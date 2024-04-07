The Sports Column react to Caitlin Clark's exit in the NCAA title game
Hawkeye fans cheered at The Sports Column bar in Iowa City as Caitlin Clark checked out of the Iowa-South Carolina NCAA Tournament final.
Despite a record-breaking first quarter, Caitlin Clark and Iowa couldn't get past the Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon.
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
When your name is Caitlin Clark, people are going to go there.
The undefeated Gamecocks head into the NCAA tournament as the top seed, and the odds-on favorite to win the title.
Caitlin Clark's team advanced, but didn't have a blowout win.
Caitlin Clark is the greatest single-season 3-point shooter college basketball has ever seen.
The first automatic bids are punched. Now it's a waiting game for most teams.
The Hawkeyes needed a furious comeback and overtime magic to topple Nebraska. In eking out the win though, they likely locked up a No. 1 seed and should avoid South Carolina until the Final Four.
