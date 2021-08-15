Sports briefs: Red Wings camp, NHL Prospects tickets on sale Tuesday

Aug. 14—Red Wings camp, NHL Prospects tickets on sale

TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets for Detroit Red Wings training camp and the NHL Prospect Tournament go on sale Tuesday.

The first day of sale are online only at www.centreice.org/drwtickets. Ticket orders will be filled in the order received. Seating requests are limited to medical issues only.

Advance tickets for all September Red Wings events in Traverse City will be available online at www.centreice.org/drwtickets and will also be sold first-come, first-served at the arena entrance the day of each event.

Ticket prices are $10 per day for the NHL Prospect Tournament (general admission); $10 standing-room or $20 reserved seating or mezzanine for Red Wings practices Sept. 23-24; $10 general admission for Detroit's Sept. 27-28 practices; $15 standing-room or $25 reserved seating or mezzanine for the Red Wings Sept. 25 practice; $30 standing-room or $40 reserved seating for the Sept. 25 Alumni and Celebrity Game; and $20 standing-room or $35 reserved seating or mezzanine for the Sept. 26 Red and White Game.

Select 2021 training camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. For additional information, call (231) 933-7465 or visit www.centreice.org.

Coaching clinic

TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan High School Athletic Association & Traverse City Area Public Schools are offering a one-day introductory coaching education course on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TC West Senior High, 5376 N Long Lake Rd. Cost is $60. Register at tinyurl.com/ha8cnm7w

Wolves host game

TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Wolves (10-0) semi-pro football team plays host to Albion on Saturday at 5 p.m. at East Middle School, 1776 3 Mile Road N., for a playoff game.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children. All ticket sales go to the eighth-grade East Middle School football program. Wolves merchandise will be available for sale.

Esports tryouts

TRAVERSE CITY — Tryouts for the 2021-2022 Northwestern Michigan College Esports team are Aug. 14 and 15. Interested students may contact Teri Gustafson, NMC Esports Director, tgustafson@nmc.edu or via Discord at DirectorTerriGus#3031

TCSF hosts tryout

LANSING — Traverse City St. Francis High School will host a tryout for the Lansing Pharaohs of The Basketball League (TBL) Aug. 21 from 12-4 p.m. in its gym at 123 E. Eleventh St. Registration costs $100 in advance, $125 at the door. Space limited to first 30 registrations. Fees can be sent via CashApp to $Lansingp or by PayPal to info@lansingpharaohs.com.

