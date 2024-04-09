Sports Emmys 2024: ‘NFL 360’ and ‘Super Bowl LVIII’ Dominate Nominations
NFL Network’s “NFL 360” dominated the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards nominations with 11 nods, followed by CBS/Nickelodeon’s “Super Bowl LVIII” with 10 and ESPN’s “E60” and Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football,” which tied with nine each. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the ceremony, which will take place May 21, 2024, at Lincoln Center in New York City, on Tuesday.
Renowned Sports Broadcaster James Brown will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The 46 categories covered in the nominations include Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, Outstanding Studio Host, Emerging On-Air Talent, journalism and four documentary categories.
In a statement, NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp said, “This year’s sports broadcasting nominees produced thrilling and captivating television. We look forward to welcoming these exceptional professionals to the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards in May.”
Head of Sports Stephen Head said, “The Sports Emmy Awards are proud to recognize the outstanding work of this year’s nominees and to honor James Brown for his long and prolific career.”
“NFL 360” also dominated the Sports Emmys nominations last year, when it picked up 10, tying it with the 2022 Beijing Olympics on NBC.
Below, the full list of nominees for the 45th Annual Sports Emmys.
Nominees for the 45th Annual Sports Emmys
OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL
· The Masters
CBS
· The 105th PGA Championship
CBS
· Super Bowl LVIII
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
CBS
· Super Bowl LVIII
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
Nickelodeon
[Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports | NFL Films]
· The 119th World Series
Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
FOX
OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES
· FOX CFB
FOX | FS1
· FOX NFL
FOX
· Monday Night Football
ABC | ESPN
· Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
ESPN2
[Omaha Productions]
· Sunday Night Football
NBC | Peacock
OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE
· American League Championship Series
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers
FOX | FS1
· College Football Playoff Semifinals
Rose Bowl & Sugar Bowl
ESPN
· MLB Postseason on tbs
tbs
· NFL Championship
Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers
FOX
· NFL Playoffs on NBC
NBC | Peacock
OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE
· All Access
Davis vs. Garcia: Epilogue
Showtime
· NFL Draft: The Pick Is In
The Roku Channel
[NFL Films | Skydance Sports]
· NFL Game Day All Access
Super Bowl LVIII
YouTube
[NFL Films]
· Road To The Super Bowl
CBS
[NFL Films]
· 2023 Special Olympic World Games
ABC
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL
· Chasing Greatness: Coach K x LeBron
TNT
· Crown
CBS Sports Network
· E60
The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports
ESPN
[ESPN Films]
· GR8TNESS
ESPN
· You Are Looking Live!
CBS
[NFL Films]
OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES
· E60
ESPN
· Kickin’ It
Paramount+ | Golazo Network
· The Pivot Podcast
YouTube
· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
HBO | Max
· The Shop UNINTERRUPTED
YouTube
[UNINTERRUPTED]
OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE
· BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023
BLAST.tv
[BLAST]
· 2023 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend
New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra
Twitch | YouTube
[Esports Engine | Activision Blizzard]
· Intel Extreme Masters Cologne 2023 Grand Finals
ENCE vs. G2
Twitch | YouTube
[ESL FACEIT Group]
· League of Legends Worlds 2023 Final
T1 vs. Weibo Gaming
LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube
[Riot Games]
· VALORANT Champions 2023 Grand Final
Paper Rex vs. Evil Geniuses
ValorantEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube
[Riot Games]
OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY
· Dreamcaster
MSG Network | MSG+
[456 Studios | Lord + Thomas | DaHouse Audio |
Citizen Music | Vicaps | Helo]
· Extraordinary Stories
One-Armed Wonder: The Extraordinary Story of Jimmy Hasty
UEFA.tv
[Noah Media Group]
· NFL 360
Gone
NFL Network
· NFL Films Presents
Lahainaluna High
FS1
[NFL Films]
· SC Featured
Nothing Else Matters
ESPN+
OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY
· The Deepest Breath
Netflix
[A24 | Motive Films | Ventureland]
· Full Circle
Vimeo On Demand
[Level 1 Productions]
· Kelce
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios | Skydance | Very Y
Productions | 9.14 Pictures]
· The Saint of Second Chances
Netflix
[Tremolo | Stampede Ventures]
· Stand
Showtime
[SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | MSM]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES
· Catching Lightning
Showtime
[Bat Bridge Entertainment]
· Goliath
Showtime
[Village Roadshow Television | Religion of Sports]
· Super League: The War for Football
Apple TV+
[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]
· Untold
Netflix
[Propagate | Stardust Frames | RAW | The Players’ Tribune]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED
Football Must Go On
Paramount+
· Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Netflix
[Box to Box Films]
· Hard Knocks
Training Camp With The New York Jets
HBO | Max
[NFL Films]
· Monster Factory
Apple TV+
[Vox Media Studios | Public Record]
· Quarterback
Netflix
[NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY
· College GameDay
ESPN
· FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff
FOX | FS1
· FOX NFL Sunday
FOX
· Inside the NBA on TNT
TNT
· The NFL Today
CBS
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY
· MLB Tonight
MLB Network
· NBA Countdown
ESPN | ESPN2
· NFL Live
ESPN | ESPN2
· Pardon The Interruption
ESPN
[Rydholm Projects, Inc.]
· SportsCenter
ESPN
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN
· College GameDay
College Football Playoff
ESPN
· FOX MLB: The Postseason
FOX | FS1
· Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT
TNT
· Postseason NFL Countdown
ESPN
· Road to the Final Four
CBS | TNT
OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM
· CNN FlashDocs
Blindsided
CNN
· E60
Peace of Mind: Psychedelics in Sports
ESPN
· E60
The Perfect Machine
ESPN
· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
A Blind Eye: Switzerland and the Corruption of World Sport
HBO | Max
· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
Call of Duty: How War is Destroying Ukrainian Sport
HBO | Max
OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE
· College GameDay
The Legacy of Tyler Trent
ESPN
· NFL 360
The Chief Who Walked The Sea
NFL Network
· NFL 360
Heroes
NFL Network
· NFL 360
Miracle
NFL Network
· The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII
Just Win Baby!
CBS
· Sunday Night Football
Madden & Stingley
NBC | Peacock
· Thursday Night Football
Marshawn Lynch ‘N Yo City: Intercourse, PA (Yes, this is a real place)
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE
· Outside The Lines
Jordan McNair: The Freedom Within
ESPN
· Playing Fields
Ornella: Knocking Down Social Prejudices Pursuing Her Olympic Dream
Olympic Channel
· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
No Surrender: One Man’s Battle with ALS
HBO | Max
· SportsCenter
SC Featured: Dear Mrs. Reid
ESPN
· SportsCenter
SC Featured: Running for Martin
ESPN
· Unredeemable
Golf Channel
OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE
· The 149th Kentucky Derby
Timeless
NBC | Peacock
· Monday Night Football
In the Air Tonight
ESPN | ABC
· NHL Winter Classic on TNT
If This Wall Could Talk
TNT
· Sunday Night Football
Heidi
NBC | Peacock
· Super Bowl LVIII
My Way
CBS
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
· College Football Playoff MegaCast
Rose Bowl Game
ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN Deportes | ESPNU | ESPNews |
SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC | LHN
· Fan Controlled Racing Watch Party
Twitch | Kick
[Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment]
· The Magic and Mastery of US Open Champion – Carlos Alcaraz
ESPN.com
· NCAA March Madness Live
March Madness Live
· Thursday Night Football
Black Friday Football Studio
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
· Thursday Night Football
Event Coverage Optionality/Customization
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION
· Big City Greens Classic
Fully Animated Live Sporting Event With Integrated Real-Time Animated Talent
ESPN+ | Disney Channel | Disney XD | Disney+
[Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | Disney Television Animation]
· Dreamcaster
MSG Network | MSG+
[Weber Shandwick | Helo]
· MLB Next
AR App
MLB
· Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
Cross-Platform Storytelling with Broadcast, Web Widgets and AR App.
Red Bull TV
[Red Bull Media House | ProteGear | TeraVolt | Girraphic]
· Thursday Night Football
Machine Learning on Prime Vision
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST
· Malika Andrews
ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | TNT
· Kevin Burkhardt
FOX | FS1
· Rece Davis
ESPN
· Ernie Johnson
TNT | tbs
· Scott Van Pelt
ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY
· Mike Breen
ABC
· Joe Buck
ESPN | ABC
· Ian Eagle
CBS | TNT | tbs
· Kevin Harlan
tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
· Mike Tirico
NBC | Peacock
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST
· Charles Barkley
TNT
CBS
· Ryan Clark
ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC
· Kirk Herbstreit
ESPN
· Mina Kimes
ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EVENT ANALYST
· Troy Aikman
ESPN | ABC
· Cris Collinsworth
NBC | Peacock
FOX
· Bill Raftery
CBS | TNT
· John Smoltz
FOX | FS1
· Tom Verducci
FOX | FS1 | MLB Network
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/SIDELINE REPORTER
· Erin Andrews
FOX
· Kaylee Hartung
Prime Video | NBC | Peacock
· Tom Rinaldi
FOX | FS1
· Holly Rowe
ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
· Tracy Wolfson
CBS | TNT
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR
· Mookie Betts
Bleacher Report | tbs | FOX
· Noah Eagle
NBC | Peacock
· Carli Lloyd
FOX | FS1
· Taylor Rooks
TNT | NBA TV | Bleacher Report | Amazon
· Jay Wright
CBS | CBS Sports Network | TNT
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT
· The Masters
CBS
· NASCAR on NBC
Chicago Street Race
NBC
· Super Bowl LVIII
CBS
· Thursday Night Football
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
· 2023 US Open
ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO
· FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
FOX | FS1
· FOX NFL
Stage A
FOX
· NFL Draft
ESPN | ABC
· The NFL Today
Super Bowl LVIII
CBS
· Thursday Night Football
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM
· The 155th Belmont Stakes
31 Lengths: Secretariat
FOX
· NFL 360
Heroes
NFL Network
· NFL Films Presents
Optex Lens
FS1
[NFL Films]
· The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII
Just Win Baby!
CBS
· Super Bowl LVIII
My Way
CBS
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM
· E60
Sacred Dog
ESPN
· Freeride Skiing
Descendance
YouTube
[Legs of Steel]
· Hard Knocks
Training Camp With The New York Jets
HBO | Max
[NFL Films]
· Unredeemable
Golf Channel
· Vamos Vegas
YouTube
OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM
· The 149th Kentucky Derby
Timeless
NBC | Peacock
· NFL 360
The Chief Who Walked The Sea
NFL Network
· NFL 360
Heroes
NFL Network
· NHL on TNT
Show and Tell
TNT
· Super Bowl LVIII
My Way
CBS
OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM
· Freeride Skiing
Descendance
YouTube
[Legs of Steel]
· Hard Knocks
Training Camp With The New York Jets
HBO | Max
[NFL Films]
· Kelce
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios | Skydance | Very Y Productions | 9.14 Pictures]
· Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
Netflix
[Words + Pictures | FIFA | Time Studios]
· Unredeemable
Golf Channel
THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM
· FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff
J.J. McCarthy “47”
FOX
· NFL 360
The Chief Who Walked The Sea
NFL Network
· NFL 360
Still Here
NFL Network
· The NFL Today
Kyle Brandt Series
CBS
· Sunday Night Football
NBC | Peacock
OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM
· All Access
Showtime
· Chasing Gold
Farebersviller
NBC
· E60
The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports
ESPN
[ESPN Films]
· Hard Knocks
Training Camp With The New York Jets
HBO | Max
[NFL Films]
· The World According to Football
Showtime
[SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | Religion of Sports |
Day Zero Productions | Mainstay Entertainment]
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
· E60
The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports
ESPN
[ESPN Films]
· E60
Sacred Dog
ESPN | ESPN+
[Showtime Singers]
· The Golden Boy
HBO | Max
[Unrealistic Ideas | ViaMar Productions]
· NBA on TNT
50 Years of Hip Hop
TNT
· Super Bowl LVIII
My Way
CBS
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT
· FOX MLB
FOX | FS1
· FOX NASCAR
FOX | FS1
· Little League World Series
ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
· NASCAR on NBC
NBC | USA
· Sunday Night Baseball
ESPN | ESPN2
· Sunday Night Football
NBC | Peacock
· Super Bowl LVIII
CBS
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED
· Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Netflix
[Box to Box Films | Netflix]
· FOX NASCAR: RACE HUB
The Championship: Radioactive
FS1
[NASCAR Studios]
· 2023 IRONMAN World Championship
Outside TV
[The IRONMAN Group Productions]
· McGregor Forever
Netflix
[Religion of Sports]
· NFL 360
Heroes
NFL Network
· Quarterback
Netflix
[NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]
· Vamos Vegas
YouTube
[TORQ]
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW
· FOX NFL
FOX
· Monday Night Football
ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC
[Elastic Creative]
· NBA Finals
ESPN | ABC
[Two Fresh Creative | Panoply]
· Super Bowl LVIII
CBS
· Toy Story Funday Football
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY
· MLB Network Showcase
This Is What I Live For
MLB Network
[Perception]
· NFL 360
The Chief Who Walked The Sea
NFL Network
· Super League: The War for Football
Apple TV+
[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]
· Thursday Night Football
TNF Show Open / Black Friday Football: Robert Randolph
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
· Toy Story Funday Football
Duke Caboom Daredevil Spectacular
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION
· The 155th Belmont Stakes
31 Lengths: Secretariat
FOX
· FOX NFL
Stage A
FOX
· Super Bowl LVIII
My Way
CBS
· Thursday Night Football
Black Friday Football Tradition Tease; TNF Show
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios]
· Toy Story Funday Football
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]
THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
· The Masters
TFC Compound Connect
CBS
· 2023 MLB Home Run Derby
StatCast Edition: Live Virtual 3D Event Coverage
ESPN2
· Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
Peyton Manning’s AR Table
ESPN2
[Omaha Productions]
· Thursday Night Football
TNF Table Talk
Prime Video
[Amazon MGM Studios | Girraphic]
· Toy Story Funday Football
DragonFly Tech
DISNEY+ | ESPN+
[NFL | Next Gen Stats | Beyond Sports | Hawk-Eye]
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
· FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
USA vs The World
FOX
· The Golden Boy
Who Am I?
HBO | Max
[Zealot UK]
· 2023 NBA Finals
We Are All in the Finals
NBA Social
· Stanley Cup
First Kiss
NHL Network
· Top Rank Boxing on ESPN
Battle of the Baddest | Rumble
ESPN | ESPN+
[Park Pictures]
OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT
· FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Common Goal
FOX | FS1
· Hometown Hopefuls
NBC | NBCSports.com
· NFL on CBS
Football for Everyone
CBS | CBS Sports Network
What Would You Fight For?
NBC
· Youth Flag Football
Let’s Play
NFL Network
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH
· Ahora o Nunca
ESPN Deportes
· 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Telemundo
· Fuera de Juego
ESPN+
· Futbol Central
Verano de Campeones
Univision | TUDN
· Republica Deportiva
Univision | TUDN
· Sunday Night Football
Telemundo
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
· Balon de Oro de la Liga MX
Tigres – Powerchair
Univision | TUDN
· E60
Mayra
ESPN | ESPN+
· Mundo NFL Originals
El Sueño de Cieneguitas
Mundo NFL
[Sway | Mundo NFL]
· SportsCenter
In Her Shoes: Wang Shuang
ESPN Deportes
· SportsCenter
SC Reportajes: Do Bronx – Charles Oliveria
ESPN Deportes
OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH
· Alejandro Berry
Univision | TUDN
· Andrés Cantor
Telemundo
· Carolina Guillén
ESPN Deportes
· Miguel Gurwitz
Telemundo
· Rebeca Landa
ESPN Deportes
· Valeria Marin
Univision | TUDN
