Sports Emmys 2024: ‘NFL 360’ and ‘Super Bowl LVIII’ Dominate Nominations

NFL Network’s “NFL 360” dominated the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards nominations with 11 nods, followed by CBS/Nickelodeon’s “Super Bowl LVIII” with 10 and ESPN’s “E60” and Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football,” which tied with nine each. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the ceremony, which will take place May 21, 2024, at Lincoln Center in New York City, on Tuesday.

Renowned Sports Broadcaster James Brown will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 46 categories covered in the nominations include Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, Outstanding Studio Host, Emerging On-Air Talent, journalism and four documentary categories.

In a statement, NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp said, “This year’s sports broadcasting nominees produced thrilling and captivating television. We look forward to welcoming these exceptional professionals to the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards in May.”

Head of Sports Stephen Head said, “The Sports Emmy Awards are proud to recognize the outstanding work of this year’s nominees and to honor James Brown for his long and prolific career.”

“NFL 360” also dominated the Sports Emmys nominations last year, when it picked up 10, tying it with the 2022 Beijing Olympics on NBC.

Below, the full list of nominees for the 45th Annual Sports Emmys.

Nominees for the 45th Annual Sports Emmys

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL

· The Masters

CBS

· The 105th PGA Championship

CBS

· Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

CBS

· Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Nickelodeon

[Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports | NFL Films]

· The 119th World Series

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

FOX

OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES

· FOX CFB

FOX | FS1

· FOX NFL

FOX

· Monday Night Football

ABC | ESPN

· Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli

ESPN2

[Omaha Productions]

· Sunday Night Football

NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

· American League Championship Series

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

FOX | FS1

· College Football Playoff Semifinals

Rose Bowl & Sugar Bowl

ESPN

· MLB Postseason on tbs

tbs

· NFL Championship

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

FOX

· NFL Playoffs on NBC

NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE

· All Access

Davis vs. Garcia: Epilogue

Showtime

· NFL Draft: The Pick Is In

The Roku Channel

[NFL Films | Skydance Sports]

· NFL Game Day All Access

Super Bowl LVIII

YouTube

[NFL Films]

· Road To The Super Bowl

CBS

[NFL Films]

· 2023 Special Olympic World Games

ABC

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL

· Chasing Greatness: Coach K x LeBron

TNT

· Crown

CBS Sports Network

· E60

The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports

ESPN

[ESPN Films]

· GR8TNESS

ESPN

· You Are Looking Live!

CBS

[NFL Films]

OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES

· E60

ESPN

· Kickin’ It

Paramount+ | Golazo Network

· The Pivot Podcast

YouTube

· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

HBO | Max

· The Shop UNINTERRUPTED

YouTube

[UNINTERRUPTED]

OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

· BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023

BLAST.tv

[BLAST]

· 2023 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend

New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra

Twitch | YouTube

[Esports Engine | Activision Blizzard]

· Intel Extreme Masters Cologne 2023 Grand Finals

ENCE vs. G2

Twitch | YouTube

[ESL FACEIT Group]

· League of Legends Worlds 2023 Final

T1 vs. Weibo Gaming

LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube

[Riot Games]

· VALORANT Champions 2023 Grand Final

Paper Rex vs. Evil Geniuses

ValorantEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube

[Riot Games]

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

· Dreamcaster

MSG Network | MSG+

[456 Studios | Lord + Thomas | DaHouse Audio |

Citizen Music | Vicaps | Helo]

· Extraordinary Stories

One-Armed Wonder: The Extraordinary Story of Jimmy Hasty

UEFA.tv

[Noah Media Group]

· NFL 360

Gone

NFL Network

· NFL Films Presents

Lahainaluna High

FS1

[NFL Films]

· SC Featured

Nothing Else Matters

ESPN+

OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY

· The Deepest Breath

Netflix

[A24 | Motive Films | Ventureland]

· Full Circle

Vimeo On Demand

[Level 1 Productions]

· Kelce

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios | Skydance | Very Y

Productions | 9.14 Pictures]

· The Saint of Second Chances

Netflix

[Tremolo | Stampede Ventures]

· Stand

Showtime

[SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | MSM]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

· Catching Lightning

Showtime

[Bat Bridge Entertainment]

· Goliath

Showtime

[Village Roadshow Television | Religion of Sports]

· Super League: The War for Football

Apple TV+

[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]

· Untold

Netflix

[Propagate | Stardust Frames | RAW | The Players’ Tribune]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED

Football Must Go On

Paramount+

· Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix

[Box to Box Films]

· Hard Knocks

Training Camp With The New York Jets

HBO | Max

[NFL Films]

· Monster Factory

Apple TV+

[Vox Media Studios | Public Record]

· Quarterback

Netflix

[NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

· College GameDay

ESPN

· FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff

FOX | FS1

· FOX NFL Sunday

FOX

· Inside the NBA on TNT

TNT

· The NFL Today

CBS

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

· MLB Tonight

MLB Network

· NBA Countdown

ESPN | ESPN2

· NFL Live

ESPN | ESPN2

· Pardon The Interruption

ESPN

[Rydholm Projects, Inc.]

· SportsCenter

ESPN

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN

· College GameDay

College Football Playoff

ESPN

· FOX MLB: The Postseason

FOX | FS1

· Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT

TNT

· Postseason NFL Countdown

ESPN

· Road to the Final Four

CBS | TNT

OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM

· CNN FlashDocs

Blindsided

CNN

· E60

Peace of Mind: Psychedelics in Sports

ESPN

· E60

The Perfect Machine

ESPN

· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

A Blind Eye: Switzerland and the Corruption of World Sport

HBO | Max

· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Call of Duty: How War is Destroying Ukrainian Sport

HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

· College GameDay

The Legacy of Tyler Trent

ESPN

· NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked The Sea

NFL Network

· NFL 360

Heroes

NFL Network

· NFL 360

Miracle

NFL Network

· The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII

Just Win Baby!

CBS

· Sunday Night Football

Madden & Stingley

NBC | Peacock

· Thursday Night Football

Marshawn Lynch ‘N Yo City: Intercourse, PA (Yes, this is a real place)

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE

· Outside The Lines

Jordan McNair: The Freedom Within

ESPN

· Playing Fields

Ornella: Knocking Down Social Prejudices Pursuing Her Olympic Dream

Olympic Channel

· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

No Surrender: One Man’s Battle with ALS

HBO | Max

· SportsCenter

SC Featured: Dear Mrs. Reid

ESPN

· SportsCenter

SC Featured: Running for Martin

ESPN

· Unredeemable

Golf Channel

OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE

· The 149th Kentucky Derby

Timeless

NBC | Peacock

· Monday Night Football

In the Air Tonight

ESPN | ABC

· NHL Winter Classic on TNT

If This Wall Could Talk

TNT

· Sunday Night Football

Heidi

NBC | Peacock

· Super Bowl LVIII

My Way

CBS

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

· College Football Playoff MegaCast

Rose Bowl Game

ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN Deportes | ESPNU | ESPNews |

SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC | LHN

· Fan Controlled Racing Watch Party

Twitch | Kick

[Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment]

· The Magic and Mastery of US Open Champion – Carlos Alcaraz

ESPN.com

· NCAA March Madness Live

March Madness Live

· Thursday Night Football

Black Friday Football Studio

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios]

· Thursday Night Football

Event Coverage Optionality/Customization

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION

· Big City Greens Classic

Fully Animated Live Sporting Event With Integrated Real-Time Animated Talent

ESPN+ | Disney Channel | Disney XD | Disney+

[Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | Disney Television Animation]

· Dreamcaster

MSG Network | MSG+

[Weber Shandwick | Helo]

· MLB Next

AR App

MLB

· Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Cross-Platform Storytelling with Broadcast, Web Widgets and AR App.

Red Bull TV

[Red Bull Media House | ProteGear | TeraVolt | Girraphic]

· Thursday Night Football

Machine Learning on Prime Vision

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST

· Malika Andrews

ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | TNT

· Kevin Burkhardt

FOX | FS1

· Rece Davis

ESPN

· Ernie Johnson

TNT | tbs

· Scott Van Pelt

ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY

· Mike Breen

ABC

· Joe Buck

ESPN | ABC

· Ian Eagle

CBS | TNT | tbs

· Kevin Harlan

tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

· Mike Tirico

NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST

· Charles Barkley

TNT

· Nate Burleson

CBS

· Ryan Clark

ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC

· Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN

· Mina Kimes

ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EVENT ANALYST

· Troy Aikman

ESPN | ABC

· Cris Collinsworth

NBC | Peacock

· Greg Olsen

FOX

· Bill Raftery

CBS | TNT

· John Smoltz

FOX | FS1

· Tom Verducci

FOX | FS1 | MLB Network

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/SIDELINE REPORTER

· Erin Andrews

FOX

· Kaylee Hartung

Prime Video | NBC | Peacock

· Tom Rinaldi

FOX | FS1

· Holly Rowe

ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

· Tracy Wolfson

CBS | TNT

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR

· Mookie Betts

Bleacher Report | tbs | FOX

· Noah Eagle

NBC | Peacock

· Carli Lloyd

FOX | FS1

· Taylor Rooks

TNT | NBA TV | Bleacher Report | Amazon

· Jay Wright

CBS | CBS Sports Network | TNT

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT

· The Masters

CBS

· NASCAR on NBC

Chicago Street Race

NBC

· Super Bowl LVIII

CBS

· Thursday Night Football

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios]

· 2023 US Open

ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

· FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

FOX | FS1

· FOX NFL

Stage A

FOX

· NFL Draft

ESPN | ABC

· The NFL Today

Super Bowl LVIII

CBS

· Thursday Night Football

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM

· The 155th Belmont Stakes

31 Lengths: Secretariat

FOX

· NFL 360

Heroes

NFL Network

· NFL Films Presents

Optex Lens

FS1

[NFL Films]

· The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII

Just Win Baby!

CBS

· Super Bowl LVIII

My Way

CBS

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM

· E60

Sacred Dog

ESPN

· Freeride Skiing

Descendance

YouTube

[Legs of Steel]

· Hard Knocks

Training Camp With The New York Jets

HBO | Max

[NFL Films]

· Unredeemable

Golf Channel

· Vamos Vegas

YouTube

OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM

· The 149th Kentucky Derby

Timeless

NBC | Peacock

· NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked The Sea

NFL Network

· NFL 360

Heroes

NFL Network

· NHL on TNT

Show and Tell

TNT

· Super Bowl LVIII

My Way

CBS

OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

· Freeride Skiing

Descendance

YouTube

[Legs of Steel]

· Hard Knocks

Training Camp With The New York Jets

HBO | Max

[NFL Films]

· Kelce

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios | Skydance | Very Y Productions | 9.14 Pictures]

· Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

Netflix

[Words + Pictures | FIFA | Time Studios]

· Unredeemable

Golf Channel

THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM

· FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff

J.J. McCarthy “47”

FOX

· NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked The Sea

NFL Network

· NFL 360

Still Here

NFL Network

· The NFL Today

Kyle Brandt Series

CBS

· Sunday Night Football

NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM

· All Access

Showtime

· Chasing Gold

Farebersviller

NBC

· E60

The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports

ESPN

[ESPN Films]

· Hard Knocks

Training Camp With The New York Jets

HBO | Max

[NFL Films]

· The World According to Football

Showtime

[SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | Religion of Sports |

Day Zero Productions | Mainstay Entertainment]

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

· E60

The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports

ESPN

[ESPN Films]

· E60

Sacred Dog

ESPN | ESPN+

[Showtime Singers]

· The Golden Boy

HBO | Max

[Unrealistic Ideas | ViaMar Productions]

· NBA on TNT

50 Years of Hip Hop

TNT

· Super Bowl LVIII

My Way

CBS

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT

· FOX MLB

FOX | FS1

· FOX NASCAR

FOX | FS1

· Little League World Series

ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

· NASCAR on NBC

NBC | USA

· Sunday Night Baseball

ESPN | ESPN2

· Sunday Night Football

NBC | Peacock

· Super Bowl LVIII

CBS

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED

· Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix

[Box to Box Films | Netflix]

· FOX NASCAR: RACE HUB

The Championship: Radioactive

FS1

[NASCAR Studios]

· 2023 IRONMAN World Championship

Outside TV

[The IRONMAN Group Productions]

· McGregor Forever

Netflix

[Religion of Sports]

· NFL 360

Heroes

NFL Network

· Quarterback

Netflix

[NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]

· Vamos Vegas

YouTube

[TORQ]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW

· FOX NFL

FOX

· Monday Night Football

ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC

[Elastic Creative]

· NBA Finals

ESPN | ABC

[Two Fresh Creative | Panoply]

· Super Bowl LVIII

CBS

· Toy Story Funday Football

DISNEY+ | ESPN+

[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY

· MLB Network Showcase

This Is What I Live For

MLB Network

[Perception]

· NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked The Sea

NFL Network

· Super League: The War for Football

Apple TV+

[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]

· Thursday Night Football

TNF Show Open / Black Friday Football: Robert Randolph

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios]

· Toy Story Funday Football

Duke Caboom Daredevil Spectacular

DISNEY+ | ESPN+

OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION

· The 155th Belmont Stakes

31 Lengths: Secretariat

FOX

· FOX NFL

Stage A

FOX

· Super Bowl LVIII

My Way

CBS

· Thursday Night Football

Black Friday Football Tradition Tease; TNF Show

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios]

· Toy Story Funday Football

DISNEY+ | ESPN+

[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]

THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

· The Masters

TFC Compound Connect

CBS

· 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

StatCast Edition: Live Virtual 3D Event Coverage

ESPN2

· Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli

Peyton Manning’s AR Table

ESPN2

[Omaha Productions]

· Thursday Night Football

TNF Table Talk

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios | Girraphic]

· Toy Story Funday Football

DragonFly Tech

DISNEY+ | ESPN+

[NFL | Next Gen Stats | Beyond Sports | Hawk-Eye]

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

· FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

USA vs The World

FOX

· The Golden Boy

Who Am I?

HBO | Max

[Zealot UK]

· 2023 NBA Finals

We Are All in the Finals

NBA Social

· Stanley Cup

First Kiss

NHL Network

· Top Rank Boxing on ESPN

Battle of the Baddest | Rumble

ESPN | ESPN+

[Park Pictures]

OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT

· FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

Common Goal

FOX | FS1

· Hometown Hopefuls

NBC | NBCSports.com

· NFL on CBS

Football for Everyone

CBS | CBS Sports Network

· Notre Dame Football

What Would You Fight For?

NBC

· Youth Flag Football

Let’s Play

NFL Network

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH

· Ahora o Nunca

ESPN Deportes

· 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Telemundo

· Fuera de Juego

ESPN+

· Futbol Central

Verano de Campeones

Univision | TUDN

· Republica Deportiva

Univision | TUDN

· Sunday Night Football

Telemundo

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

· Balon de Oro de la Liga MX

Tigres – Powerchair

Univision | TUDN

· E60

Mayra

ESPN | ESPN+

· Mundo NFL Originals

El Sueño de Cieneguitas

Mundo NFL

[Sway | Mundo NFL]

· SportsCenter

In Her Shoes: Wang Shuang

ESPN Deportes

· SportsCenter

SC Reportajes: Do Bronx – Charles Oliveria

ESPN Deportes

OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH

· Alejandro Berry

Univision | TUDN

· Andrés Cantor

Telemundo

· Carolina Guillén

ESPN Deportes

· Miguel Gurwitz

Telemundo

· Rebeca Landa

ESPN Deportes

· Valeria Marin

Univision | TUDN

