Sports briefs for Thursday, June 6

Post 6 opens with 2 losses

The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team is 0-2 following a loss to the Plymouth Post 21 Spyders on Wednesday night at Highland Park. The Spyders beat the Sixers 14-0 in five innings.

Maddox Hunley had Kokomo’s lone hit. Dylan Pearson took the loss.

In Kokomo’s season opener on Tuesday, Lafayette Post 11 beat Kokomo 12-4 at Highland Park.

“We faced probably two of the toughest Legion teams that we’re going to see in Indiana at the beginning of our season,” new Kokomo skipper Nathan Kirk said. “The [Plymouth pitcher] is going to Purdue Fort Wayne. It’s good to have the younger guys on my team face that level of competition right out of the gate.

“Slow start unfortunately, but hopefully we can start picking it up here soon.”

In Tuesday’s game, the Sixers had just three hits — a single each from Isaac Russell, Cody Groves and Xavier Williams. The Sixers drew 10 walks. Troy Smith took the loss.

Kokomo hosts Princeton for a doubleheader on Saturday (4 p.m. first game) and hosts Lafayette and Lake Station on Sunday, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.

Rabbits fall to Growlers

The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 6-2 on Wednesday night in front of 461 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

The game was 1-1 until the Growlers scored a single run in the eighth inning. They added four more runs in the ninth to go up 6-1.

For Kokomo (1-8), starting pitcher Christian Keel had a nice outing. He pitched six innings, allowed four hits and one run, struck out four and walked one. John Curl drove in both of Kokomo’s runs.

The teams play at 7:05 p.m. today at KMS.