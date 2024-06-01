Sports doctor thinks Kristaps Porzingis will return for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals

When will injured star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis get back on the court for Boston? Out with a strained right soleus since the Celtics’ first round series with the Miami Heat, Porzingis has been working towards a return since, and recent rumbles suggest he might be close — but HOW close? To get a better idea, CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning linked up with a bona fide sports doctor, Dr. Jessica Flynn.

Flynn joins the “Garden Report” podcast to give her perspective on the likely status of Porzingis’ lingering calf injury and where he may stand entering the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks kicking off on June 6.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had ot say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire