Sports complex coming to Mt. Juliet

Apr. 27—The Mt. Juliet City Commission has greenlit a parks and recreation project on Clemmons Road, passing a resolution during its meeting Monday night.

The city has a wishlist as to what they want for the empty plot of land on Clemmons Road, which includes meeting the needs for a gymnasium, pools, tennis courts and volleyball courts. Currently, the city is looking into a 50,000-square-foot building and two Olympic-sized pools: one indoor and one outdoor.

The resolution details that one of these swimming pools would be used exclusively for school aquatic activities and senior lifestyle activities.