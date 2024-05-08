Sports columnist won’t cover Indiana Fever after ‘oafish’ exchange with Caitlin Clark

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — IndyStar sports columnist Gregg Doyel will no longer cover the Indiana Fever after an awkward exchange with Caitlin Clark last month during the rookie’s WNBA introduction.

IndyStar spokesperson Lark-Marie Anton confirmed the newspaper’s decision in a statement sent Tuesday to Nexstar’s WXIN:

“Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel will not be covering the Indiana Fever,” Anton said. “As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personnel matters or personnel actions.”

The decision comes after Doyel had a self-described “oafish” and “awkward” exchange with first-year sensation Clark on April 17 that subsequently went viral in the world of sports and on social media.

Caitlin Clark’s exchange with columnist during news conference goes viral

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, was being introduced to Indiana Fever fans and local media in what should’ve been a moment for the city’s latest sports superstar to shine. Instead, Doyel’s exchange with Clark quickly became the story.

Doyel, assembled with other reporters for the press conference, made Clark’s signature heart gesture with his hands. It’s something Clark has done for a long time, directing it at her family.

“You like that?” Clark asked Doyel, who replied, “I like that you’re here.”

“I do that at my family after every game,” the basketball star explained.

Doyel replied, “Okay, well, start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine.”

The comments went viral as Doyel became the focus of multiple news articles critical of his exchange with the WNBA’s newest star.

HuffPost called it a “cringey exchange”; SBNation referred to it as a “creepy question”; Complex weighed in with “bizarre flirty remark”; Barstool Sports characterized Doyel as a “total creep”; and Sports Illustrated went with “awkward exchange.”

After hours of criticisms piled up, Doyel posted on social media that, in “his uniquely oafish way,” he made a “clumsy and awkward” comment to Clark. Then, later into the night, Doyel posted an IndyStar column titled: “Caitlin Clark, I’m so sorry. On Wednesday, I was part of the problem.”

The news of Doyel being barred from covering Clark and the Fever was first reported Tuesday by Bob Kravitz in his Substack “Musings of an Old Sportswriter.”

In his post, the former IndyStar sports writer broke the news that Doyel will no longer be covering the Fever in person. Kravitz also wrote that Doyel is serving a 2-week suspension from writing at the Indianapolis Star – something WXIN has been unable to confirm.

When asked for comment via his IndyStar email, Doyel’s account sent an automatic reply that reads: “Hey there. Getting tired here, so taking some time off and won’t be checking email. If I can be of service when I return in [sic] May 13, please let me know then.”

WXIN also reached out to Gannett, the company that owns and operates the Indianapolis Star, for comment. A Gannett spokesperson provided the same statement as IndyStar officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.