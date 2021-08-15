Sports briefs: Robitshek takes 2nd at U.S. Juniors; Tickets on sale for Pit Spitters playoff games

Aug. 15—Robitshek takes 2nd at U.S. Juniors

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Traverse City's Noah Robitshek and his sailing team placed second in the Chubb U.S. Junior Championship.

Robitshek joined Eden Nykamp, Lucas Nykamp and Alden Gort to represent Macatawa Bay Yacht Club/ Traverse Area Community Sailing in the event Wednesday through Friday at Eastern Yacht Club in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

The Macatawa/TACS team ended up one point behind the winning team from Hampton Yacht Club in the Sears RS 21 division, one of three classes in the event.

Evelen teams qualified for the RS 21 division, and Robitshek's team ended up seven points ahead of third-place San Diego Yacht Club.

Tickets on sale for Pit Spitters playoff games

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters open the Northwoods League playoffs at home Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

Kokomo hosts games two and three (if necessary) at 6:35 p.m. in the first-round, best-of-three series to decide the Great Lakes East Division winner.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Sunday will receive a rally towel for the "red out" game. Gates open at 4:00pm.

Tickets for Sunday's home game can be purchased at www.PitSptters.com, by calling Turtle Creek Stadium at 231-943-0100 or stopping by the box office starting at 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Tickets are the same price as regular season tickets — $8 for lawn, $12 for box and patio tables of four are $60.

The Northwood League playoffs are three rounds. Round two is a one-game series played either Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the outcomes of the first round. The championship game takes place either Thursday or Friday, depending on travel schedules. The team with the best overall record hosts in the second around and championship.

Red Wings camp tickets on sale

TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets for Detroit Red Wings training camp and the NHL Prospect Tournament go on sale Tuesday.

The first day of sale are online only at www.centreice.org/drwtickets. Ticket orders will be filled in the order received. Seating requests are limited to medical issues only.

Advance tickets for all September Red Wings events in Traverse City will be available online at www.centreice.org/drwtickets and will also be sold first-come, first-served at the arena entrance the day of each event.

Ticket prices are $10 per day for the NHL Prospect Tournament (general admission); $10 standing-room or $20 reserved seating or mezzanine for Red Wings practices Sept. 23-24; $10 general admission for Detroit's Sept. 27-28 practices; $15 standing-room or $25 reserved seating or mezzanine for the Red Wings Sept. 25 practice; $30 standing-room or $40 reserved seating for the Sept. 25 Alumni and Celebrity Game; and $20 standing-room or $35 reserved seating or mezzanine for the Sept. 26 Red and White Game.

Select 2021 training camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. Call (231) 933-7465 or visit www.centreice.org.

Radio station inks TC West

GRAYLING — Blarney Stone Broadcasting will broadcast Traverse City West football, boys basketball and select girls basketball games in a partnership with the station's affiliate stations, Q100 on FM-106.3 WWMN.

The Grayling-based station has broadcasted Grayling Viking High School sports for many years. Games will also be podcasted and posted on q100-fm.com.

The Titans' football season begins Aug. 26 with Midland at 3:30 p.m. at Michigan Stadium in the "Battle in the Big House."

WTCM AM-580 will continue to broadcast all Traverse City Central football games.

Coaching clinic

TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan High School Athletic Association & Traverse City Area Public Schools are offering a one-day introductory coaching education course on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TC West Senior High, 5376 N Long Lake Rd. Cost is $60. Register at tinyurl.com/ha8cnm7w.

TCSF hosts tryout

LANSING — Traverse City St. Francis High School will host a tryout for the Lansing Pharaohs of The Basketball League (TBL) Aug. 21 from 12-4 p.m. in its gym at 123 E. Eleventh St. Registration costs $100 in advance, $125 at the door. Space limited to first 30 registrations. Fees can be sent via CashApp to $Lansingp or by PayPal to info@lansingpharaohs.com.

