tied with the now-wrapped Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel at four noms each. ABC/ESPN’s Monday Night Football and CBS’ The NFL Today are among a half-dozen shows vying in three categories.
Add to that this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards recipient: James Brown, who is has anchored pro football pregame shows including The NFL Today, NFL on Fox and Inside the NFL. He’s also has hosted the Super Bowl a record 12 times.
Winners will receive their trophies during the 45th Sports Emmy Awards ceremony on May 21 at Frederick P. Rose Hall in Manhattan.
“This year’s sports broadcasting nominees produced thrilling and captivating television,” NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said.
Here are the nominees for the 45th annual Sports Emmy Awards:
OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL
The Masters
CBS
The 105th PGA Championship
CBS
Super Bowl LVIII
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
CBS
Super Bowl LVIII
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
Nickelodeon
[Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports | NFL Films]
The 119th World Series
Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
FOX
OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES
FOX CFB
FOX | FS1
FOX NFL
FOX
Monday Night Football
ABC | ESPN
Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
ESPN2
[Omaha Productions]
Sunday Night Football
NBC | Peacock
OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE
American League Championship Series
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers
FOX | FS1
College Football Playoff Semifinals
Rose Bowl & Sugar Bowl
ESPN
MLB Postseason on tbs
tbs
NFL Championship
Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers
FOX
NFL Playoffs on NBC
NBC | Peacock
OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE
All Access
Davis vs. Garcia: Epilogue
Showtime
NFL Draft: The Pick Is In
The Roku Channel
[NFL Films | Skydance Sports]
NFL Game Day All Access
Super Bowl LVIII
YouTube
[NFL Films]
Road To The Super Bowl
CBS
[NFL Films]
2023 Special Olympic World Games
ABC
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL
Chasing Greatness: Coach K x LeBron
TNT
Crown
CBS Sports Network
E60
The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports
ESPN
[ESPN Films]
GR8TNESS
ESPN
You Are Looking Live!
CBS
[NFL Films]
OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES
E60
ESPN
Kickin’ It
Paramount+ | Golazo Network
The Pivot Podcast
YouTube
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
HBO | Max
The Shop UNINTERRUPTED
YouTube
[UNINTERRUPTED]
OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE
BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023
BLAST.tv
[BLAST]
2023 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend
New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra
Twitch | YouTube
[Esports Engine | Activision Blizzard]
Intel Extreme Masters Cologne 2023 Grand Finals
ENCE vs. G2
Twitch | YouTube
[ESL FACEIT Group]
League of Legends Worlds 2023 Final
T1 vs. Weibo Gaming
LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube
[Riot Games]
VALORANT Champions 2023 Grand Final
Paper Rex vs. Evil Geniuses
ValorantEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube
[Riot Games]
OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY
Dreamcaster
MSG Network | MSG+
[456 Studios | Lord + Thomas | DaHouse Audio |
Citizen Music | Vicaps | Helo]
Extraordinary Stories
One-Armed Wonder: The Extraordinary Story of Jimmy Hasty
UEFA.tv
[Noah Media Group]
NFL 360
Gone
NFL Network
NFL Films Presents
Lahainaluna High
FS1
[NFL Films]
SC Featured
Nothing Else Matters
ESPN+
OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY
The Deepest Breath
Netflix
[A24 | Motive Films | Ventureland]
Full Circle
Vimeo On Demand
[Level 1 Productions]
Kelce
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios | Skydance | Very Y
Productions | 9.14 Pictures]
The Saint of Second Chances
Netflix
[Tremolo | Stampede Ventures]
Stand
Showtime
[SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | MSM]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Catching Lightning
Showtime
[Bat Bridge Entertainment]
Goliath
Showtime
[Village Roadshow Television | Religion of Sports]
Super League: The War for Football
Apple TV+
[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]
Untold
Netflix
[Propagate | Stardust Frames | RAW | The Players’ Tribune]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED
Football Must Go On
Paramount+
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Netflix
[Box to Box Films]
Hard Knocks
Training Camp With The New York Jets
HBO | Max
[NFL Films]
Monster Factory
Apple TV+
[Vox Media Studios | Public Record]
Quarterback
Netflix
[NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY
College GameDay
ESPN
FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff
FOX | FS1
FOX NFL Sunday
FOX
Inside the NBA on TNT
TNT
The NFL Today
CBS
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY
MLB Tonight
MLB Network
NBA Countdown
ESPN | ESPN2
NFL Live
ESPN | ESPN2
Pardon The Interruption
ESPN
[Rydholm Projects, Inc.]
SportsCenter
ESPN
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN
College GameDay
College Football Playoff
ESPN
FOX MLB: The Postseason
FOX | FS1
Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT
TNT
Postseason NFL Countdown
ESPN
Road to the Final Four
CBS | TNT
OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM
CNN FlashDocs
Blindsided
CNN
E60
Peace of Mind: Psychedelics in Sports
ESPN
E60
The Perfect Machine
ESPN
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
A Blind Eye: Switzerland and the Corruption of World Sport
HBO | Max
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
Call of Duty: How War is Destroying Ukrainian Sport
HBO | Max
OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE
College GameDay
The Legacy of Tyler Trent
ESPN
NFL 360
The Chief Who Walked The Sea
NFL Network
NFL 360
Heroes
NFL Network
NFL 360
Miracle
NFL Network
The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII
Just Win Baby!
CBS
Sunday Night Football
Madden & Stingley
NBC | Peacock
Thursday Night Football
Marshawn Lynch ‘N Yo City: Intercourse, PA (Yes, this is a real place)
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE
Outside The Lines
Jordan McNair: The Freedom Within
ESPN
Playing Fields
Ornella: Knocking Down Social Prejudices Pursuing Her Olympic Dream
Olympic Channel
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
No Surrender: One Man’s Battle with ALS
HBO | Max
SportsCenter
SC Featured: Dear Mrs. Reid
ESPN
SportsCenter
SC Featured: Running for Martin
ESPN
Unredeemable
Golf Channel
OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE
The 149th Kentucky Derby
Timeless
NBC | Peacock
Monday Night Football
In the Air Tonight
ESPN | ABC
NHL Winter Classic on TNT
If This Wall Could Talk
TNT
Sunday Night Football
Heidi
NBC | Peacock
Super Bowl LVIII
My Way
CBS
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
College Football Playoff MegaCast
Rose Bowl Game
ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN Deportes | ESPNU | ESPNews |
SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC | LHN
Fan Controlled Racing Watch Party
Twitch | Kick
[Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment]
The Magic and Mastery of US Open Champion – Carlos Alcaraz
ESPN.com
NCAA March Madness Live
March Madness Live
Thursday Night Football
Black Friday Football Studio
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
Thursday Night Football
Event Coverage Optionality/Customization
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION
Big City Greens Classic
Fully Animated Live Sporting Event With Integrated Real-Time Animated Talent
ESPN+ | Disney Channel | Disney XD | Disney+
[Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | Disney Television Animation]
Dreamcaster
MSG Network | MSG+
[Weber Shandwick | Helo]
MLB Next
AR App
MLB
Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
Cross-Platform Storytelling with Broadcast, Web Widgets and AR App.
Red Bull TV
[Red Bull Media House | ProteGear | TeraVolt | Girraphic]
Thursday Night Football
Machine Learning on Prime Vision
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST
Malika Andrews
ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | TNT
Kevin Burkhardt
FOX | FS1
Rece Davis
ESPN
Ernie Johnson
TNT | tbs
Scott Van Pelt
ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY
Mike Breen
ABC
Joe Buck
ESPN | ABC
Ian Eagle
CBS | TNT | tbs
Kevin Harlan
tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
Mike Tirico
NBC | Peacock
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST
Charles Barkley
TNT
CBS
Ryan Clark
ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC
Kirk Herbstreit
ESPN
Mina Kimes
ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EVENT ANALYST
Troy Aikman
ESPN | ABC
Cris Collinsworth
NBC | Peacock
FOX
Bill Raftery
CBS | TNT
John Smoltz
FOX | FS1
Tom Verducci
FOX | FS1 | MLB Network
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/SIDELINE REPORTER
Erin Andrews
FOX
Kaylee Hartung
Prime Video | NBC | Peacock
Tom Rinaldi
FOX | FS1
Holly Rowe
ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
Tracy Wolfson
CBS | TNT
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR
Mookie Betts
Bleacher Report | tbs | FOX
Noah Eagle
NBC | Peacock
Carli Lloyd
FOX | FS1
Taylor Rooks
TNT | NBA TV | Bleacher Report | Amazon
Jay Wright
CBS | CBS Sports Network | TNT
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT
The Masters
CBS
NASCAR on NBC
Chicago Street Race
NBC
Super Bowl LVIII
CBS
Thursday Night Football
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
2023 US Open
ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
FOX | FS1
FOX NFL
Stage A
FOX
NFL Draft
ESPN | ABC
The NFL Today
Super Bowl LVIII
CBS
Thursday Night Football
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM
The 155th Belmont Stakes
31 Lengths: Secretariat
FOX
NFL 360
Heroes
NFL Network
NFL Films Presents
Optex Lens
FS1
[NFL Films]
The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII
Just Win Baby!
CBS
Super Bowl LVIII
My Way
CBS
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM
E60
Sacred Dog
ESPN
Freeride Skiing
Descendance
YouTube
[Legs of Steel]
Hard Knocks
Training Camp With The New York Jets
HBO | Max
[NFL Films]
Unredeemable
Golf Channel
Vamos Vegas
YouTube
OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM
The 149th Kentucky Derby
Timeless
NBC | Peacock
NFL 360
The Chief Who Walked The Sea
NFL Network
NFL 360
Heroes
NFL Network
NHL on TNT
Show and Tell
TNT
Super Bowl LVIII
My Way
CBS
OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM
Freeride Skiing
Descendance
YouTube
[Legs of Steel]
Hard Knocks
Training Camp With The New York Jets
HBO | Max
[NFL Films]
Kelce
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios | Skydance | Very Y Productions | 9.14 Pictures]
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
Netflix
[Words + Pictures | FIFA | Time Studios]
Unredeemable
Golf Channel
THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM
FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff
J.J. McCarthy “47”
FOX
NFL 360
The Chief Who Walked The Sea
NFL Network
NFL 360
Still Here
NFL Network
The NFL Today
Kyle Brandt Series
CBS
Sunday Night Football
NBC | Peacock
OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM
All Access
Showtime
Chasing Gold
Farebersviller
NBC
E60
The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports
ESPN
[ESPN Films]
Hard Knocks
Training Camp With The New York Jets
HBO | Max
[NFL Films]
The World According to Football
Showtime
[SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | Religion of Sports |
Day Zero Productions | Mainstay Entertainment]
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
E60
The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports
ESPN
[ESPN Films]
E60
Sacred Dog
ESPN | ESPN+
[Showtime Singers]
The Golden Boy
HBO | Max
[Unrealistic Ideas | ViaMar Productions]
NBA on TNT
50 Years of Hip Hop
TNT
Super Bowl LVIII
My Way
CBS
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT
FOX MLB
FOX | FS1
FOX NASCAR
FOX | FS1
Little League World Series
ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
NASCAR on NBC
NBC | USA
Sunday Night Baseball
ESPN | ESPN2
Sunday Night Football
NBC | Peacock
Super Bowl LVIII
CBS
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Netflix
[Box to Box Films | Netflix]
FOX NASCAR: RACE HUB
The Championship: Radioactive
FS1
[NASCAR Studios]
2023 IRONMAN World Championship
Outside TV
[The IRONMAN Group Productions]
McGregor Forever
Netflix
[Religion of Sports]
NFL 360
Heroes
NFL Network
Quarterback
Netflix
[NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]
Vamos Vegas
YouTube
[TORQ]
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW
FOX NFL
FOX
Monday Night Football
ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC
[Elastic Creative]
NBA Finals
ESPN | ABC
[Two Fresh Creative | Panoply]
Super Bowl LVIII
CBS
Toy Story Funday Football
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY
MLB Network Showcase
This Is What I Live For
MLB Network
[Perception]
NFL 360
The Chief Who Walked The Sea
NFL Network
Super League: The War for Football
Apple TV+
[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]
Thursday Night Football
TNF Show Open / Black Friday Football: Robert Randolph
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
Toy Story Funday Football
Duke Caboom Daredevil Spectacular
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION
The 155th Belmont Stakes
31 Lengths: Secretariat
FOX
FOX NFL
Stage A
FOX
Super Bowl LVIII
My Way
CBS
Thursday Night Football
Black Friday Football Tradition Tease; TNF Show
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
Toy Story Funday Football
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]
THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The Masters
TFC Compound Connect
CBS
2023 MLB Home Run Derby
StatCast Edition: Live Virtual 3D Event Coverage
ESPN2
Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
Peyton Manning’s AR Table
ESPN2
[Omaha Productions]
Thursday Night Football
TNF Table Talk
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios | Girraphic]
Toy Story Funday Football
DragonFly Tech
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
[NFL | Next Gen Stats | Beyond Sports | Hawk-Eye]
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
USA vs The World
FOX
The Golden Boy
Who Am I?
HBO | Max
[Zealot UK]
2023 NBA Finals
We Are All in the Finals
NBA Social
Stanley Cup
First Kiss
NHL Network
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN
Battle of the Baddest | Rumble
ESPN | ESPN+
[Park Pictures]
OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Common Goal
FOX | FS1
Hometown Hopefuls
NBC | NBCSports.com
NFL on CBS
Football for Everyone
CBS | CBS Sports Network
What Would You Fight For?
NBC
Youth Flag Football
Let’s Play
NFL Network
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH
Ahora o Nunca
ESPN Deportes
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Telemundo
Fuera de Juego
ESPN+
Futbol Central
Verano de Campeones
Univision | TUDN
Republica Deportiva
Univision | TUDN
Sunday Night Football
Telemundo
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
Balon de Oro de la Liga MX
Tigres – Powerchair
Univision | TUDN
E60
Mayra
ESPN | ESPN+
Mundo NFL Originals
El Sueño de Cieneguitas
Mundo NFL
[Sway | Mundo NFL]
SportsCenter
In Her Shoes: Wang Shuang
ESPN Deportes
SportsCenter
SC Reportajes: Do Bronx – Charles Oliveria
ESPN Deportes
OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH
Alejandro Berry
Univision | TUDN
Andrés Cantor
Telemundo
Carolina Guillén
ESPN Deportes
Miguel Gurwitz
Telemundo
Rebeca Landa
ESPN Deportes
Valeria Marin
Univision | TUDN
2024 Sports Emmys Nominations by Program
Program
Nominations
Network
NFL 360
11
NFL Network
Super Bowl LVIII
10
CBS | Nickelodeon
E60
9
ESPN
Thursday Night Football
9
Prime Video
Sunday Night Football
5
NBC | Peacock
SportsCenter
5
ESPN
FOX NFL
4
FOX
Hard Knocks
4
HBO | MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
4
HBO | MAX
Toy Story Funday Football
4
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
College GameDay
3
ESPN
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
3
FOX | FS1
Monday Night Football
3
ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC
The Masters
3
CBS
The NFL Today
3
CBS
Unredeemable
3
Golf Channel
All Access
2
Showtime
Dreamcaster
2
MSG Network | MSG+
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
2
Netflix
FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff
2
FOX | FS1
Freeride Skiing
2
YouTube
Kelce
2
Prime Video
Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
2
ESPN2
NASCAR on NBC
2
NBC | USA
NFL Films Presents
2
FS1
Quarterback
2
Netflix
Super League: The War for Football
2
Apple TV+
The 149th Kentucky Derby
2
NBC | Peacock
The 155th Belmont Stakes
2
FOX
The Golden Boy
2
HBO | MAX
The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII
2
CBS
Vamos Vegas
2
YouTube
Best of Deadline
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2024 & Beyond
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.