From the sports desk

Jun. 7—A sports dynasty is a team or individual that dominates a sport for an extended period of time. It seems that each era has a new "GOAT" or dynasty team.

For example, NBA fans around my age (no comments from peanut gallery) remember the run the Chicago Bulls had in the 90s. The Bulls won the NBA championship three straight years in 1991-93 and repeated that feat from 1996-98.

A generation or so before saw the Boston Celtics win eight straight titles and 11-of-13. A dynasty without a doubt.

A quick look at some others:

College basketball: UCLA men won 10 of 12 national titles, including seven straight

NFL: Pittsburgh's "Steel Curtain" led the Steelers to four Super Bowl wins in six years

MLB: the Yankees won seven World Series titles in 10 season in the 50s

NHL: Edmonton Oilers, led by Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and Grant Fuhr, won five Stanley Cups in seven years in late 80s

College softball: From 1982 to 1992, UCLA won the college softball title six times. The Bruins added another six titles for a total of 12, most all-time.

There are many more I could have chosen, but a current run by the Oklahoma Sooners' softball team has to be considered in the mix.

Thursday night, Oklahoma swept Texas in the 3-game championship series to win its fourth straight NCAA title. The most current national title ties Oklahoma with Arizona for second most with eight.

Oklahoma's first national title came in 2000 under head coach Patty Gasso. Twenty-four years later, Gasso and the Sooners claimed the national title for the eighth time.

After winning two straight NCAA titles in 2021 and 2022, the Sooners stepped up their game and were nearly perfect in 62 games. Oklahoma suffered only one loss en route to a third straight championship in 2023. The 61-1 season is tops in softball history and is a part of a 4-year record of 235-15.

No lead was ever safe against Oklahoma. From the top of the batting order to the final batter, the Sooners could do damage offensively. In the championship game, the Sooners got RBIs from the lead-off hitter, No. 3 hitter, No. 6 hitter and No. 8 hitter. Cydney Sanders batted eighth and drove in three runs. Kasidi Pickering hit in the six-spot and homered and drove in two runs.

On the season, seven Sooners hit double-digit home runs with Oklahoma blasting 122 home runs on the season.

Looking ahead to next season, Oklahoma will face a new challenge, moving from the Big 12 to the SEC. Day in and day out, the SEC will put solid competition up to face the Sooners all season long.

Another challenge will be reloading a depleted roster. Oklahoma losses four graduate students and six other seniors. Watch out transfer portal, the Sooners will be coming.

