Sports: East Texas teams slip at state

May 30—East Texas was well represented at the state UIL Softball Tournament in Austin this week, but fell just short of the throne room.

In 4A, Canton reached the semifinal, before losing to Liberty, 10-0, on Thursday. Canton finished with a 32-8 record.

Beckville made it to the 2A final by defeating Forsan, 4-3. Bethany Grandgeorge got the win to improve her record to 24-5. In the final, Shiner pounced on the Ladycats, 10-4.

Neches made it to the 1A final by beating Hermleigh, 7-2. In the championship game, Jonesboro edged the Lady Tigers, 3-1. Neches pitcher Jesse Sumpter only allowed five hits, walked three and struck out 14. The loss dropped her record to 16-3 for the season.

Jonesboro's pitcher Adalyna Andrade finished the year with a perfect 8-0 record in picking up the win. She only allowed four hits.

Jonesboro had shut out Slocum in the semifinal, 10-0. Ally Thorman allowed only three hits in the shutout.