May 20—The sports crew (Dylan, Zach, Kody and Aaron) discuss their plans for state coverage in Yakima and district softball weekend. The 2A softball bracket is confounding to Dylan and Zach. Kody relives his traumatic experience in Ephrata-turned-Yakima. Tenino has the coolest baseball jerseys. Zach has five LEAD PIPE LOCKS OF THE WEEK for track championships.