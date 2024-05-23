Sports Desk: United moves on in US Open Cup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United claimed a 3-0 victory against NYCFC II on Tuesday to advance to the quarter final round of the US Open Cup. Avionne Flanagan was among the goal scorers for United as he found the back of the net for the first time as a member of the black and yellow.

“I was extremely excited. I had some friends and some family in town, both of my parents. I knew I wanted to do something special for especially my mom with mothers day just passed,” said Flanagan. “So, it was a great feeling to tally my first goal for the club. As you know, a lot of guys on the club tease me a lot about having a lot of contributions and I figured it was my time to step up.”

Story continues below

By advancing to the quarterfinal round of the tournament, United has now matched the the furthest the club has ever gone (2019). The club welcomes the challenge of the next round, as it has won eight of its last nine matches.

“We all have the same goals and we want to see each other succeed, and we ultimately know that team success is individual success. So, we are definitely all bought into our goals this season and what our accomplishments are.”

In other news, the UNM men’s golf team is set to begin its run in the NCAA national tournament this week. While coach Harrington is going through the championship week for the first time as a the head coach of the Lobos, he brought on a former Lobo and professional, Sam Saunders, to his staff who has been a big help all year.

“The fact that he can give the guys great insight because he just got done playing professionally, I mean that’s huge for us. And, what we just saw at the U.S. Open local qualifying out here is, on the home course, Sam had probably played three times all year. He goes and beats everybody on our team qualifies to play at sectionals in the U.S. Open. The guy can play. Not only that, he’s a better human being than he is a player. So, he’s fun to have around and the fact that the community knows and loves him is huge for me, huge for our program to have somebody like Sam.”

Meanwhile, the Lobo baseball and track teams are also competing this week. The baseball team is set to begin its first run in the Mountain West tournament since 2017 on Thursday while the track team is competing at the NCAA first round.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.