Sports Desk: Dampier ready to lead under new regime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team is still in the early stages of the 2024 offseason and the first practices under Bronco Mendenhall. One of the few constants over the last few months has been the commitment to Devon Dampier at starting quarterback.

Dampier is going into his second season with the Lobos and his first as the penciled in starter. He proved that he is capable of playing at the college level in 2023, and has already gained the trust of the new coaching staff.

“Just trying to handle it the best I can,” said Dampier. “I’m trying to lead and make sure I’m following what our coaches are wanting to drive through people what are will is. We go by earned, not given. That’s our mentality everywhere.”

Meanwhile, the NMSU football team is wrapping up its spring season this week. The Aggies also have plenty of turnover, including at head coach. Despite all of the changes around the program, Tony Sanchez believes he has enough pieces in place to stay competitive and keep the NMSU program’s winning ways alvie.

NMSU will conclude its offseason with a spring game on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

