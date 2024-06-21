Sports briefs for Thursday, June 20

Gingerich captures Indiana Am title

PERU — Howard County native Ty Gingerich used a dominant final round on Wednesday to win the 124th Indiana Amateur Golf Championship at Rock Hollow G.C.

Gingerich posted a three-round total of 203 to beat runner-up Cole Starnes of Fishers by four strokes. After shooting an even-par 72 in the opening round and a 68 in the second round, Gingerich closed with a sizzling 9-under 63 to surge to the win — and set a competitive record for the course.

That strong finish was reminiscent of Gingerich’s final round in winning the 2022 Ohio Amateur. In that one, he closed with an 8-under 63 to overtake the third-round leader and win the 72-hole tournament at Maketwah Country Club in Cincinnati.

Gingerich is enjoying a big year. In his senior year at the University of Cincinnati, he won a share of the Big 12 Conference title and earned a bid to play in the NCAA Tournament’s Purdue Regional.

Tourney title game tonight at Greentown

The David A. Kasey Memorial Youth Baseball Tournament is down to the championship game tonight at Greentown.

At 7 p.m., e-Pro Auto Sales will face King’s Heating in a clash of teams from Kokomo United Baseball and Softball. In Wednesday’s semifinals, e-Pro beat Russiaville’s Hollingsworth Lumber 9-1 at Russiaville and King’s beat fellow KUBS squad Coca-Cola 10-0 at Northwestern.

King’s Heating is in the title game for the third time in four years. It was the 2021 champ and 2022 runner-up.

This year is the 67th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league teams.

Rivets sweep 'Rabbits; series finale tonight

The Rockford Rivets swept the Kokomo Jackrabbits in a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Rivets beat the ‘Rabbits 13-6 in the opener and 8-2 in the nightcap.

Rockford (17-6) and Kokomo (3-19) meet at 7:05 p.m. today to close the series.