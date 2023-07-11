Sports: Canadian Football, going on 75 years of weird

Jul. 11—After tiring of watching old movies on Sunday, I happened upon a Canadian Football League game and decided to take in a real, regular season football game, albeit north of the border.

To me, the CFL has always been a curiosity that I would devote a few hours to a year. Occasionally, one of our American stars would head up there and make some waves, like Warren Moon and Doug Flutie. Years ago, an SMU lineman named Jack Adkisson went up there, but decided he could make more money as the wrestler Fritz Von Erick. TVCC legend from the 60s, Margene Adkins, made the CFL All-Star Game as a receiver for the Ottowa Rough Riders. He played up there for three years, scoring 10 touchdowns a season.

These days, the Canadian games will always have a few players I remember from college who didn't quite cut it in the NFL, but are thriving in places like Calgary, Edmonton or Winnipeg. Sometimes that will pique my interest enough to stay tuned.

But no matter how many Canadian games I watch, they just seem weird. Who made up these rules?

The first that catches my eye is the field is 110 yards long. Is that their way of rubbing it in that they have so much more land mass than the US?

Another difference is the goal post is on the goal line, like it was here when I was a kid. Every week, Sonny Jergenson or someone would lead his receiver a bit much and cause a collision with the upright. I'm sure NFL films has plenty of those for their blooper reels.

Beyond that goal post is a 25-yard deep end zone, which gives the receivers plenty of room to maneuver before leaving the field of play. It should be easier to pass down there than in the tight 10-yards of the NFL end zone. But, I sure wouldn't let them sell me an end zone seat, that far from the action.

The Edmonton Elks seem to have solved that problem. They have something called the Sawmill End Zone Party. You get to see the game, enjoy a catered mill and a cash bar, Tickets are $94.50 per game.

Incidentally the Elks were known as the Eskimos until 2021. The mascot was Nanook the Polar Bear until the name change. Now it's Spike the Elk, who is actually a man in a Green and Gold Elk suit.

With names like those, you might guess it gets pretty cold up there.

In November, when the championship game is played, the average high in Edmonton is 32 degrees. No wonder it's called the Grey Cup.

The rule in Canada that probably changes the game the most is the fact that the offense only has three downs to get its business done. No three yards and a cloud of dust there. If you blink, you'll be watching another punt.

Also, in Canada, receivers can be moving toward the line-of-scrimmage at the time the ball is snapped. It's like watching a lineup of cats.

So with all the crazy rules and the teams full of players who are a notch below NFL caliber, why do I watch? Well, it's football, or close enough to it to fill the void until the Cowboys begin their meaningless pre-season tussles.