Sports: Cross Roads sweeps Overton after thrilling game two

May 12—Winners find a way.

The Cross Roads LadyCats struck late against Overton in game two to close out their regional quarterfinal series with the Lady Mustangs at Tyler Legacy, Saturday.

The LadyCats pushed the winning run across the plate on a ground out in the bottom of the ninth, to emerge a 6-5 winner. Cross Roads had trailed most of the way after a three-run home run in the top of the first.

"We talked to them throughout the game," Coach Brett Zamzow said. "We got a little bit down early, but from the fourth inning on, even our outs were hard hit balls."

Overton led by as much as 5-1 and held a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh, needing only one out to close the door and even the series. The LadyCats had won the opener, 16-4, on Friday, in a game stopped after five innings.

On Saturday, Keelee Glover delivered the big hit that evened the score at 5-5 and sent the game into extra innings.

"Keelee was looking outer half (of the plate) on the first pitch because that's how she'd been pitching her throughout the game," Zamzow said. "She took it to the right field wall and it scored two runs. It's a credit to her for taking that approach and hammering that ball."

Both teams were scoreless in the eighth and it appeared Overton would take the lead in the ninth when they slapped a sharp single with a runner on second. Brook Locke quickly gathered the ball and hummed a throw to the plate to cut the runner down.

"We watch it every day with Brook," Zamzow said. "She has a special arm. She has some special abilities."

In the bottom half of the inning, with a pair of runners on, Alanah Logan sped home on a ground ball by Paisley Stockard to start the Cross Roads celebration.

Logan pitched both games of the series for Cross Roads and turned in a gritty performance in game two after a tough start, going all nine innings.

"We had a couple of innings when she struggled with location, but she competed, competed competed and battled through adversity."