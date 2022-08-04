Sports celebrities raise money for charity at south Charlotte golf tournament

The Charlotte Hornets’ President Fred Whitfield hosted a fundraiser Thursday at Carmel Country Club to promote opportunities for hundreds of underserved children.

ALSO READ: Hornets executive hosts fundraiser with local sports, business VIPs

Whitfield has been giving back to the community for four decades, which continued in south Charlotte Thursday with one of the most anticipated golf tournaments of the year.

Some of the biggest names in Charlotte sports teed off for the 18th HoopTee Celebrity Golf Classic.

“It just speaks to the relationships that Fred has across -- all sports those continued relationships and one phone call,” said Dell Curry, Hornets legend.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link.

In the video at the top of this webpage, more about the friendly competition that brought in more than 30 people from the sports world to raise money for the nonprofit, HoopTee Charities.

(Watch the video below: Hornets’ president on a personal mission to impact lives through basketball program)