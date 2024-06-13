Sports briefs for Thursday, June 13

Area duo wrap up play in state golf meet

CARMEL – Tipton senior Gavin Hare and Carroll senior Porter Dick finished play in the IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals Wednesday at Prairie View G.C.

Hare shot 85 Wednesday for a two-day total of 161 and finished in a four-way tie for 60th in a field of 105 players. Dick shot 84 for a two-day total of 164 and finished in a two-way tie for 70th.

Fairfield junior Brayden Miller was the individual champion. He shot 71 Wednesday to finish with a 5-under 139 and won by four strokes. Zionsville won the team championship, shooting plus-8 600 to beat Westfield by five shots. Hamilton Southeastern was third, one shot behind Westfield.

Crawfordsville edges Post 6 by a run

Crawfordsville Post 72 outlasted Kokomo Post 6 11-10 Tuesday night in American Legion baseball action at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. Crawfordsville opened up a 6-0 lead before the Sixers stormed back to take a 10-8 lead after six innings. The visitors then went on top for good with a three-run homer.

Cooper Smith was 2 for 3 with a double for Post 6. Jake Seuferer was 2 for 4 with a double. Cayden Calloway doubled and had three RBI. Hunter Williams took the loss.

The Sixers take the field again today at Muncie.

Jackrabbits rally to beat Pit Spitters

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – The Kokomo Jackrabbits scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to push ahead of the Traverse City Pit Spitters and closed the game out for a 3-2 win Wednesday night.

Trailing 2-1 to start the eighth, Kokomo’s Jack Anderson hit a two-out double to tie the game, then scored on J.J. Dutton’s triple to put the Jackrabbits on top. Nate Ryhlick then threw a scoreless eighth for the win, and Tate Mullins pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

Ryhlick was superb in 2.2 innings of hitless relief. He had no walks and struck out four batters. Mullins had a hit, a walk and two strikeouts in his inning.

At the plate, Luke Mullins led the Jackrabbits, going 4 for 5 with two runs and a double. His single started the Jackrabbits’ eighth-inning rally. Jack Dupuis was 3 for 4 with an.

Kokomo visits the Rockford Rivets today at 7:35 p.m.