A sports commentator trashes Jordan Love and the Packers. De'Vondre Campbell wasn't having any of it.

Jordan Love hasn't taken a preseason or regular season snap in his first year as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and he's already being written off as someone who "can't play football."

Really? That's a little extreme and premature after a couple weeks of training camp practices, isn't it?

We know bold predictions are nothing new in sports media and everyone wants the next biggest hot take so they can start trending themselves.

And with Love going from Aaron Rodgers' backup the last three years to starter, there are plenty of commentators looking to tell everyone "I was right on Love."

Adam Schein, who hosts a daily radio show on Sirius XM in the mornings and then a weekday TV show on CBS Sports Network, was the latest to offer his "expert" commentary on the Packers' 24-year-old quarterback.

What did Adam Schein say about Jordan Love?

"I loathe Love," Schein began in his vitriol of Love during a segment titled Love or Loathe on his "Time to Schein" show.

"Jordan Love can't play football."@AdamSchein says it is a debacle in Green Bay 👀 pic.twitter.com/VDi9hbnGB2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 4, 2023

Schein was just getting started.

"Despise Love," he continued. "I mean everyone looks great during preseason practices except apparently for Jordan Love, who by his own admission has struggled."

Jordan Love is entering his fourth season with the Green Bay Packers but first as the starting quarterback. He and the offense, not surprisingly have experienced some ups and downs during training camp.

Love, whom the Packers selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft to be Rodgers' eventual successor, and coaches have acknowledged there will be growing pains in 2023.

Some of that has taken place early in training camp, which isn't surprising with a new quarterback at the helm, along with several other younger offensive players, including rookies, stepping into prominent roles this season.

Adam Schein of CBS Sports Network claims Jordan Love 'can't play football' because Packers defense wins drills early in training camp

On the other hand, you would expect the defense, which is full of veterans, to have an advantage and be motivated after a mostly disappointing 2022 season.

"You have players on defense calling out the offense," Schein added. "This is a flat-out debacle. It’s also predictable because Jordan Love can’t play football. Simple as that. You have Rasul Douglas, he’s talking all sorts of smack to Aaron Jones saying you guys bleeping stink. Jones is livid and then acknowledges the offense is terrible. Defensive players are calling out the offense. Jordan Love can’t do a damn thing."

Adam Schein, right, chats with Greg Olsen on Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Schein trashed Jordan Love on his TV show last week, claiming the Packers quarterback "can't play football" and that he despises him.

Schein was referring to Douglas dishing out trash talk to the offense in training camp on Thursday during a 2-minute drill. There was no fight, something you do see from time-to-time during NFL training camps. But Schein was worked up over some trash talk.

The defense has won five of six competitive periods in which coach Matt LaFleur has the losing side do Vince Lombardi-era drills as a punishment.

On Thursday, the offense won the day so when Douglas was chirping, according to Journal Sentinel and Green Bay Press Gazette reporters, Jones, one of the veteran players on offense, made sure his defensive teammate knew that.

“I told (Douglas) the offense won the competition period, and they’re going to be the ones doing the up-downs,” Jones said. “All camp it’s been on the offense, so I just reminded him of that.”

Schein would later say the season is going to be a "predictable disaster with Jordan Love in Green Bay."

De'Vondre Campbell defends Packers quarterback Jordan Love

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell had heard enough.

"Ain’t no way you just got on here with that baggy (a--) Steve Harvey suit and them thick (a--) dollar tree glasses and disrespected my QB by saying he can’t play football," Campbell wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "He only has one career start let him play at least half a season before you open your big dumb (a--) mouth."

Ain’t no way you just got on here with that baggy ass Steve Harvey suit and them thick ass dollar tree glasses and disrespected my QB by saying he can’t play football. He only has one career start let him play at least half a season before you open your big dumb ass mouth https://t.co/ckwcbYc3qO — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) August 5, 2023

Packers teammates have supported Love all offseason, with running back AJ Dillon saying he'd "run through a wall" for his quarterback.

Love has started one game during his three years in the league — that came in 2021 when he filled in for Rodgers against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road. His other appearances have mostly come in mop-up time with the exception of when he came in for an injured Rodgers during a late November game on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, the best team in the NFC.

Love received positive reviews from his coaching staff and teammates for his play in the game, a performance that appeared to help the Packers' decisionmakers feel more comfortable in moving to their young QB in the offseason.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic responds to Adam Schein after calling Jordan Love 'awful'

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, the reporter who was cited in the takedown of Love, also didn't seem to appreciate Schein's approach and his article as fodder for Schein.

C’mon, my man, that’s not what I reported! Has the offense struggled in competition periods? Yes. I never said Love looks awful because he hasn’t. He’s had some great moments and some predictable growing pains. It’s one week of camp. https://t.co/AD0qnQh0AF — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 4, 2023

Schein then tried to claim that Packers fans are clamoring for Aaron Rodgers back.

"Last night must have been hell for the fans of the Green Bay Packers who had to see Aaron Rodgers on the Jets sideline," Schein said of the Jets' preseason game against the Cleveland Browns last Thursday.

If Love's reception at Family Night on Saturday is any reflection, Packers fans don't seem to be too worried about Rodgers standing on the sidelines for a Jets preseason game.

Jordan Love exits the tunnel at Lambeau Field for the first time as #Packers starting quarterback. Nothing but cheers. pic.twitter.com/aa9lmLoObJ — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 6, 2023

Schein also mentioned veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis heading to the Chicago Bears. "Oh, by the way, big dog Marcedes Lewis just signed with the Chicago Bears," Schein loudly proclaimed.

Lewis, who is entering his age 39 season, played five years with the Packers and over time became more of a blocker than a pass-catcher. While he only missed one game and provided veteran leadership, he caught just six passes on seven targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns last season.

It was clear the Packers were moving on from Lewis after they selected two tight ends in the first three rounds of the NFL draft this spring and revamped their offense with younger playmakers around Love.

That - or really anything else - didn't matter to Schein in his trashing of Jordan Love.

Save the receipts, Packers fans. If you don't, it appears Love's teammates will.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Adam Schein trashes Jordan Love; De'Vondre Campbell defends Packers QB