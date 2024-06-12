Sports briefs for Wednesday, June 12

Western ace Paden makes All-Star squad

Western pitcher James Paden has been selected to play in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s North/South All-Star Series.

Paden is one of nine pitchers on the North roster for the three-game series, which is scheduled for June 22-23 at Huntington University. Caston’s Blake Mollenkopf is the North team’s coach.

Paden posted a 7-0 record with a 1.75 ERA for the Hoosier Conference champion Panthers. He is the 21st All-Star player in program history.

Hare tied for 18th after round 1 at state

CARMEL — Tipton senior Gavin Hare and Carroll senior Porter Dick are playing in the IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals at Prairie View G.C.

In Tuesday’s first round, Hare fired a 4-over 76 and Dick recorded an 80. Heading into today’s final round, Hare is tied for 18th place and Dick is tied for 49th in the 108-player field.

Fairfield junior Brayden Miller holds a two-stroke lead after firing a 4-under 68.

In today’s final round, Dick opens at 8:20 a.m. on No. 10 and Hare opens at 9:10 a.m. on No. 1.

Tipton’s Palmer wins coaching honor

The Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s Regional Coaches of the Year include Tipton’s Justin Palmer.

The IHSGCA honored a coach in each of the six regionals. Palmer was the pick for the Muncie Central Regional. He was one of two Hoosier Conference coaches honored — Twin Lakes’ Tom Harker was the pick for the Lake Central Regional.

’Rabbits are 2-12 after road loss

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Traverse City Pit Spitters beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 3-0 on Tuesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium, dropping the Jackrabbits to 2-12.

The game breezed by in a time of 1:59 as the teams combined for just six hits — Traverse City had two and Kokomo had four.

Kokomo failed to take advantage of its strong pitching. Starter Christian Keel worked five no-hit innings, struck out five, walked four and hit one batter and second reliever Jackson Betancourt finished with 2.1 no-hit innings. He struck out one. In between, Aiden Berggren allowed three runs on two hits and two hit batters in less than an inning.

The teams play at 7:05 p.m. today at Traverse City.