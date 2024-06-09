Sports briefs for Saturday, June 8

All-Stars boys lose; game 2 tonight in Indy

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky All-Stars dominated the second half to beat the Indiana All-Stars 103-82 in the boys game on Friday night at Lexington Catholic High School.

Indiana jumped to an early 34-19 lead and was up 49-43 at halftime. Kentucky took a 65-64 lead with 11:31 remaining and kept its foot on the gas pedal the rest of the way.

Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga, Indiana’s Mr. Basketball, had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists before fouling out with 10:26 remaining. At that point, Kentucky went on a 19-2 run. He was 6 of 7 from the field in 12:58 of playing time. Kokomo’s Karson Rogers had four rebounds in 9:48 of playing time off the bench.

Max Green led Kentucky with 36 points. He made 14 of 16 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-land. For Indiana, Purdue-bound Jack Benter had 16 points and Keenan Garner had 15.

In the girls game, Indiana beat Kentucky 90-79. Juliann Woodard led Indiana with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals and Purdue-bound Jordyn Poole had 19 points and six assists. Carroll’s Alli Harness scored three points in 7:29 of playing time off the bench.

The home-and-home event concludes tonight with games in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The doubleheader has the girls at 5 p.m. and the boys at about 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the fieldhouse box office and through ticketmaster.com.

Cougs’ Dick reaches state golf finals

WEST LAFAYETTE — Carroll’s golfer Porter Dick earned a spot in the IHSAA State Finals with his play in the Harrison Regional on Friday at Coyote Crossing G.C.

Dick posted a score of 75, which tied for second overall and earned the Cougar senior an individual spot in the State Finals. Dick had the lowest score of the three advancing individuals.

Team-wise, No. 1-ranked Westfield (309), No. 2 Zionsville (309) and No. 4 Guerin Catholic (316) took the top three spots and the state berths. Westfield won the team title on the better fifth player’s score.

Dick was playing as an individual in the regional for the fourth straight year.

The state meet is on Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel.

Sixers are at home for 4 weekend games

The Kokomo Post 6 senior baseball team is at home for American Legion games today and Sunday. The Sixers play in Highland Park.

Today, Kokomo (0-2) hosts Princeton for a doubleheader with the first game starting at 2 p.m. And then on Sunday, Kokomo hosts Lafayette at 11 a.m. and Lake Station at 4 p.m.

’Rabbits fall to 1-10 following road loss

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-4 on Friday night, dropping Kokomo to 1-10 in the Northwoods League.

J.J. Dutton provided a bright spot for the Jackrabbits by going 3 for 3, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances and scoring two runs. Luke Matthews went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs and Nolan Christianson was 2 for 3.

The teams play today at 6:35 p.m. at Kalamazoo. Kokomo is back home on Sunday for a game against the Royal Oak Leprechauns at 5:05 p.m.

Vipers soccer team hosts Cincy tonight

The Kokomo Vipers host Cincinnati Academy at 7 p.m. today at Kokomo High School.

The Vipers are a semi-professional team with the United Premier Soccer League.