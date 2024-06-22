Sports briefs for Saturday, June 22

This story was updated from the print version to include the Jackrabbits' game, which ended after the print version's deadline.

Sixers split games to open tournament

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. – The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team split a pair of games Friday to open play in an American Legion baseball tournament at Lakeshore High School in Michigan.

In the Sixers’ first game Friday, Kokomo beat Valparaiso Post 94 by a pair of runs, 9-7. Isaac Russell and Cayden Calloway were each 2 for 4 with a double for the Sixers. Russell drove in two runs and Calloway one. Peyton Deweese had a hit and drove in two runs, and Maddox Hunley and Corbyn Sparling each had a hit and drove in a run.

Reliever Cooper Smith was the winning pitcher and Hunter Williams threw an inning for the save.

In the second game, Palos, Illinois, Post 1993 beat Kokomo 7-1. Dylan Pearson led the Sixer offense, going 2 for 3 with a double. Calloway doubled and drove in Kokomo’s run. Deweese and Jake Seuferer also had hits. Micah Rogers took the loss.

The Sixers continue play in the tourney today, facing Stevensville Post 568 at 9 a.m., then playing South Haven Post 502 at 11 a.m.

Kenosha blanks Jackrabbits 8-0

KENOSHA, Wisc. – The Kenosha Kingfish beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 8-0 in eight innings Friday night after the game was delayed in the top of the eighth due to weather.

The Jackrabbits had three hits. Jace Phelan, Derek Seigneur and Michael Flaherty each singled.

Kenosha jumped on Kokomo for five runs in the opening inning to take control. Derek Cabrera took the loss.

The Jackrabbits (3-21) and Kingfish (14-11) square off again today at 7:35 p.m.