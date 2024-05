Sports Dump: The job is over, now we can go home

May 28—The sports crew (Dylan, Zach, Kody and Aaron) discuss Adna's impressive state fastpitch run, the upcoming Athletes of the Year Awards, the ChronCrew's adventure at a cabin in Naches (?) and more. Kody botches an ad read. Zach couldn't get a sandwich but got 5 1/2 of his 7 Lead Pipe Locks correct. Dylan has an East Coast bias in Washington sports. The Chronicle's Athletes of the Year ceremony is Wednesday.