Sports: Dallas Diamonds sparkled in women's basketball

Apr. 20—I took a few days away from the office this week, but the wide world of sports took no holiday.

Early in the week there was much buzz about the WNBA draft, an event I must admit is seldom on my radar.

This year, the attention Caitlin Clark got during the women's NCAA basketball playoffs carried over and a record number of people watch the WNBA selection show. Clark is now a member of the Indiana Fever and will test her skills against the veterans who will have something to show the newcomer.

The scene took me back to about 1980 when the Dallas Diamonds performed in the Women's Basketball League. They signed college and Olympic star Nancy Lieberman to play guard and be the headliner for the team.

A friend of mine called me and asked "How would you like to broadcast some pro basketball?" Sure. So, I was the broadcasts from Moody Coliseum at SMU, when the Diamonds took on teams like the Chicago Hustle, the California Dreams and the New Jersey Gems.

I got to interview Lieberman in the pre-game show a couple of times and was impressed with her speaking ability. Later she became an analyst for ESPN.

One player I enjoyed playing was a fiery guard Rhonda Rompola, who coached the SMU Lady Mustangs for 25 years after her playing days.

The Diamonds were a strong team and stayed near the top of the standings. When the playoffs rolled around, they met the Nebraska Wranglers in the best-of-five championship series.