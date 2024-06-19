Sports briefs for Wednesday, June 19

Kasey Tourney down to Final 4 round

The Final Four of the David A. Kasey Memorial Youth Baseball Tournament is tonight. There’s a 6 p.m. game at Russiaville and an 8 p.m. game at Northwestern.

The championship is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Greentown.

This year is the 67th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league teams.

Sixers fall on road in pitchers’ duel

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Post 27 Diamond Spyders beat Kokomo Post 6 1-0 in an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday.

Kokomo’s Collin Otto took the hard-luck loss. He pitched 5.2 innings, allowed one hit and an unearned run, struck out five and walked five. The Sixers had four hits — one single each by Isaac Russell, Jake Seuferer, Corbyn Sparling and Cooper Smith.

’Rabbits drop game; play 2 today at KMS

The division-leading Rockford Rivets scored 13 runs over the seventh and ninth innings to pull away from the Kokomo Jackrabbits for an 18-8 win on Tuesday night in front of 751 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

The teams play two games today at KMS. The first game is at 12:05 p.m. and the second is at 7:05 p.m.

Ex-Purdue recruit chooses BYU

Ex-Purdue men’s basketball recruit Kanon Catchings has committed to BYU for the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-9 small forward is a projected first-round NBA pick next year.

Catchings elected to reopen his recruitment earlier this month. He starred at Brownsburg High School before spending his senior year with Overtime Elite in Atlanta.