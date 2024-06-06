Sports briefs for Wednesday, June 5

Indiana All-Stars play tonight at Kokomo

The Indiana All-Stars doubleheader is set for tonight at Kokomo’s Memorial Gym. The exhibition games pit the Senior All-Stars against the Junior All-Stars. The girls game is at 6 p.m. and the boys game follows at approximately 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and available online at: public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=81088&p=125618. Tickets will be available at the door as well.

The boys Senior All-Stars are coached by Kokomo’s John Peckinpaugh and the team includes Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga and Karson Rogers. The girls Senior All-Stars include Carroll’s Alli Harness.

The Senior All-Stars play the Kentucky All-Stars on Friday at Lexington Catholic High School and on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

• Former Purdue great Dave Schellhase, a 1962 Indiana All-Star from Evansville North, will be in attendance tonight. Schellhase is the author of “The Schellhase Story: Rise, Fall, Redemption” and will have the book for sale for $25. The book recounts Schellhase’s journey through a life of athletics and his recovery from addiction.

BobKats fall short in decisive Game 3

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Griffins beat the Kokomo BobKats 81-77 on Monday in Game 3 of their best-of-three series in The Basketball League’s playoffs.

Kokomo held a 42-34 lead at halftime, but St. Louis stormed to a 61-47 lead by the close of the third quarter. The Griffins went on for the five-point win in the series decider.

Ball State’s Bellar earns academic honor

CLEVELAND — Ball State junior Kash Bellar made the Mid-American Conference’s Academic All-MAC Team for the second straight season. The former Peru High School standout is studying business administration and owns a 3.507 GPA.

On the course, Bellar earned All-MAC second-team honors for the second straight season.

'Rabbits in action tonight at KMS

The Kokomo Jackrabbits are back in action tonight as Kokomo (1-7) hosts the Kalamazoo Growlers (3-5) at 7:05 p.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Kokomo also hosts Kalamazoo on Thursday, then the teams meet at Kalamazoo on Friday and Saturday.

The Royal Oak Leprechauns beat the Jackrabbits 12-2 on Monday in front of 303 fans at KMS. Ray Rivera led Kokomo by going 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Devils take 5th in sectional

NOBLESVILLE — No. 12-ranked Tipton took fifth place with a score of 317 in the IHSAA Noblesville Boys Golf Sectional on Monday at Harbour Trees G.C.

No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern won the team title with a score of 292. No. 9 Noblesville (301) was second and Fishers (315) was third. The top three teams advanced to the Muncie Central Regional on Thursday at the Players Club. Pendleton Heights (315) was fourth, falling on a tiebreaker for third place.

HSE’s Mattingly Upchurch was medalist with a 5-under 66.

Gavin Hare led Tipton with a 72, which tied for second overall. He advances to the regional as one of the top three players on non-qualifying teams.

The Blue Devils also counted Calvin Condict’s 78, Preston Lancaster’s 83 and Nolan Swan’s 84.